U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,330.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,362.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.10
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.48
    -0.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7890
    +0.1520 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,909.57
    -1,706.65 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.24
    -44.46 (-3.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,874.55
    +142.45 (+0.51%)
     

Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Launch in Asia Pacific of The Fastest Biological Indicator For Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

·3 min read

Available Exclusively With The STERRAD VELOCITY™ System

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) announced today that the STERRAD VELOCITY Biological Indicator (BI)/Process Challenge Device (PCD) 15-minute time to result will be commercially available in the Asia Pacific region# from 25 August 2021.

STERRAD VELOCITY BI-15min box
STERRAD VELOCITY BI-15min box

On 23 January 2020 Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 15-minute time to result on the STERRAD VELOCITY™ Biological Indicator (BI)/Process Challenge Device (PCD) for use in STERRAD™ Systems. *

The STERRAD VELOCITY™ BI/PCD now provides a faster BI read time in 15 minutes*, and with automated record-keeping and an intelligent, guided user interface, so that STERRADSystem users can focus on protecting patients.

STERRAD VELOCITY BI/PCD is used to monitor loads and assess process performance for STERRAD Systems. This is a crucial step to verify load sterility for critical and semi-critical surgical instruments prior to releasing them to the operating room.

AAMI ST58:2013/(R) 2018 states frequent monitoring may mitigate the many factors that could affect cycle variation and reduce risk to patients. It is for this reason AAMI ST58 recommends using a PCD with the appropriate BI daily, but preferably in every sterilization cycle.

STERRAD VELOCITY BI/PCD provides the protection of a rapid read Process Challenge Device (PCD) for STERRAD™ Systems that meets the elevated standard of AAMI recommended guidelines (ST58 9.5.4.3)^.

Existing STERRAD VELOCITY System customers should contact ASP to get the 15-minute result with a software upgrade to their reader.

"Every minute matters in sterile processing," said Nilesh Shah, VP/GM Commercial. "ASP's innovation to cut the BI read time in half allows customers to assure sterility for every instrument per AAMI guidelines while keeping up with the pace of a busy Central Sterile Supply Department. We are excited to be able to bring the development to our customers in the Asia Pacific region. This is just another way ASP continues to partner with the healthcare community to elevate the standard of care by protecting patients during their most critical moments."

ABOUT ADVANCED STERILIZATION PRODUCTS (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) is a global leader in infection prevention solutions for healthcare. With advanced products, technologies, and workflows for medical sterilization and disinfection, ASP is dedicated to defending the lives of patients, families, healthcare workers, providers and communities.

ASP created the first hydrogen peroxide Terminal Sterilization system, STERRAD™, and developed High- Level Disinfection products such as CIDEX™ OPA, AEROFLEX™, and Low-Level Disinfectant, PRESEPT™, amongst others. These solutions offer the assurance healthcare professionals need, as they protect patients during their most critical moments.

As the Asia Pacific counterpart of Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), ASP APAC organizes regular educational webinars across the Asia Pacific region, featuring prominent speakers in the healthcare industry, focusing on a wide range of topics.

ASP has a prominent global presence in thousands of medical facilities around the world, currently represented in 13 markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Website www.asp.com
APAC LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/aspapac/
APAC Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ASP-APAC-103933525093521/

# Available in India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore.

*Fastest BI/PCD currently marketed for STERRAD Sterilization Systems. 15 or 30 minutes to result dependent on the software version on the STERRAD VELOCITY™ Reader. 15 minutes to result for SW version 1139260410 or greater; 30 minutes to result for SW version 1139260317 or below.

^ANSI/AAMI ST58 2013 (R)/2018.

The third party trademarks used herein are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Advanced Sterilization Products

Recommended Stories

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela swapped PDVSA oil for food, then punished the dealmakers

    CARACAS (Reuters) -With U.S. sanctions spooking key oil buyers and depriving its government of cash, Venezuela last year inked a deal with a little-known local company to swap crude for food, Reuters has learned. That agreement saw state oil company PDVSA, beginning in December 2020, deliver more than 6 million barrels of crude worth nearly $260 million to a company named Supraquimic C.A., which was to supply food for a government program. This account of the deal and its demise is based on dozens of pages of internal PDVSA documents viewed by Reuters, court filings by prosecutors, and interviews with three people familiar with the situation.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • API data reportedly show weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 1.6 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 20, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed inventory declines of 985,000 barrels for gasoline and 245,000 barrels for distillate supplies. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 485,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On a

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Deloitte Blockchain Survey: Majority Believe Crypto Will Replace Fiat Within 10 Years

    What Happened: A vast majority of those surveyed in Deloitte’s annual global blockchain survey believe that cryptocurrencies will play a major role in the future of finance. “In a seismic shift, financial leaders increasingly see digital assets as the future,” stated Deloitte. Of the thousands of executives surveyed across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, 76% of them believed that digital assets will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies i

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • U.S. Coal Consumption Hit 60-Year Low In 2020

    U.S. coal consumption plunged last year as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, but also because of the strong competition from natural gas and renewable energies

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Retirement Savings Tips for 35-to-44-Year-Olds

    If you are 35 to 44 or older, consider these tips to manage caring for children and aging parents while still saving enough for retirement.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • The FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook fails both legal tests

    Antitrust enforcers can't show that Facebook has monopoly power, nor can it show that it's harming consumers.