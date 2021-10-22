U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,572.75
    -2,253.45 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Advanced Radiation Therapy, LLC and Apollo Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership

Advanced Radiation Therapy
·2 min read

TYNGSBORO, Mass., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Radiation Therapy, LLC (ART) and Apollo Healthcare have today announced a strategic partnership aimed at easing the challenge radiation oncology clinics have in pre-authorizing patients for insurance coverage for innovative radiation cancer therapies. Under this agreement Apollo Healthcare will provide its Prior-Authorization package, amongst other services to ART’s existing customer base, as well as any healthcare facilities considering use of their products such as PreciseRTTM and AccuBoost® for adoption within their clinical patient treatment armamentariums.

“We are very excited to be teaming with Apollo Healthcare to ensure oncology patients that can benefit from PreciseRT and AccuBoost are able to receive our novel Non-Invasive Breast Brachytherapy (NIBB) treatments with no delay or interruption to care based on insurance coverage,” remarked Bill Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Radiation Therapy, LLC.

By leveraging the human resources, financial modeling and intimate knowledge of commercial and Medicare insurance coding and payment coverage provided by Apollo Healthcare a U.S. based healthcare facility can be sure that physicians will be able to treat patients with the technology of their choice and that the health care facility will be paid the appropriate payment for the lifesaving care the center provides each cancer patient.

“Apollo Healthcare is ready to serve as an additional resource to clinics utilizing ART’s products and technology. We are a team of experienced oncology administrative and clinical veterans who relish the opportunity to wade through the details to get to the core problem of preauthorization delays and payment denials ensuring that physicians can utilize the best technology for their patients’ needs and the health care facilities in which they practice will equitably be paid for the care they deliver,” Christopher Gonzalez, Co-founder of Apollo commented.

ART will be showcasing this new partnership at the upcoming American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncologists (ASTRO) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois from October 24-27, 2021.

About Advanced Radiation Therapy (ART)

Advanced Radiation Therapy, headquartered outside of Boston, MA, is an innovator in precision radiation therapy for breast cancer.

About Apollo Healthcare

Apollo Healthcare, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, provides insurance authorization, patient access, cancer center management and referral management services to physicians and hospitals to advance their practices and improve overall patient satisfaction.

For more information visit www.PreciseRT.com. For more information on Apollo Healthcare visit https://apollohealthcare.com/.

Bill Dowd, bill.dowd@artcorporation.net


Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Passes Buy Point; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes, Gains 846%

    The Dow Jones rallied despite Intel earnings. EV leader Tesla passed a buy point. Donald Trump SPAC exploded to a massive gain.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is on Fire Today

    The steel stock stunned the market with exceptionally strong third-quarter numbers.

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Has Traders Also Focused On These 6 Stocks

    The second half of October has been one of the most active periods for the stock market in quite some time. Not only did the major indexes, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA) hit fresh, all-time highs, retail traders, are finally getting their fill of volatile small-caps and short squeeze stocks. It’s been a long time since newsfeeds were flooded with meme stock headlines that included discussions about AMC Entertainment Holding

  • Rumored Bristol Myers Takeover Sends Aurinia Pharma Stock To A Record High

    Bristol is reportedly interested in acquiring Aurinia, according to reports that sent AUPH stock flying to a record high on Friday.

  • Down 25% in 2021, Is Compass Pathways Undervalued?

    To help people suffering from depression and other mental illnesses, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) makes psychedelic therapies based on chemicals like psilocybin. While its interventions may never be as widely used as the first-line depression treatments of today like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), they just might offer a source of hope. Compass' shares are down by more than 25% from the start of the year, and there's no guarantee that they'll recover.

  • Democrats Back Off Plan to Raise Tax Rates on Corporations, Wealthy

    Raising tax rates on corporations and high-income households is a key part of Democrats’ plan to pay for their proposed multi-trillion-dollar social spending plan, but opposition to that approach from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has sent lawmakers scrambling to find alternative ways to offset costs. Given Sinema’s resistance, there’s a growing chance that the corporate income tax rate could remain untouched in the Democratic budget bill. Even the compromise rate of 25% reportedly preferred by

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Are you ready to be part of the ‘Great Resignation’?

    A recent study found that 40% of American adults don’t have enough non-retirement savings to cover even one month of living expenses, and less than a quarter have liquid savings worth more than three months of their family income. While that timeframe can vary based upon your role, location, and industry, you need to be prepared to cover your living expenses for at least that amount of time—and preferably more.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.