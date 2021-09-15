U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Advanced Wound Care Market - Product, End-user, and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio Insights

·4 min read

4L Health Co. Ltd., Coloplast AS, and ConvaTec Group Plc will emerge as major advanced wound care market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the advanced wound care market by product, end-user & geography market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 6% with an incremental growth of $ 3.15 bn during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the Advanced Wound Care Market report.

Download a free Sample Now!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report -The homecare oxygen concentrators market has the potential to grow by USD 1.21 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06%. Download a free sample report now!

Hernia Repair Devices Market Report -The hernia repair devices market has the potential to grow by USD 1.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96%. Download a free sample report now!

Major Three Advanced Wound Care Market Participants:

  • 4L Health Co. Ltd. - This company offers various products under its wound care segment such as wound care dressings, compression systems, and wraps, medical tapes, wound cleansers, wound closure, barriers, creams, and lotions.

  • Coloplast AS - This company offers various products under its wound care segment such as Biatain, Comfeel, Purilon, and Physiotulle.

  • ConvaTec Group Plc - This company offers various products under its wound care segment such as AQUACEL range, DuoDERM range, KALTOSTAT alginate dressing, SAF-Clens AF in wound cleanser, SurePress and Una-Flex compression bandages, FoamLite dressing, and CarboFLEX dressing.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/advanced-wound-care-market-industry-analysis

Advanced Wound Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The advanced wound care management market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

  • End-user

The advanced wound care market is driven by technological advances, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, and increasing volume of surgical procedures. In addition, other factors such as the increasing volume of surgical procedures are expected to trigger the advanced wound care market.

Download our extensive report to get Exhaustive Insights: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70554

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-wound-care-market---product-end-user-and-geography--forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--technavio-insights-301376634.html

SOURCE Technavio

