Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Launch in Asia Pacific of The Fastest Biological Indicator For Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) announced today that the STERRAD VELOCITY™ Biological Indicator (BI)/Process Challenge Device (PCD) 15-minute time to result will be commercially available in the Asia Pacific region# from 25 August 2021.

On 23 January 2020 Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 15-minute time to result on the STERRAD VELOCITY™ Biological Indicator (BI)/Process Challenge Device (PCD) for use in STERRAD™ Systems. *

The STERRAD VELOCITY™ BI/PCD now provides a faster BI read time in 15 minutes*, and with automated record-keeping and an intelligent, guided user interface, so that STERRAD™ System users can focus on protecting patients.

STERRAD VELOCITY™ BI/PCD is used to monitor loads and assess process performance for STERRAD™ Systems. This is a crucial step to verify load sterility for critical and semi-critical surgical instruments prior to releasing them to the operating room.

AAMI ST58:2013/(R) 2018 states frequent monitoring may mitigate the many factors that could affect cycle variation and reduce risk to patients. It is for this reason AAMI ST58 recommends using a PCD with the appropriate BI daily, but preferably in every sterilization cycle.

STERRAD VELOCITY™ BI/PCD provides the protection of a rapid read Process Challenge Device (PCD) for STERRAD™ Systems that meets the elevated standard of AAMI recommended guidelines (ST58 9.5.4.3)^.

Existing STERRAD VELOCITY™ System customers should contact ASP to get the 15-minute result with a software upgrade to their reader.

"Every minute matters in sterile processing," said Nilesh Shah, VP/GM Commercial. "ASP's innovation to cut the BI read time in half allows customers to assure sterility for every instrument per AAMI guidelines while keeping up with the pace of a busy Central Sterile Supply Department. We are excited to be able to bring the development to our customers in the Asia Pacific region. This is just another way ASP continues to partner with the healthcare community to elevate the standard of care by protecting patients during their most critical moments."

ABOUT ADVANCED STERILIZATION PRODUCTS (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) is a global leader in infection prevention solutions for healthcare. With advanced products, technologies, and workflows for medical sterilization and disinfection, ASP is dedicated to defending the lives of patients, families, healthcare workers, providers and communities.

ASP created the first hydrogen peroxide Terminal Sterilization system, STERRAD™, and developed High- Level Disinfection products such as CIDEX™ OPA, AEROFLEX™, and Low-Level Disinfectant, PRESEPT™, amongst others. These solutions offer the assurance healthcare professionals need, as they protect patients during their most critical moments.

As the Asia Pacific counterpart of Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), ASP APAC organizes regular educational webinars across the Asia Pacific region, featuring prominent speakers in the healthcare industry, focusing on a wide range of topics.

ASP has a prominent global presence in thousands of medical facilities around the world, currently represented in 13 markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

# Available in India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore. *Fastest BI/PCD currently marketed for STERRAD Sterilization Systems. 15 or 30 minutes to result dependent on the software version on the STERRAD VELOCITY™ Reader. 15 minutes to result for SW version 1139260410 or greater; 30 minutes to result for SW version 1139260317 or below. ^ANSI/AAMI ST58 2013 (R)/2018.

The third party trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

