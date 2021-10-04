U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Advanced Traveller Information Systems Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, competitive Landscape, Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Advanced Traveller Information Systems Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Siemens AG, Thales Group, Garmin Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom, Tomtom International, Q-Free ASA, Efkon GmbH, Denso Corporation, Flir Systems, Cubic Corporation, Iteris Inc, etc.

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Advanced Traveller Information Systems Market size is to reach remarkable value during forecast period of 2021 To 2028. The global advanced traveller information system market will derive growth from the rise of tourism and travel industries across the globe. The ability of ATIS to simplify travel journeys will lead to a wider adoption across the world. The market will rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period driven by recent technological advancements.

An advanced traveller information system (ATIS) is an encompassment of computer and communication technologies that are used to provide real-time information to the users. These systems are used to make better decisions with regard to travel plans and modes and essentially improve the quality of the journey. An ATIS informs the driver about road conditions, traffic congestions, and expected travel times. This way, the driver can choose from a list of alternative roads that is also provided by the ATIS.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/advanced-traveller-information-system-market-102497


Technological advancements have played a huge part in the growth of the overall market in recent years and ongoing investments in product innovations will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years as well. The presence of several large scale companies will provide impetus to market growth.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend among Major Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It is observed that increasing number of company mergers and collaborations have made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the rising demand for improved tourism services across the world, these organizations are collaborating with tech companies for developing efficient products and services associated with ATIS.

In 2018, the Société du Grand Paris announced that it has awarded a contract to the Siemens Mobility and Thales consortium for the development of new ATIS. The companies will be developing an automated train control system based on the wireless communications train control (CBTC). The system will be a fully automated technology that will help passengers derive a detailed information about the train and metro systems in this region.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/advanced-traveller-information-system-market-102497


North America to Emerge Dominant; Improving Dietary Habits will Lead to a Wider Product Adoption

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The efforts put in to implement devices that will ensure road safety will create several growth opportunities for the companies in the market. The integration of systems aimed at minimizing traffic will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The market in Europe will also witness considerable growth owing to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles integrated with ATIS in numerous countries across the region.

Major key Players studied in report:

  • Siemens AG

  • Thales Group

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Kapsch TrafficCom

  • Tomtom International

  • Q-Free ASA

  • Efkon Gmb

  • Denso Corporation

  • Flir Systems

  • Cubic Corporation

  • Iteris Inc


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/advanced-traveller-information-system-market-102497


Global Advanced Traveller Information Systems Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Route Guidance Systems

  • Transit Information Systems

By Travel Mode:

  • Uni-modal ATIS

  • Multi-modal ATIS

By Application:

  • Operator specific ATIS

  • Region-specific ATIS

  • Independent ATIS

By Geography

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/advanced-traveller-information-system-market-102497


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


