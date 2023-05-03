Advanced Regulatory Affairs for Medical Devices Training Course: Guidance for Successfully Transferring Products to the New MDR

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Regulatory Affairs for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The regulatory environment for medical devices is in a transitional period. With the increased focus on patient safety, the MDR has introduced many changes to the requirements and processes involved.

Designed for professionals with a working knowledge of medical device regulatory affairs, this course will provide essential guidance on how to successfully transfer products from the current regulatory system under the Medical Device Directive (MDD) to the new MDR. Regulatory strategy and life cycle management will be a key focus of the programme with comprehensive sessions

on regulatory pathways, technical documentation, clinical evaluations and investigations. There will also be a review of the requirements for the vigilance system, post-market surveillance (PMS) and post-market clinical follow-up (PMCF) studies.

Delegates will cement the knowledge gained through case studies and practical workshops and there will be ample opportunity to discuss the complexities involved with two medical device experts, both of whom have huge knowledge and experience in this field.



Who Should Attend:





This course will provide experienced medical device professionals with the practical regulatory knowledge to apply life cycle management in an MDR environment, particularly those who play a key role in transitioning their products to the MDR.

Medical device regulatory affairs professionals

Vigilance and PMS managers

Clinical evaluation/investigation specialists

Project managers

Key Topics Covered:





The impact of the MDR on your role and responsibility

Why a change in regulation?

Structure of the new Regulation and flow of compliance

Key analysis of the changes

Changes to roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders

Borderlines and classification

Borderline determination

Software qualification and classification

Understanding the classification process

Investigating the classification rules (emphasis on the new rules)

Story continues

Classification workshop: Practical session on applying the new rules

GSPRs Annex I Requirements

Requirements for clinical evaluations and Investigations

Requirements, standards and guidance

Understanding the importance of clinical evaluation

Key requirements of clinical investigations

Clinical evaluation and investigation workshop: Consolidating the key requirements

Conformity assessment

Various conformity assessment routes

Scrutiny process and key considerations

Selection of and engagement with your Notified Body

The new market surveillance tools

The European database (EUDAMED)

Unique device identification (UDI)

Supply chain surveillance and traceability

Requirements for PMS

Understanding PMS requirements

Implementing effective PMS

The new vigilance system

Management of adverse incidents

Definitions: what is reportable, the reporting process and investigation

Corrective action

Periodic safety update reports - how to manage this requirement

Vigilance workshop: Report or not to report?

PMCF studies

Requirements for PMCF

Types of PMCF

Future Evolution of the Medical Device Legislation

UKCA Marking

Speakers:



Theresa Jeary

Technical Manager for Medical Devices

Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA)



Theresa Jeary holds a Master's Degree in Pharmaceutical Science and is eligible to be a Pharmaceutical Qualified Person.



Theresa has over 25 years' experience working in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device industries and has worked in a variety of roles across the full development cycle from product concept and early stage development, process transfer, validation and regulatory departments, and has been a part of the team for many commercially available medicinal and medical device products.



Her first introduction to the Medical device Industry was as the R&D Manager for a medical device manufacturer, with responsibility for the development of several device drug combination products, with the core technology utilizing bovine collagen.



Having been impressed by the innovative nature and speed of development in the Medical Device Industry, Theresa then pursued a move to the other side of the "fence" and into the Notified Body world of Conformity Assessment. First, at BSI as a Certification Manager in the General Device group, and now with Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA).



Over the years, Theresa has conducted many successful consultations with a large number of the European Competent Authorities as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as reviewing the classification of borderline products.



At LRQA, Theresa is the Technical Manager for Medical Devices with responsibility for Devices Drug products and Class III Medical Device Conformity Assessments for a wide range of medical devices including In-Vitro Fertilization Media and Solutions for Organ Preservation.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz6bar

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-regulatory-affairs-for-medical-devices-training-course-guidance-for-successfully-transferring-products-to-the-new-mdr-301813395.html

SOURCE Research and Markets