U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.75
    +25.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,120.00
    +182.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,209.50
    +109.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.00
    +15.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.69
    -0.13 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.40
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.29 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2112
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -4.46 (-16.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4071
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,469.54
    -1,780.83 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,366.82
    -21.09 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

Advanced tax strategies for startup founders

Peyton Carr
·8 min read

As an entrepreneur, you started your business to create value, both in what you deliver to your customers and what you build for yourself. You have a lot going on, but if building personal wealth matters to you, the assets you're creating deserve your attention.

You can implement numerous advanced planning strategies to minimize capital gains tax, reduce future estate tax and increase asset protection from creditors and lawsuits. Capital gains tax can reduce your gains by up to 35%, and estate taxes can cost up to 50% on assets you leave to your heirs. Careful planning can minimize your exposure and actually save you millions.

Smart founders and early employees should closely examine their equity ownership, even in the early stages of their company's life cycle. Different strategies should be used at different times and for different reasons. The following are a few key considerations when determining what, if any, advanced strategies you might consider:

  1. Your company's life cycle — early, mid or late stage.

  2. The value of your shares — what they are worth now, what you expect them to be worth in the future and when.

  3. Your own circumstances and goals — what you need now, and what you may need in the future.

Some additional items to consider include issues related to qualified small business stock (QSBS), gift and estate taxes, state and local income taxes, liquidity, asset protection, and whether you and your family will retain control and manage the assets over time.

Smart founders and early employees should closely examine their equity ownership, even in the early stages of their company's life cycle.

Here are some advanced equity planning strategies that you can implement at different stages of your company life cycle to reduce tax and optimize wealth for you and your family.

Irrevocable nongrantor trust

QSBS allows you to exclude tax on $10 million of capital gains (tax of up to 35%) upon an exit/sale. This is a benefit every individual and some trusts have. There is significant opportunity to multiply the QSBS tax exclusion well beyond $10 million.

The founder can gift QSBS eligible stock to an irrevocable nongrantor trust, let’s say for the benefit of a child, so that the trust will qualify for its own $10 million exclusion. The founder owning the shares would be the grantor in this case. Typically, these trusts are set up for children or unborn children. It is important to note that the founder/grantor will have to gift the shares to accomplish this, because gifted shares will retain the QSBS eligibility. If the shares are sold into the trust, the shares lose QSBS status.

QSBS tax strategy
QSBS tax strategy

Image Credits: Peyton Carr

In addition to the savings on federal taxes, founders may also save on state taxes. State tax can be avoided if the trust is structured properly and set up in a tax-exempt state like Delaware or Nevada. Otherwise, even if the trust is subject to state tax, some states, like New York, conform and follow the federal tax treatment of the QSBS rules, while others, like California, do not. For example, if you are a New York state resident, you will also avoid the 8.82% state tax, which amounts to another $2.6 million in tax savings if applied to the example above.

This brings the total tax savings to almost $10 million, which is material in the context of a $40 million gain. Notably, California does not conform, but California residents can still capture the state tax savings if their trust is structured properly and in a state like Delaware or Nevada.

Currently, each person has a limited lifetime gift tax exemption, and any gifted amount beyond this will generate up to a 40% gift tax that has to be paid. Because of this, there is a trade-off between gifting the shares early while the company valuation is low and using less of your gift tax exemption versus gifting the shares later and using more of the lifetime gift exemption.

The reason to wait is that it takes time, energy and money to set up these trusts, so ideally, you are using your lifetime gift exemption and trust creation costs to capture a benefit that will be realized. However, not every company has a successful exit, so it is sometimes better to wait until there is a certain degree of confidence that the benefit will be realized.

Parent-seeded trust

One way for the founder to plan for future generations while minimizing estate taxes and high state taxes is through a parent-seeded trust. This trust is created by the founder’s parents, with the founder as the beneficiary. Then the founder can sell the shares to this trust — it doesn't involve the use of any lifetime gift exemption and eliminates any gift tax, but it also disqualifies the ability to claim QSBS.

The benefit is that all the future appreciation of the asset is transferred out of the founder's and the parent’s estate and is not subject to potential estate taxes in the future. The trust can be located in a tax-exempt state such as Delaware or Nevada to also eliminate home state-level taxes. This can translate up to 10% in state-level tax savings. The trustee, an individual selected by the founder, can make distributions to the founder as a beneficiary if desired.

Further, this trust can be used for the benefit of multiple generations. Distributions can be made at the discretion of the trustee, and this skips the estate tax liability as assets are passed from generation to generation.

Grantor retained annuity trust (GRAT)

This strategy enables the founder to minimize their estate tax exposure by transferring wealth outside of their estate, specifically without using any lifetime gift exemption or being subject to gift tax. It's particularly helpful when an individual has used up all their lifetime gift tax exemption. This is a powerful strategy for very large "unicorn" positions to reduce a founder’s future gift/estate tax exposure.

For the GRAT, the founder (grantor) transfers assets into the GRAT and gets back a stream of annuity payments. The IRS 7520 rate, currently very low, is a factor in calculating these annuity payments. If the assets transferred into the trust grow faster than the IRS 7520 rate, there will be an excess remainder amount in GRAT after all the annuity payments are paid back to the founder (grantor).

This remainder amount will be excluded from the founder's estate and can transfer to beneficiaries or remain in the trust estate tax-free. Over time, this remainder amount can be multiples of the initial contributed value. If you have company stock that you expect will pop in value, it can be very beneficial to transfer those shares into a GRAT and have the pop occur inside the trust.

This way, you can transfer all the upside gift and estate tax-free out of your estate and to your beneficiaries. Additionally, because this trust is structured as a grantor trust, the founder can pay the taxes incurred by the trust, making the strategy even more powerful.

One thing to note is that the grantor must survive the GRAT's term for the strategy to work. If the grantor dies before the end of the term, the strategy unravels and some or all the assets remain in his estate as if the strategy never existed.

Intentionally defective grantor trust (IDGT)

This is similar to the GRAT in that it also enables the founder to minimize their estate tax exposure by transferring wealth outside of their estate, but has some key differences. The grantor must "seed" the trust by gifting 10% of the asset value intended to be transferred, so this approach requires the use of some lifetime gift exemption or gift tax.

The remaining 90% of the value to be transferred is sold to the trust in exchange for a promissory note. This sale is not taxable for income tax or QSBS purposes. The main benefits are that instead of receiving annuity payments back, which requires larger payments, the grantor transfers assets into the trust and can receive an interest-only note. The payments received are far lower because it is interest-only (rather than an annuity).

IDGT Estate tax savings
IDGT Estate tax savings

Image Credits: Peyton Carr

Another key distinction is that the IDGT strategy has more flexibility than the GRAT and can be generation-skipping.

If the goal is to avoid generation-skipping transfer tax (GSTT), the IDGT is superior to the GRAT, because assets are measured for GSTT purposes when they are contributed to the trust prior to appreciation rather than being measured at the end of the term for a GRAT after the assets have appreciated.

The bottom line

Depending on a founder's situation and goals, we may use some combination of the above strategies or others altogether. Many of these strategies are most effective when planning in advance; waiting until after the fact will limit the benefits you can extract.

When considering strategies for protecting wealth and minimizing taxes as it relates to your company stock, there's a lot to take into account — the above is only a summary. We recommend you seek proper counsel and choose wealth transfer and tax savings strategies based on your unique situation and individual appetite for complexity.

What you need to know before selling your company’s stock

Recommended Stories

  • How Sequence of Returns Risk Affects Retirement

    Investing for retirement means factoring in different types of risk that may affect your portfolio over time. Sequence of returns risk, also referred to as sequence risk, can come into play as you begin taking withdrawals from your retirement accounts. … Continue reading → The post How Sequence of Returns Risk Affects Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Estate Planning—and Why You Should Start Now

    Expert tips on why starting your estate plan early, choosing beneficiaries, and thinking about how you want to transfer your wealth to the next generation are critical for your financial future.

  • Charlotte Hornets may soon get another key player back for final week of playoff push

    Three key players have been out of late, as Hornets jockey for play-in seeding.

  • Inflation Wave Will Punish South Korean, Thai Bonds Most in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds in South Korea and Thailand appear to be the most at risk in Asia as U.S. inflation expectations increase, according to a Bloomberg study.Debt from the two nations has been the most sensitive to past episodes when American break-even rates have jumped, based on five past scenarios starting in 2011. Korea’s bonds showed a z-score -- which measures the relationship to the mean -- of 0.81, while Thailand’s is 0.77. That compares with just 0.09 for China and minus 0.01 in India.The vulnerability of Korea and Thai bonds can be attributed to the tight spread of their yields over U.S. Treasuries, and also their susceptibility to imported inflation due to their relatively high reliance on energy imports.Inflation expectations are ratcheting higher around the world as record central-bank stimulus has created a mountain of liquidity that is starting to filter through into consumer prices. The U.S. 10-year break-even rate, which measures expectations for future inflation, climbed to as high as 2.59% this week, from just 0.47% in March last year. Those concerns escalated this week with faster-than-expected U.S. inflation figures for April.“We could get higher break-evens and higher nominals if the Federal Reserve not only lets inflation overshoot, but also allows the U.S. economy to run hot,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “This scenario is less clear cut, but should be marginally detrimental to emerging Asia bonds, he said.Real YieldsThe story is somewhat different in terms of real yields. A similar Bloomberg analysis of periods of rising inflation-adjusted yields in the U.S. -- driven by optimism over growth and expectations for Fed normalization -- show Indonesian bonds have been the most vulnerable, with a z-score of 4.51, followed by Thailand at 2.69.A jump in U.S. real yields tends to boost the dollar, which has a relatively large impact on the high-beta rupiah. Indonesia’s currency weakened about 4% on average during the five periods used for the study, compared with an average of 2% for its five Asian peers.It appears therefore that the immediate outlook for emerging Asian bonds will differ depending on whether there is a bigger move in the U.S. in break-even rates or real yields. Whichever it is, all the signs suggest there will still be plenty of focus on CPI data for the foreseeable future.Note: The findings of the study are summarized belowMethodologyThe study measures the impact on emerging-Asia bonds from significant moves in U.S. break-even rates and real yields during five scenarios since 2011A shock move in U.S. asset prices is defined as an average 30 basis-point move in break-evens over a 10-day period, or a 54 basis-point jump in real yields over the same timescaleFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Tips for Staying Stress Free While Selling Your Home

    Image source: Getty Images Before taking out a mortgage on a new home, my husband and I have always sold our existing property. And it's only fair to admit that everything we know about staying stress free while selling is a result of doing things wrong -- sometimes very wrong.

  • Olympians Felix, Delle Donne headline “Lead with Love” campaign

    Track great Allyson Felix and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne are using their platform as professional athletes to make change in their communities, in part, through P&G’s “Lead with Love” campaign. Heading toward the Tokyo Games, both athletes star in the film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness.”

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Recover After Recent Pullback

    Gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session again on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of stability.

  • Pinterest to test livestreamed events this month with 21 creators

    Pinterest is expanding into live events. The company is planning to host a three-day virtual event that will feature livestreamed sessions from top creators, including big names like Jonathan Van Ness and Rebecca Minkoff, among others. The virtual event will run inside the Pinterest app from May 24th through May 25th, and will serve as the company's first public test of directly streaming creator content to its more than 475 million global users.

  • Where Will Dollar Tree Be in 5 Years?

    Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) is one of the few brick-and-mortar retailers that expanded even as the "retail apocalypse" wiped out many other businesses. The over-expansion of retail stores and the rise of online marketplaces sparked that secular decline, which was then exacerbated by the financial crisis and recent pandemic. Dollar Tree's stock has advanced more than 40% over the past five years.

  • Frontier Air says it experienced ‘strong rebound’ in leisure travel; stock gains

    Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock gains more than 5% late Thursday after the ultra-low cost airline reports a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and said it saw "a strong rebound" in leisure travel, the type it specializes in, leading the company to become cash positive.

  • Why so many commodities, including lumber and iron ore, have climbed to record highs

    The commodities that help build an economy have rallied, with lumber, copper, and iron ore reaching record prices in recent weeks --- and demand looks set to continue.

  • Foxconn profit leaps as COVID-19 drives demand for work-from-home devices

    Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported first-quarter profit soared past estimates amid the work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that has stoked demand for devices like smartphones and laptops. The world's biggest contract electronics maker also said it sees growth continuing in the second quarter, expecting revenue for consumer electronics and computing products to both rise more than 15% on the year, extending first-quarter sales growth. Foxconn said sales from its major revenue contributor - consumer electronics including smartphones and wearable devices - climbed more than 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while computing products such as laptops also rose more than 15%.

  • Cathie Wood Fans Buckle Up as ETF Assets Fall to $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- With tech’s recent pummeling, the cash Cathie Wood is managing in her ETF lineup has just dropped below $40 billion -- but her loyal fan base is largely hanging on for the ride.The founder of Ark Investment Management LLC now controls $39.7 billion in her U.S. exchange-traded funds, down from more than $60 billion at a peak in February, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm is now the 11th largest issuer in the U.S., compared with seventh place earlier this year.A huge portion of the loss is due to the value of her holdings dropping sharply, as speculative tech names with soaring valuations and massive runs come back down to earth. Her flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has fallen about 35% from its high. Still, the mass exodus some had anticipated during a period of underperformance hasn’t yet materialized, with traders pulling just $76 million from the fund in April and $301 million so far in May, compared to the $7.1 billion added in the first three months of the year.“It appears that investors still believe in Cathie Wood’s philosophy and think possibly the pullback is short term,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.In fact, the firm’s ETFs have still taken in a net $15.3 billion so far in 2021. The eight-product lineup -- six actively managed funds and two tracking indexes -- has roughly only lost a net $800 million since the end of February.While retail activity has declined in the broad market, it seems day traders are ready to stick with Ark. About $1.1 billion of the $28 billion added to the family of funds since November can be attributed to retail investors, according to a report from Vanda Research.“In periods when Ark ETFs have seen large redemptions, retail investors have actually bought the dip, further highlighting the institutional-retail divide,” wrote analysts Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni.Throughout the downturn, Wood has said repeatedly that her strategies haven’t changed and that she invests with a five-year time horizon. She even added to her stakes in Twitter Inc., Roku Inc., Skillz Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. last week.Some are now questioning just how long the funds’ drop will last, especially as dip buyers step in. ARKK rose in early trading before falling 3.3% as of 1 p.m. in New York.Open interest in bullish call options on ARKK is at an all-time high, and even similarly elevated activity in bearish put contracts has historically come before a bounce, Chris Murphy at Susquehanna International Group wrote in a note.“It has become oversold on a technical basis,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “The weak hands have already sold, so we’re now in the ‘wait and see’ mode. If Ark funds can bounce strongly, the all clear flag will be raised.”(Updates with latest trading activity, additional details in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Bond Defaults Pile Up at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese corporations are defaulting on local bonds at the fastest pace on record, as authorities ramp up efforts to introduce more financial discipline and transparency in the world’s second-largest debt market.Firms so far this year have failed to make payments on 99.8 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) of onshore bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. While 2021 is set to be the fourth straight year the 100 billion yuan level has been topped, it previously hadn’t happened before September. For all of 2015, when China’s stock market crashed, defaults totaled just 8.9 billion yuan.Missed payments are running at a record pace this year, following the late 2020 defaults of some state-linked firms which affirmed convictions that authorities in China are increasingly willing to not bail out weak firms. The recent tumult surrounding bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co. raised fresh questions about support for central state-owned firms, even as the risk of contagion remains relatively contained. Signs of a maturing credit market have helped Chinese officials’ effort to refocus on financial risks in areas like asset prices and debt levels.Ultimately, more defaults are part of a healthy credit market with a genuine high-yield onshore sector and adequate pricing of risk, according to Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management.“Policy makers are willing to draw a line in the sand between what is systemic and what is not,” he said. “They want to inject more credit risk in the system and change the mindset of investors, forcing them to look more at stand alone credit risk rather than speculating on the likelihood of support from the central government.”Delinquencies are crucial in helping develop a mature and efficient market that improves transparency, reduces moral hazard and prompts a reassessment of risk. Increased financial discipline for companies and improved credit ratings serves Beijing’s longer-term goal of attracting more foreign cash to the country’s capital markets-- especially from more stable sources like pension funds and insurers instead of hot money flows.Payment failures also help deepen regulation, as well as create a more standardized process and better assumptions in terms of recovery rates, Sambor said. “This short-term pain will translate into medium-term gain.”China’s central bank, in its first-quarter monetary report published Tuesday, urged establishing a mechanism that holds local party and government leaders accountable for major financial risks.Developer DefaultsReal estate firms are leading this year’s surge in onshore bond defaults, as authorities tighten access to funding in the debt-laden sector. Developers have made up about 25% of those missed payments with the government’s “three red lines” policy increasingly weighing on these borrowers. Payment failures at China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co. topped 10 billion yuan in the first quarter, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. They also did for chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co. and Hainan Airlines Holding Co.Defaults on offshore bonds have also ramped up -- logging a combined $3.7 billion in January and February but none since, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Still, that’s nearly half of 2020’s full-year $8.3 billion.(Adds quote in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Roaring Crypto Cacophony Drowns Out Rest of Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- Wild stock swings, spikes in Treasury yields, startling economic readings? Interesting, sure. But if you really want to get people’s attention right now, you need to tell them a story about crypto.And there have been a lot of those. Even for a market that’s famous for its wild volatility and gimmicks, the past week’s cryptocurrency news set new records for jaw-droppers.It began with Elon Musk’s highly anticipated appearance as host on “Saturday Night Live.” Dogecoin owners watched hoping that the “Dogefather” would further propel the digital currency that had soared this year from less than a penny to 74 cents before he took the stage.What they got instead was a skit in which he laughed after calling the coin a “hustle.” Since then, the Shiba Inu-branded coin created as a joke has lost almost half of its value.Dogecoin wasn’t the only canine-themed coin to take a tumble.Shiba Inu coin -- yes, a meta joke about the joke that is Dogecoin -- soared earlier in the week as it was added to exchanges like OKEx and Binance. It and other Dogecoin imitators’ popularity reached such heights that transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit an all-time high, according to CoinDesk.The rally faded quickly. The cryptocurrency plunged Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin donated more than $1 billion of the coin to a charity that is fighting the spread of Covid-19 in India.Then that night, Musk struck again. He announced that Tesla Inc. would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars. In a tweet, Musk said that the carmaker was “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”While his tweet left Bitcoin holders wondering what spurred the change -- the facts of the coin’s energy profile hadn’t changed since Tesla announced in March that it would accept it as payment -- the market reacted swiftly. Bitcoin plunged from nearly $57,000 before his flip-flop to $46,000 within two hours.Thursday brought some good news for crypto die-hards. Point72, the hedge fund run by billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, was set to make a sizable move into the market. Bitcoin gained 2.5% following the news.The rally didn’t last long.Tether, the crypto stablecoin that says it’s backed one-for-one by fiat currencies, released a reserves breakdown for the first time that showed a large portion in unspecified commercial paper. The company has faced questions over both its reserves and whether it was used to manipulate cryptocurrency prices. In February, Tether settled a legal dispute with the New York Attorney General’s Office and paid a fine of $18.5 million.After that, reports surfaced that Colonial Pipeline Co. paid nearly $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to the hackers that infiltrated the company’s network and forced the shutdown of its infrastructure, setting off widespread gasoline shortages up the U.S. eastern seaboard.At about the same time, Bloomberg reported that Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, was under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service in relation to possible money-laundering and tax offenses.News of the investigation sent Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, down by more than 7% each as fears were stoked about the Biden administration taking a tougher approach toward an industry that has largely operated outside of the gaze of regulators.Then at 4:00 p.m. New York time, Coinbase Global, Inc., the biggest U.S. crypto exchange, reported first-quarter earnings. Its revenues fell just short of consensus estimates and the company projected flat user growth. Coinbase also plans to offer Dogecoin trading on its platform. The exchange’s shares fell as much as 6.5% in after-hours trading before recovering.Friday in Asia is already bringing further drama, beginning with more comments from Musk. The billionaire in a tweet said he “strongly” believes in crypto but that “it can’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, especially coal.”Not long after, he followed up with another post saying that he’s working with Dogecoin “devs to improve system transaction efficiency,” describing the effort as “potentially promising.”(Updates with more comments from Musk in the penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin is still in a steep uptrend but be careful: analyst

    Katie Stockton charts dogecoin and bitcoin technicals

  • The ESG Bubble Has Finally Burst

    The clean energy and ESG sector has seen strong gains at the beginning of the year, but has plunged in recent weeks as investors are pulling out of the sector

  • Macklem Says Further Loonie Gains Could Be Economic Headwind

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is closely monitoring recent gains in the nation’s currency, to ensure the appreciation doesn’t create headwinds for the nation’s economic outlook, according to the central bank’s head.At a press conference Thursday, Governor Tiff Macklem said the recent appreciation reflects in part higher commodity prices, which are good for the nation’s economy. Still, a continuation of the gains could begin to pose a risk to the central bank’s most recent forecasts released last month, which assumed an exchange rate of $0.8 per Canadian dollar.The Canadian dollar is up 4.9% so far this year, the best performing major currency. It weakened after Macklem’s comments, falling to C$1.2179 per U.S. dollar, or $0.8211 per Canadian dollar at 1:12 p.m. in Toronto trading.“If it moves a lot further that could have a material impact on our outlook and it’s something we’d have to take into account in our setting of monetary policy,” Macklem said Wednesday. “If the dollar were to continue to move -- particularly if its not reflecting good developments for Canada -- that could become more of a headwind on our export projection.”The Canadian dollar has been tracking resource prices higher this year. The Bank of Canada commodity price index -- a gauge that tracks movements of commodities produced in the country -- has hit the highest since 2014 after gaining 30% so far this year. Excluding energy, the index is at an all-time high.But the currency also appears to have gotten a lift from Macklem’s messaging, after the Bank of Canada last month accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and pared back its bond purchases.“Macklem only said that if the currency were to appreciate absent fundamental reasons, then they’d be more concerned about competitiveness implications but that so far that’s not the case,” Derek Holt, an economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by email.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackouts Threaten Entire U.S. West This Summer as Heat Awaits

    (Bloomberg) -- First they struck California, then Texas. Now blackouts are threatening the entire U.S. West as nearly a dozen states head into summer with too little electricity.From New Mexico to Washington, power grids are being strained by forces years in the making — some of them fueled by climate change, others by the fight against it. If a heat wave strikes the whole region at once, the rolling outages that darkened Southern California and Silicon Valley last August will have been previews, not flukes.“It’s really the same case in different parts of the West,” said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s grid. “It’s revealed competition for scarce resources that we haven’t seen for some time.”The specter of blackouts highlights a paradox of the clean-energy transition: Extreme weather fueled by climate change is exposing cracks in society’s move away from fossil fuels, even as that shift is supposed to rein in the worst of global warming. States shuttering coal and gas-fired power plants simply aren’t replacing them fast enough to keep pace with the vagaries of an unstable climate, and the region’s existing power infrastructure is woefully vulnerable to wildfires (which threaten transmission lines), drought (which saps once-abundant hydropower resources) and heat waves (which play havoc with demand).On Wednesday, California's grid managers warned that while they're better positioned than last summer, the risk of power shortages during extreme heat remains a clear possibility. Wildfires, already getting started after a dry winter, could compound the danger if they threaten transmission lines. “We are headed to yet another very dangerous fire year,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a briefing Thursday. “We're seeing a higher level of risk and an earlier level risk.” For many, California’s power crisis in 2020 was the first indication of how serious the regional power shortfall had become. While the blackouts highlighted the state’s reliance on solar power — a resource that ebbs in the evening just as demand picks up — an equally significant problem was California’s dependence on imported electricity. Utilities routinely source power supplies from out of state, drawing electricity across high-voltage transmission lines to wherever it’s needed. But last summer, neighboring states coping with the same heat wave as California were straining to keep their own lights on, and imports were hard to come by.This year, that dynamic is playing out on a larger scale. Across the West, states have grown dependent on importing power from one another. That works fine in temperate weather, when electricity demand is relatively low. But it's a problem when a widespread heatwave blankets the entire region. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which oversees electricity grids throughout the western U.S. and Canada, estimates that without imports, Nevada, Utah and Colorado could be short of power during hundreds of hours this year, or the equivalent of 34 days. Arizona and New Mexico could be short for enough hours to total 17 days, according to a report by the organization that looked at worst-case scenarios to help states develop plans to head off potential outages.“It’s no longer necessarily a California problem or a Phoenix problem,” said Jordan White, vice president of strategic engagement for the group, known as WECC. “Everyone is chasing the same number of megawatts.” While blackouts aren’t a guarantee in any region, traders are already betting on supply shortages and sending power prices soaring throughout the West. At the heavily traded Palo Verde hub in Arizona, prices have nearly quadrupled since last summer’s outages, while the Pacific Northwest’s Mid-Columbia hub has tripled.“We are already seeing record-breaking prices across the West, some of which can be attributed to a fear factor being priced in,” said JP McMahon, a market associate for Wood Mackenzie. “Last year was a bit of a wake-up call.”The reasons behind the shortfall are two-fold: Climate change is making it harder to forecast demand for electricity while the shift to clean energy is straining power supplies.Where utilities and grid managers were once able to rely on predictable consumption patterns season to season — more air conditioner use in August, less in October — they’re now reckoning with record-hot summers and historic winter storms that cause great, unexpected surges in demand.“It’s becoming challenging to take out the crystal ball to know with any level of certainty how hot it it’s going to be,” White said.At the same time, older coal and gas plants capable of providing power 24 hours a day are being pushed out by climate change regulations and their own dwindling profitability. In the West, power generation from such plants slipped 6% from 2010 through 2018, according to WECC. While wind and solar capacity have more than tripled in the region, the output from those resources varies by the hour, making them harder to rely on during an unexpected demand crunch. Massive batteries can help make up the difference, but their installation is just beginning.It’s a global phenomenon. Sweden this summer is bracing for power outages and curbing electricity exports after nuclear retirements have left the country with too little spare capacity to balance big swings in demand. In China last winter, even a surplus of coal plants couldn’t keep the lights on during a severe cold blast.At this point, no subregion in WECC’s coverage area generates enough electricity to meet its own needs during periods of high demand; they all rely on imports to avoid outages.In the aftermath of the California crisis, utilities have been signing up contracts for more emergency power supplies and are trying to make sure they aren’t relying on the same suppliers as everyone else. Some entities, including the Imperial Irrigation District of Southern California are working to curb their reliance on imports. But it’s not clear that all utilities in the highest-risk areas plan to do much differently. The situation is, if not dire, getting close. Temperatures in the West are expected to be above average through the summer, with the worst heat slamming the Southwest. More than 84% of land in the 11 Western states is gripped by drought.Following last summer’s outages, California is among the best positioned going into summer. The state is plugging roughly 1,500 megawatts of batteries into the grid, has postponed the retirement of several aging gas plants and raised the price cap on power trades to incentivize imports if outside supplies are necessary and available. Even if imports are readily available for those that need them, there’s no guarantee that transmission lines will be able to carry those electrons where they need to go. Extreme weather can take out the high-voltage conduits that stitch the Western states together, and wildfires are notorious for knocking out transmission lines. Although it received little attention at the time, a major transmission line in the Pacific Northwest that suffered damage in a storm last spring limited power flows into California throughout the summer energy crisis.Energy consultant Mike Florio, who used to sit on the board of California’s grid operator, said other states can learn from the West’s dilemma. They should keep a variety of resources as they decarbonize, learning how to balance the daily rhythms of solar and wind, and not move too quickly to shutter old gas-burning plants that can provide power in a pinch.“We forget that we’re still learning a lot about how to run a system like this,” Florio said. “We probably want to keep our existing gas capacity, at least in reserve. It may be used less, but something that’s already built is cheap insurance.”(Adds quote from U.S. agriculture secretary in sixth paragraph. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures flat after recovery from sell-off, Dow's best day since March

    Earlier, the three major indexes rebounded after declining sharply earlier this week.