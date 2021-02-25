Advanced Spine and Posture Has Made a Difference in Henderson During Covid-19

Hundreds of area residents have improved their health and wellness dramatically during the pandemic at Henderson's own Advanced Spine and Posture clinic.

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Spine and Posture (www.myhendersonchiropractic.com) in Henderson has been helping hundreds of residents during the Covid-19 Pandemic live stronger, healthier, pain-free lives.

As one of only a handful of clinics in the entire state of Nevada specializing in a multi-disciplinary approach to improving patients' health, it is our goal to pinpoint, and uproot the source of pain, discomfort, disease, and fatigue.

At our facility in Henderson, Nevada, our team of doctors and therapists offer corrective chiropractic care, physical therapy, and integrative medicine. By working together under one roof, we can ensure that our patients' health concerns are correctly addressed, diagnosed, and treated.

The Advanced Spine and Posture family of clinics originated in Las Vegas, Nevada over a decade ago, and has since been expanding into different communities, including two in Las Vegas, one in Henderson Nevada, and one in Grand Rapids.

"One of our specialties that we are proud of is Chiropractic BioPhysics, or CBP," explains Dr. John Brown, chiropractic director at Advanced Spine and Posture. "CBP is the most published, researched, scientific, and results-oriented chiropractic technique in the world."

"By addressing spinal imbalances, postural deformities, and misalignments, we are able to gradually and methodically lift pressure off the delicate nerves in the neck and back, and restarting nerve flow back to the body," explains Dr. Brown. "This in itself restores health and vitality back to the patient."

At Advanced Spine and Posture, we are also excited about being one of the only providers of ScoliBrace in the area. As the name implies, ScoliBrace is a revolutionary corrective brace for those suffering with scoliosis or postural deformities.

"Unlike the regular brace or surgery, the ScoliBrace offers the best of both worlds without being intrusive or bulky," says Dr. Brown. The ScoliBrace is the latest technology in treating Scoliosis. This brace comes backed with all the case studies to prove its effectiveness.

Advanced Spine and Posture is not just a Chiropractor in Henderson, we are a unique chiropractic office that is offering cutting edge technology to address patients' health concerns.

