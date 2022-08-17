U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Intel, Amkor Technology, Samsung, Qualcomm & Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced packaging technologies market is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $5.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The market is expected to grow to $8.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

The advanced packaging technologies market consists of sales of advanced packaging technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various packaging techniques based on parameters such as power consumption, operating conditions, measurable size, and cost. Advanced packaging technologies are a collection of techniques that include 2.5D 3D-IC, wafer-level packaging, and more. It allows integrated circuits to be enclosed in a casing, which avoids metallic parts from corroding and physical damage.

The main types of advanced packaging technologies are 3D integrated circuits, 2D integrated circuits, 2.5D integrated circuits, and other types. The 3D integrated circuit provides high bandwidth, small form factor, and multi-function integration in packaging. The various types of products include active packaging, smart and intelligent packaging, and are implemented in various verticals such as automotive and transport, consumer electronics, industrial, IT and telecommunication, and other end-user industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the advanced packaging technologies market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The growing demand for consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the advanced packaging market in the coming years. Any electronic equipment intended to be bought and used by end-users or individuals for regular and non-commercial/professional purposes is referred to as consumer electronics (CE).

Electronic devices must give more functionality with more processing power and faster speeds, resulting in increased module complexity. Advanced packaging technologies provide very reliable materials, function well, and are minimal in cost. For instance, global consumer electronics revenues are predicted to expand by 3.6% year over year (YoY) to $1.06 trillion in 2021. Additionally, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, in 2019, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) industry were valued at $10.93 billion (Rs. 76,400 crores), and it is predicted to double by 2025, reaching $ 21.18 billion (Rs. 1.48 lakh crore). Therefore, the growing demand for consumer electronics propels the growth of the advanced packaging market.

The growing technological advancements are shaping the advanced packaging technologies market. Major companies operating in the advanced packaging technologies sector are focused on developing technological solutions for advanced packaging to expand their leadership in semiconductor solutions.

For instance, in May 2021 Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based electronics company launched Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), an advanced chip packaging technology for high-performance applications. Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), a 2.5D packaging technology improves communication and power effectiveness among logic and memory chips and is projected to be widely used in sectors such as high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and the largest data center applicants.

Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: 3D Integrated Circuit; 2D Integrated Circuit; 2.5D Integrated Circuit; Other Types
2) By Product: Active Packaging; Smart And Intelligent Packaging
3) By End Use Industry: Automotive And Transport; Consumer Electronics; Industrial; IT And Telecommunication; Other End Use Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Characteristics

3. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Advanced Packaging Technologies

5. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Size And Growth

6. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Segmentation

7. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis

9. China Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

10. India Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

11. Japan Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

12. Australia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

13. Indonesia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

14. South Korea Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

15. Western Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

16. UK Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

17. Germany Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

18. France Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

19. Eastern Europe Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

20. Russia Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

21. North America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

22. USA Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

23. South America Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

24. Brazil Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

25. Middle East Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

26. Africa Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

27. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Advanced Packaging Technologies Market

29. Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Amkor Technology

  • Intel

  • Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

  • Samsung Electronics

  • STATS ChipPAC

  • Qualcomm Technologies

  • IBM

  • Brewer Science

  • SUSS Microtec

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Texas Instruments

  • Siliconware Precision Industries

  • Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

  • China WLCSP Co. LTD.

  • Deca Technologies

  • Greatek Electronics

  • Powertech Technology

  • Sanmina Corporation

  • SFA Semicon

  • Universal Instruments Corporation

  • Tongfu Microelectronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cncfl3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


