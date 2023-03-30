Advanced Recycling Technologies Market Report 2023: Implementation of Landfill Fueling Restrictions Drives Demand
Global Advanced Recycling Technologies Market
Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Recycling Technologies Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Technology, Product Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced recycling technologies market is projected to reach $9,339.7 million by 2031 from $270.5 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 48.22% during the forecast period 2022-2031.
The demand for advanced recycling technologies is anticipated to grow owing to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations like the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) and policies by organizations such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and registration, evaluation, authorization, and restriction of chemicals (REACH).
Furthermore, mechanical recycling limitations such as weakening fiber, difficulty in recycling mixed plastic waste, and prohibition from being utilized in the food packaging sector are driving the need for advanced recycling technologies.
Market Lifecycle Stage
Advanced recycling, also known as chemical recycling, refers to a group of technologies that transform post-consumer plastic into its original building blocks, feedstock for new plastics, specialty chemicals, waxes, chemical products, and other non-fuel items. In recent years, advanced recycling technologies have gained popularity as a complementary solution to conventional or mechanical recycling. Two types of mostly recycled plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene, are processed mechanically. The other five categories of plastic, such as colored plastic bottles, fast food containers, and plastic eyeglass frames, cannot be processed by such technologies. Advanced recycling offers a solution for practically all these five types of plastics, while recycled plastic from advanced recycling can also be utilized for food packaging. Therefore, owing to the aforementioned factors, advanced recycling technologies are gaining traction in the market.
However, the key factor limiting the growth of the advanced recycling technologies market is a lack of collection and treatment infrastructure.
Impact
Incentives for better product and plastics design, such as improved extended producer responsibility, product stewardship, tax benefits, and deposit-refund systems, are expected to open significant sales and financing opportunities. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as Europe and North America.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by End User
Food and Beverage Packaging
Non-Food Packaging
Consumer Electronics
Infrastructure and Construction
Automotive
Others
Among different end-users, food and beverage packaging is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period (2022-2031).
Segmentation 2: by Technology
Pyrolysis/ Cracking
Gasification
Depolymerization
Microwave
Others
In 2021, pyrolysis/ cracking technology held the largest share in the global advanced recycling technologies market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2031).
Segmentation 3: by Product Type
Naphtha
Heavy Gas Oil
Wax Residue
Others
In 2021, naphtha held the largest share in the global advanced recycling technologies market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2031).
Segmentation 4: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe
China
U.K.
Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
Rest-of-the-World - South America, and Middle East and Africa
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
The following are the demand drivers for the global advanced recycling technologies market:
Rising Consumer Awareness about the Need for Recycling Plastic
Implementation of Landfill Fueling Restrictions
Increasing Demand for New Plastic Products
The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
Challenges in Collecting and Sorting Recyclable Materials
High Price of Advanced Recycled Plastics
Key Companies Profiled
Agilyx
Stena Metall
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Honeywell International Inc.
Plastic Energy
Enerkem
Loop Industries, Inc.
Gr3n Recycling
Carbios SA
Pyrowave
Polystyvert Inc.
Recycling Avenue BV
BlueAlp Innovations BV
Quantafuel ASA
Mura Technology Limited
Alterra
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.
Brightmark
GreenMantra Technologies
Axens
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
251
Forecast Period
2022 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$270.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
$9339.7 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
48.2%
Regions Covered
Global
