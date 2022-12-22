U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,799.92
    -78.52 (-2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,864.76
    -511.72 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,399.27
    -310.10 (-2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,740.84
    -36.10 (-2.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -20.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.36 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3510
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,670.65
    -141.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.94
    -4.26 (-1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

Advanced Polymer Composites Market was worth USD 10.5 billion in 2021 and it will grow USD 16.73 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size By Product Type (Fibers, Resins and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Automotive, Tanks & Pipes and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Advanced polymer composites market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the advanced polymer composites market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/advanced-polymer-composites-market/216/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global advanced polymer composites market are BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Owens Corning Corporation , TPT Composites, Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, SGL Carbon SE market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
Two components—polymer and fiber—make up advanced polymer composites. While fibre has a high strength and modulus, polymer has a low strength and modulus. Advanced polymer composites include advantages including increased strength, resistance to severe chemicals or weather, and durability. Advanced composites have a competitive advantage over other composite materials because of their structural rigidity, material strength, and increased durability. Without the aircraft industry's efforts to create new forms of air transport and enhance existing ones, modern life would not be feasible. As a result, the market for advanced polymer composites is anticipated to grow in response to the demand for aircraft carriers and defence and logistics components. By using modern composite materials, it will be feasible to produce vehicles and aircraft that consume less fuel, cutting pollutants and smog by up to 50%. This will lessen the effect of quickly growing gas costs and carbon dioxide emissions. In addition to more intricate and compact designs, more stringent standards for materials and budgetary constraints could increase demand for advanced composites and accelerate the market's expansion. The rising need for fuel-efficient automobiles, the energy crisis, and worries about climate change will all propel the global market for advanced polymer composites. For instance, there will be more need for sophisticated polymer composites in electric vehicles.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/216

Scope of Advanced polymer composites market report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year          

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, End Use, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Owens Corning Corporation, TPT Composites, Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited, SGL Carbon SE among others

Segmentation Analysis

The resins segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes fibers, resins and others. The resins segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Many resins are strong and stiff, making them perfect for producing sturdy vehicle parts in the automotive and aerospace industries. They also have a high mechanical strength and flame resistance. The market has expanded as a result of the rising demand for sophisticated polymer composites.

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021. 

The type segment includes aerospace & defense, construction, automotive, tanks & pipes and others. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for vehicles is being fueled by rising disposable income and accessible financing, which is driving up auto component production and the usage of advanced composites to make stronger and lighter auto components, which in turn drives up the need for advanced polymer composites.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the advanced polymer composite include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. The production of advanced polymer composites in the area will increase as a result of the presence of significant market participants. Additionally, the market will expand due to the increased demand for advanced polymer composites from a variety of end users, including aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, etc. and fast urbanisation.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's advanced polymer composites market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029. Due to the scarcity of natural resources and rising costs, manufacturers are seeking to make inexpensive goods, and the market for composite components is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

  • China

China’s advanced polymer composites market size was valued at USD 0.58 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2029. Major firms in the area are increasing their production capabilities and forming strategic alliances in order to capture a sizeable portion of the market. Additionally, the country's stringent environmental protection laws have a positive effect on the market's expansion.

  • India

India's advanced polymer composites market size was valued at USD 0.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2029. The growth of the market in the nation is being driven by the increased demand for automobiles and innovations in composites and materials to lower overall vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand for durable, chemical-resistant materials in the automotive, aerospace & defense sector.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/216/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Browse Related Reports:

Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Size By Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Zinc, Alkyd, Chlorinated Rubber, Acrylic, and Others), By Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Powder-Based, and Others), By Application (Oil And Gas, Construction, Petrochemical, Marine, Infrastructure, Water Treatment, Power Generation, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/corrosion-protection-polymer-coating-market/263

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size By Form (Prepreg Tapes and Dry Tapes), By End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports & Leisure, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/carbon-fiber-tape-market/255

Steel Wire Rope and Plastic Rope Market Size By Type (Regular Lay and Lang Lay), By Application (Marine & Fishing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Industrial & Crane, and Others), By Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, Specialty Fibers, Nylon, and HMPE), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/steel-wire-rope-and-plastic-rope-market/244

Advanced Composites Market Size By Fiber Type (Aramid Fiber, Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Other), By End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Marine, Consumer Goods, and Other), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/advanced-composites-market/232

Insulation Market Size By Product (Glass Wool, EPS, XPS, Mineral Wool, CMS Fibre, Calcium Silicate, Aerogel, Cellulose, PIR, Phenolic Foam, and Polyurethane), By End-Use (Construction, Industrial, Transportation, HVAC & OEM, Appliances, Furniture/Bedding, and Packing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/insulation-market/221

Advanced Polymer Composites Market Size by Product Type (Fibers, Resins and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Automotive, Tanks & Pipes and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/advanced-polymer-composites-market/216

Textile Fabric Market Size by Type (Polyester, Cotton, Polycottons and Others), By Application (Technical, Household and Fashion & Clothing), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/textile-fabric-market/211

Air Purifiers Market Size By Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ionic Filters, Activated Carbon, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/air-purifiers-market/187

Building Acoustic Insulation Market Size by Type (Stone Wool, Glass Wool, Foamed Plastic, Acoustic Fabrics, Plastic Foam, Mineral Foam, Elastomeric Foam, and Others), End-users (Residential and Commercial), Sales Channel (Retail Sales and Online Sales), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029

https://greyviews.com/reports/building-acoustic-insulation-market/132

Concrete Container Market Size By Application (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/concrete-container-market/125



Recommended Stories

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • CarMax Was Going Into Reverse Even Before Its Disappointing Results

    CarMax Inc. shareholders are absorbing disappointing third-quarter results here on Thursday and are sending the used-car retailer's shares downward. CarMax is indicated to open in the $52-$51 area, which would be a new 52-week low for the stock. Let's check out the charts of CarMax for what could come next.

  • China’s Chip Equipment Imports Plunge in November as U.S. Export Controls Bite

    The drop followed new restrictions imposed in October by Washington on the export of advanced semiconductors and chip-manufacturing equipment to China.

  • Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks would be assets to any portfolio, but one is currently a better value.

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCEurope’s lar

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Earn extra money with a side gig—here are 6 good ones for retirees

    If inflation and the markets have you fretting over your financial security, boost your income with one of these side hustles recommended by experts

  • Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report

    Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.

  • Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Stock-Option Cancellation

    (Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had. Most Read from BloombergDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCM

  • Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice

    Comcast operates like a monopoly (which it sometimes is). but now there's a new player competing with it nationally.

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday th

  • Here's Why You Should Buy Amazon Stock Before the End of 2022

    The online retail king's shares have been cut in half, but they're poised to rebound in 2023.

  • Volkswagen tells China factory staff to work longer hours after Covid illnesses

    Volkswagen has told workers at a factory in China they must work overtime to recoup production losses after a wave of Covid sickness hit the carmaker.

  • Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?

    Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures

  • Congress wants to change how you save for retirement — here's how

    Omnibus spending bill includes several major retirement updates with goal of getting Americans to save more.

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.