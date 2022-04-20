U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.12
    +16.91 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,227.07
    +315.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,562.78
    -56.88 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.30
    +6.54 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.84
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.60
    -5.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8730
    -0.0400 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    +0.0037 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7680
    -1.1460 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,645.82
    +115.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.17
    +5.19 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.62
    +13.34 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Advanced Optics Market to Worth USD 477.42 Billion by (2021-2028) | Advanced Optics Industry CAGR of 9.62%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies Covered in Advanced Optics Market Are Signify N.V. (Netherlands), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Hoya Corporation (Japan), Schott AG (Germany), II-VI Inc. (U.S.), GlobalFoundries Inc. (U.S.), AGC Inc. (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) and Other key players.

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced optics market size was USD 242.45 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 250.93 billion in 2021 to USD 477.42 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding the lenses’ benefits and the incorporation of artificial intelligence technology is expected to boost market development. Fortune Business Insightspresents this information in its report titled “Advanced Optics Market, 2021-2028.

Advanced optics are made using several optical components such as optical material, prism, optical lenses, and optical mirrors. It provides high efficiency, low power consumption, excellent flexibility, high bandwidth, low weight, and secure communication. The rising awareness regarding the product’s benefits is expected to boost market development. Further, increasing applications from drone components, ophthalmology and retinal imaging, spacecraft system, security, and surveillance system, security, and surveillance system, lighting solutions, metrology devices, imaging system, medical equipment, windows, displays, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) system, lithography system, gyroscope, and high-resolution microscopy are expected to boost market development.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/advanced-optics-market-106605

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Signify N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • Nikon Corporation (Japan)

  • Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

  • Corning Inc. (U.S.)

  • Hoya Corporation (Japan)

  • Schott AG (Germany)

  • II-VI Inc. (U.S.)

  • GlobalFoundries Inc. (U.S.)

  • AGC Inc. (Japan)

  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

  • Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K.)

  • Excelitas Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

  • Imagine Optic SA (France)

  • Iris AO, Inc (U.S.)

  • Boston Micromachines Corporation (U.S.)

  • Flexible Optical B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Active Optical Systems, LLC (U.S.)

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions to Hinder Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the disruptions in the supply chain. The sudden spike in cases led to the imposition of lockdown, thereby affecting the market development. Further, the halt on transport leads to the lack of raw materials required to produce the lenses. However, the adoption of technologically advanced production, sanitization, and social distancing may enable manufacturers to recover losses and satisfy consumers.

Segments

By technology, the market is segmented into quantum, wave, and ray. Based on application, it is classified into 3D scanner, metrology devices, camera, medical equipment, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance (ISR), optical communication, lighting solution, LiDAR, and others. As per end-use industry, it is categorized into space, automotive, aviation (drone), medical, defense, industrial, commercial, and others. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/advanced-optics-market-106605

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints
Robust Demand for Photonics Powered Equipment and Rising R&D Investments to Fuel Market Development
The rising demand for photonics-powered equipment is expected to boost advanced optics adoption. The rising adoption of advanced optics in several defense applications is expected to bolster market development. Higher efficiency of photonics, precision, long lifespan, and faster operation is expected to foster market development. Furthermore, rising research and development activities and investments are likely to foster industry growth. Moreover, the presence of a well-developed industrial sector may propel optic adoption. In addition, rising defense budgets may drive the advanced optics market growth.

However, optimization of space solutions and complex design may hinder market development.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/advanced-optics-market-106605

Regional Insights

Presence of Several OEMs to Bolster Industry Progress in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the advanced optics market share due to the presence of several OEMs. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 96.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge market share during the upcoming years. In addition, rising investments in the development of telecommunication services and smart city solutions are expected to boost market progress.

In North America, the rising adoption of technologically advanced optics in industrial, commercial, aviation, and defense sectors is expected to bolster product demand. Additionally, several key players and rising spending expenditures are expected to bolster market development.

In Europe, increasing adoption of optics in the manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and semiconductor industries is expected to fuel adoption. This factor may propel market progress in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Engage in Strategic Collaborations to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market engage in strategic collaborations to boost their brand image. For example, Nikon Corporation entered into a strategic collaboration with Aeva in August 2021. The companies shall develop Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR powered with unique micron-level measurement capability to offer excellent industrial automation precision. Further, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to develop better quality products and enhance their annual revenues.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/advanced-optics-market-106605

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Advanced Optics Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Advanced Optics Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/advanced-optics-market-106605

Key Industry Development

  • February 2021- Nikon Corporation launched a new ECLIPSE Si upright microscope, having features such as intelligent time-saving, an automatic shut-off mode, and an ergonomic design to reduce physical strain that can result from prolonged microscope use.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Systems (Imaging System and Non-Imaging System), By Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), By Sensor Technology (Staring Sensor and Scanning Sensor), By Imaging Technology (Multispectral and Hyperspectral), By wavelength (Ultraviolet, Near Infrared, Short Wavelength Infrared), By Platform (Airborne, Land, and Marine/Naval), By End User, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Fiber Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Telecommunication, Smart Cities, Power Utilities, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Automation and Control, Renewable Energy, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Defense Adaptive Optics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), Laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), Multi-conjugate (MCAO)), By Component (Wavefront Sensor, Wavefront Modulator, Control System), By End-User (Consumer, Astronomy, Military & Defense) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in Ne

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tyc

  • $50bn wiped off Netflix as subscriber shock sparks market rout - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Oil Swings as Market Assesses Risk-Off Sentiment and Lost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as traders weighed a worsening global demand outlook against an accelerating decline in Russian production and a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowW

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Warren Buffett Has Been Berkshire’s Chairman for 52 Years. Calpers Wants Him Replaced.

    The state public pension fund has more than $450 billion in assets under management and about $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares.

  • Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Halliburton's first quarter 2022 earnings call. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast and a replay will be available on Halliburton's website for seven days. Joining me today are Jeff Miller, chairman, president, and CEO; and Lance Loeffler, CFO.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Passengers Will Love

    Cruise ships have an endless array of food and beverage choices. Passengers on a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Lines , or Norwegian Cruise Lines could literally eat their way around the world without leaving the buffet. On the newer ships like Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (the world's largest cruise ship) the choices are truly overwhelming.

  • CalPERS backs Berkshire shareholder measure to remove Warren Buffett as chairman

    CalPERS, the country's largest state public pension fund, disclosed Tuesday that it intends to vote for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder proposal that would replace Warren Buffett as chairman.

  • When a traditional IRA makes sense over a Roth account

    Saving in an IRA makes sense whether you have a retirement plan at work or not, but investors then have to decide if a traditional or Roth account is better – as always, it depends. Retirement Tip of the Week: Roth accounts are a great choice for young workers at the base of their earnings potential, but there are a few reasons why traditional IRAs may be the better financial choice. MarketWatch is hosting a “Mastering Your Money” virtual event, which will include sessions on various important personal finance topics.

  • Volkswagen focuses on regions to reduce supply chain vulnerability

    Volkswagen said on Tuesday that a new growth plan would aim to reduce its vulnerability to the effects of global conflicts, such as supply chain disruption and rising prices, by divesting more power to its regions and brands. "The latest geopolitical changes and increased block-building have been exposing our global vulnerability, particularly with regards to the U.S.," Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a LinkedIn post. Diess did not specify which political events he was referring to, but carmakers have been hit hard by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Western sanctions pushed up the price of energy and raw materials.