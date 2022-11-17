U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.50
    -38.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,309.00
    -282.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,623.25
    -116.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.00
    -21.90 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.77
    -1.82 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.51 (-2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0326
    -0.0070 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.68
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1799
    -0.0117 (-0.98%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4260
    +0.9180 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,540.31
    -15.46 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.20
    -11.68 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.29
    -42.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Advanced Wound Care Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The advanced wound care management market is mainly driven by technological advances, ageing population, problems associated with ineffective traditional wound healing methods, initiatives taken by the government, and a pressing need for swift and safer treatment of chronic wounds.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Wound Care Management Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363543/?utm_source=GNW


Furthermore, growing prevalence of several lifestyle disorders leading to chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcer, venous leg ulcer, and pressure ulcer is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the advanced wound care management market in the coming years. For instance, The Independent Diabetes Trust in United Kingdom has stated in its report (2019) that in the United Kingdom, around 115,000 people develop diabetic foot ulcers, and 278,000 people are treated for venous leg ulcers, every year. These ulcers, thus take an average of 200 days to heal.?

In addition, benefits such as lower the duration of the hospital stay in order to reduce the surgical healthcare expenses and the growing inclination toward products that enhance therapeutic outcomes are also driving the demand for the advanced wound care management market. However, the high cost associated with the treatment and reimbursement issues for the new technologies serve as factors which hinder the market.

Key Market Trends

Under Wound Dressings Segment, Foam Dressing is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Foam dressings are usually made up of polyurethane foam. While all the foam dressings are hydrophilic, their absorbent rates and absorbency differ with composite and thickness.?
Some foam dressings provide absorption capacity up to 7 days. Foam dressings are mainly applied to heavily exuding wounds, especially during the inflammatory phase following debridement and sloughing, when drainage is at its peak. They are also recommended for deep cavity wounds to prevent premature closure as they can maintain a moist environment by absorbing exudate.?
The advantages such as moisture wound healing, non-adherent nature and bacterial barrier are increasing the adoption of foam dressings. Moreover, new product launches and new development in dressings are bolstering the segment growth over the forecast period.
In April 2017, Convatec has launched Foam Lite, a light, flexible silicone foam dressing for managing low to non-exuding chronic and acute wounds.

Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Register a Robust CAGR

The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care management market, which consists of fast-developing economies has remained largely untapped. The advanced wound care management market is expanding steadily and has created abundant opportunities for the launch of new products. In terms of prospective growth potential, the Asia-Pacific advanced wound care management market is expected to witness the fastest growth.

However, the lack of awareness and price sensitivity has considerably hindered the growth of the advanced wound care management market in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, and others. North America leads the advanced wound care management market with the largest market share in the world, followed by Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The advanced wound care management market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players. As technology progresses and becomes more viable, the quality of life of patients afflicted with chronic wounds improves. Traditional wound care and closure products are being increasingly substituted with advanced wound care management and closure products due to their efficacy and effectiveness in managing wounds by enabling faster healing. Market players are focusing on various growth strategies in order to enhance the market presence by mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, etc.

The key market players in advanced wound care management are Convatec, Integra, Smith and Nephew Hartmann and Coloplast among others

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06363543/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Could Rise After Latest EU Sanctions on Russia. Why a Rally May Not Last.

    Following an adjustment period to find new sources of shipping, capital, and insurance for Russia’s oil, prices may give back the accrued premiums.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Earn Passive Income for Years With This Dividend Aristocrat

    One of the easiest ways to earn passive income is by investing in dividend stocks, or stocks in companies that make regular cash payments to their shareholders. One company with a history of regularly paying and increasing its dividend is ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). ExxonMobil recently announced it would raise its dividend payout for the 40th consecutive year.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • FTX’s Collapse Leaves Employees Sick With Anger

    What started as a dream job turned into a nightmare for employees of the crypto exchange that imploded in spectacular fashion last week.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target: 'Organized retail crime' has driven $400 million in extra profit loss this year

    Target feels the pinch of organized retail crime.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • Ripple gets support from Blockchain Association in XRP lawsuit against SEC

    U.S. lobby group Blockchain Association, along with other institutions and firms, have formally filed amici briefs to support Ripple Labs Inc. in the ongoing lawsuit between the U.S. SEC and Ripple.

  • Tim Hortons teams up with Alibaba to woo Chinese coffee drinkers

    The operator of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in China said on Thursday it had forged a two-year partnership with Alibaba Group's grocery chain that will see the two launch co-branded products. E-commerce giant Alibaba's Freshippo will begin sales next month at its stores, of which it has more than 300, as well as through its official app, it said in a statement. Products will include drinks such as Velvet Cocoa Coffee.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla payout has a $50 billion hand in whether or not he remains the world’s richest person

    Elon Musk left Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday to fly across the country to defend himself against a lawsuit claiming that he didn’t deserve the handsome Tesla payout agreed four years ago.

  • PepsiCo offering ghost kitchen capabilities for its foodservice partners

    PepsiCo Inc. is launching ghost kitchen services to help its foodservice partners grow their businesses. The company said the new offering will enable its existing and future foodservice customers to enter the bourgeoning ghost kitchen sector and take advantage of PepsiCo's resources and portfolio of brands to “optimize off-premise performance.” PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP) said it will use what it has learned from its Pep's Place fast beverage restaurant to introduce additional ghost kitchen menus centered around some of PepsiCo's most well-known brands.

  • Silbert’s Once-$10 Billion Crypto Empire Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- Suspended withdrawals at cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis amid the widening crypto-market meltdown have cast an unwanted spotlight on Barry Silbert, the man at the helm of the Digital Currency Group empire.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From