U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.75
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,362.00
    +80.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,730.50
    +20.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.10
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.78
    +0.84 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.46
    +0.30 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1312
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2630
    -1.7730 (-1.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.23
    +297.22 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.07
    -1.81 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.84
    -14.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Advanced Wound Care Management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

0
Visiongain Reports Ltd
·7 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Advanced Wound Care Management 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Advanced Wound Care Management and Forecasts Market Segment By Type (Dressings {Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, Super Absorbent Dressings, Contact Layer Dressings, and Other Advanced Dressings}, Wound Biologics {Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs) / Skin Substitutes, Collagen Dressings, Others}, External Wound Therapy Devices {Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System, Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices, Electrical Wound Stimulation, Ultrasound Wound Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy, Debridement Devices, Others}, Anti-Adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies {Anti-Adhesion Products, Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents}, Wound Closure Sealants and Glues {Closure Sealants and Glues}), By Application (Acute Wounds {Surgical and Traumatic Wounds, Burns}, Chronic Wounds {Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg and Other Ulcers}), By End User (Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers, Inpatient Settings/Hospitals, Office or Clinic Settings, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the World) Profiles of Leading Companies.

The advanced wound care management market is estimated to be valued at US$12,581.3 million in 2022. The market is projected to reach a market value of US$23,307.5 million by 2032 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rise in Burn Cases Across the Globe
Chemicals, friction, radiation, electricity, friction, and heat can all result in burns. It causes significant loss of blood vessels, skin, and other tissues. Burn cases are treated with cutting-edge wound care items such artificial skin and replacements, collagen dressing, hydrocolloid dressing, and hydrogel dressing. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported that, in 2020, local fire departments dealt with 1,338,500 fires. 3,500 civilians were killed, 15,200 were wounded, and $21.9 billion worth of property was damaged as a result of these fires in U.S. An American fire department responds to a fire somewhere in the country every 23 seconds. A structure catches fire once every 64 seconds, and a dwelling catches fire once every 89 seconds. Additionally, a 2018 study from the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that every year in India, up to 1 million people experience moderate to severe burns. Therefore, the rise in burn instances is fueling this market's expansion.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/advanced-wound-care-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 189-page report provides 71 tables and 114 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Advanced Wound Care Management market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Advanced Wound Care Management. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, application, end user, and region and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Advanced Wound Care Management market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Incidences of Chronic Wounds
One of the main causes of the advanced wound care market's expansion is the rise in incidences of chronic wounds. Chronic wounds brought on by conditions like diabetes and obesity can be treated using advanced wound care solutions. To speed up the healing process, advanced wound care items like Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, foam dressing, and hydrogel dressing are employed. In the United Kingdom, the prevalence of venous leg ulcers is between 0.1% and 0.3%, according to a 2019 report by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Additionally, these venous leg ulcers make up 65% to 85% of all leg ulcers.

Ageing Population is Projected to Propel Market Growth 

Globally, the ageing population is significantly contributing to the expansion of the market for advanced wound care management products. Since, they are more likely to have chronic conditions that cause pressure sores, venous leg ulcers, injuries, and accidents. Compared to adults, the elderly population have weak body system, which prolongs the time it takes for injuries to heal. The CDC reports that in 2022 one in four fall occurrences involving elderly persons resulted in serious injuries in the U.S.. Additionally, due to low immunity, they are more likely to develop an infection following surgery, which increases the need for advanced wound care products. For instance, the WHO estimates that the population's age 60+ demographic is growing both in size and proportion. There were 1 billion people 60 and older in the world in 2019. By 2030, there will be 1.4 billion people on earth, and by 2050, there will be 2.1 billion. Similarly, nearly one in four Americans are predicted to be older adults by 2060, according to the National Population Projections by the U.S. Census Bureau, which is anticipated to drive regional market growth.

Get Detailed TOC @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/advanced-wound-care-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Demand for Combination Dressings

The features of many types of wound dressing are combined to create combination dressings, which work better than individual products. For diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and infected wounds, combination dressings such silver collagen, silver alginate, and collagen hydrochloride combination dressing are frequently utilised. They aid in wound healing and stop germs from infecting the injured area. Combination dressings' increased demand is a result of their improved therapeutic efficacy. DermaCol/Ag by DermaRite Industries LLC., Algidex Ag by DeRoyal Industries Inc., and BIOSTEP Ag by Smith & Nephew Smith and Nephew Inc. are a few examples of the product offers.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the advanced wound care management market are 3M, Bioventus, Coloplast A/S (Denmark), ConvaTec Group Plc, COOK BIOTECH, DermaRite Industries, LLC, Derma Science Inc. (Integra LifeSciences), Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Medline Industries, Inc., and Smith+Nephew. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • In August 2022, 3M announced the upgrades to its advance the delivery of certain wound care technologies. The company launched dressing kit and software upgrade for the 3M VAC Ulta therapy unit without any increased cost to the customers.. In comparison to earlier Veraflo Therapy dressings, these new options make dressing changes for patients quicker, faster, and less painful for clinicians utilising Veraflo Therapy (negative pressure wound therapy with instillation).

  • In July 2022, to help in reducing practise variation in wound care, Smith+Nephew developed the Clinical Support App. A complete digital tool for health care providers, the WOUND COMPASS Clinical Support App facilitates wound assessment and decision-making to help reduce practise variation.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com
About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Politics latest news: GP appointments might only be a phone call, admits Therese Coffey

    ‘Desperate’ Putin will be defeated in Ukraine, vows Truss Truss to rip up green planning laws GP appointments for every patient within two weeks Blair secretly helping Government with Protocol Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Clovis, Isotopia Ink Clinical Supply Pact For Lutetium-177 Used In Its Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) and Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd signed a clinical supply agreement that provides Clovis Oncology with Isotopia's lutetium-177 (177Lu) n.c.a. for use in the clinical development of FAP-2286, Clovis' fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeting therapeutic candidate. FAP-2286 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1/2 LuMIERE study for patients with advanced solid tumors. The agreement covers an initial period of two years. Further details of the agreem

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • Alnylam's (ALNY) Rare Disease Drug Amvuttra Gets EC Nod

    The European Commission approves Alnylam's (ALNY) Amvuttra for treating hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy.

  • Novartis to prioritise U.S. market, unfazed by drug pricing pushback

    Swiss pharma giant Novartis said it would make growth in the United States its top geographic priority, even after laws were passed to rein in drug prices in the world's largest pharmaceutical market. As part of an investor event, the company said on Thursday it would adopt a "U.S.-first mindset", increase the share of U.S. patients in clinical trials, build capability there and give U.S. staff and executives more say and better career opportunities within the organisation. Novartis' aspiration is to "organically build its U.S. business to become a top-five player in the U.S. by 2027," it said in a statement.

  • Is the pandemic over? We asked an economist, an education expert and a public health scholar their views

    Life is more normal now than it has been in years, as people do away with masks and social distancing. Stefan Tomic/E+ via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden’s declaration that “the pandemic is over” raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID 19 activities and are now being forced back into the office, the remark may ring true. The problem is that what “back to nor

  • ‘The pandemic is over’: Dr. Leana Wen voices agreement with Biden in Washington Post op-ed

    Dr. Leana Wen agreed with President Joe Biden’s assertion that the pandemic “is over” in an op-ed published in The Washington Post. In a CBS’ “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday, Biden discussed the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. with correspondent Scott Pelley. The following day, The Washington Post published an editorial contradicting the president’s comments, arguing that the “pandemic is surely not over.”

  • This Mask Tells You If You’ve Been Exposed to COVID

    Stefan Cristian Cioata via GettyWe’ve gone a long way from the early days of the pandemic when folks were finding… um, unique ways to protect themselves from COVID exposure. Not only are N95 masks now widely available for purchase, but researchers have been hard at work developing even more sophisticated masks to guard against pathogens.Scientists in China have created a new face mask that can tell if you’ve been exposed to respiratory viruses like the coronavirus or flu. In a paper published Mo

  • Carisma Therapeutics to go public through merger with Boston-area biopharm firm

    The company has also secured commitments from a syndicate of investors — which include Penn Medicine — for a $30 million financing.

  • Blood Tests for Cancer Look More Competitive. What It Means for Illumina’s Antitrust Fight.

    The gene-sequencing company is fighting antitrust regulators on two continents as it seeks to hold on to Grail, which it bought last year.

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • RTP pharma to see $20M infusion on heels of drug winning approval

    After falling short on two previous attempts, a drugmaker in Research Triangle Park has secured regulatory approval for its lead product and is now set to see major dollars to support commercialization.

  • In a Food Coma? Here Are 7 Reasons Why You May Feel Super Tired After Eating

    Food provides the body with energy. Even if you don’t know the science behind it, we know this to be true. If you don’t eat, your brain and body literally can’t function and it’s only a matter of time before fatigue sets in. This is exactly why it can be straight up mind-boggling when your eyelids ...

  • Pierce Brosnan says he painted ‘with his hands’ to handle late wife’s ovarian cancer diagnosis

    ‘Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints,’ actor recalled

  • Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations

    Deadly diseases such as measles, tetanus and whooping cough are on the rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region after vaccination rates plunged during the civil war that broke out nearly two years ago, doctors and regional health officials say. The percentage of children in Tigray receiving routine vaccines has fallen below 10% this year, data from the Tigray Health Bureau shows, undoing years of government efforts to boost immunisation rates.

  • UnitedHealth’s $13B Change Acquisition Marks Shift to Connected Healthcare

    A judicial green light, of sorts, for a multi-billion dollar merger looks poised to cement healthcare’s place in the connected economy — especially when it comes to paying for it all. To that end, the runway has (seemingly) been cleared for UnitedHealth Group’s $13 billion bid for Change Healthcare to proceed. As was reported Monday […]

  • Wave Therapeutics (WVE) Up on Update From Huntington's Study

    Wave Therapeutics (WVE) provides a positive update from its ongoing phase Ib/IIa study evaluating one of its lead candidates, WVE-003, for Huntington's disease. Stock up.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Newly Listed Virax Biolabs Launches Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test

    Virax Biolabs Group Ltd (NASDAQ: VRAX) has announced the distribution of a Monkeypox Antigen Rapid Test Kit launched in the European markets accepting the CE mark. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the company’s sales representatives. Founded in 2013, in July 2022, Virax Biolabs concluded its initial public offering of 1.35 million shares at $5.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $6.75 million. The test kits are for use in point-of-care settings. They can help heal

  • Pro surfer Kalani David dies after suffering seizure while surfing

    David suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome.

  • Puma Biotech (PBYI) Inks Agreement for Takeda's Alisertib

    Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) inks license agreement with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals, gaining worldwide development and commercialization rights to the latter's cancer treatment alisertib.