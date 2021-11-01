U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.86
    +2.48 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,867.78
    +48.22 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,561.92
    +63.54 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.49
    +48.30 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.61 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1594
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2050
    +0.2050 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,587.19
    +1,005.54 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.17
    +42.66 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.85
    +59.28 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Advanced Wound Care Market worth $12.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film, Alginate), NPWT, Debridement Devices, Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents), Wound Type (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospital, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Advanced Wound Care Market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2026 from USD 9.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Advanced Wound Care Market"

225 – Tables
47 – Figures
289 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076

The increasing spending on chronic wounds, growing prevalence of diseases & conditions affecting wound healing capabilities, and technological advancements are among the major factors propelling the growth of this market. Emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the advanced wound care market.

The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on products, the advanced wound care market is segmented into dressings, devices & accessories, grafts & matrices, and topical agents. The dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market in 2020. Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; rising incidence of burn injuries; and technological advancements in dressings are boosting the market growth of this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076

Surgical & traumatic wounds segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The advanced wound care market has been segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns & other wounds. In 2020, the surgical & traumatic wounds segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the growing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to drive the growth of the surgical & traumatic wounds segment.

The hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end users, the advanced wound care market is segmented into hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers; home care settings; and other end users. In 2020, the hospitals, ASCs, and wound care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large number of treatment procedures conducted in hospitals, availability of reimbursements, and high patient inflow in this care setting are driving this segments growth.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=88705076

North America is the largest regional market for advanced wound care market

The global advanced wound care market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the advanced wound care market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced wound treatment options like advanced wound care products, the highly developed healthcare system in the US and Canada, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders.

The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), ConvaTec Group Plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Misonix, Inc. (US), MiMedx Group, Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DeRoyal Industries, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), DermaRite Industries, LLC (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Advancis Medical (UK), Winner Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Hollister Incorporated (US), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shield Line (US), ZENI MEDICAL (US), Carilex Medical (Germany), Pensar Medical, LLC (US), Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and HAROMED B.V. (Belgium).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Wound Care Market by Product (Dressings (Foam, Film, Hydrocolloid, Collagen, Alginate), Devices (NPWT, Debridement), Grafts, Matrices, Topical Agents, Sutures, Stapler), Wound (Traumatic, Diabetic Ulcers, Surgical, Burn), End User - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-care-market-371.html

Wound Dressings Market by Type (Traditional, Advanced (Alginate, Collagen, Hydrogel, Foam, Hydrocolloid, Film)), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wound-dressings-market-123903496.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/advanced-wound-care-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/advanced-wound-care.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-wound-care-market-worth-12-8-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301412870.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax receives first emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in Indonesia, the first such approval for the Gaithersburg biotech that has been taking its two-dose, protein-based vaccine through regulatory processes around the globe. "This is a landmark moment for Novavax and our partner, Serum Institute of India, and it is the first of many authorizations that Novavax expects in the coming weeks and months for our vaccine globally," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage

    It was a brutal weekend for one airline and a telling weekend on the state of America's labor shortage.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Did Novavax Just Pass Its Biggest Hurdle?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has kept investors on the edge of their seats all year. Let's take a closer look at the news that might bode well for Novavax -- and its share performance. Novavax postponed its targets for regulatory submissions more than once this year.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • From splurge to 'common prosperity': Alibaba tones down Singles Day

    Alibaba Group's annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever this year, as the retail giant preaches sustainability rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity". In 2020, Alibaba expanded what it calls the world's biggest online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into a 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard that ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value' (GMV), flashing big and bright. This time around, the event comes at a time of much more stringent regulatory scrutiny for China's biggest companies - including Alibaba - and the call to promote "common prosperity" and curb excess echoing around boardrooms.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

    It was business as usual last week for Wall Street. The newest combination treatment, Trikafta, targets the most common CF mutation (F508del), and is therefore applicable to about 90% of all U.S. CF patients.

  • Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ

  • Bausch + Lomb Will Present Scientific Data and Analyses During the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Academy of Optometry Annual Meetings

    Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced that seven scientific posters involving the company's products, as well as data from the company's Antibiotic Resistance Monitoring in Ocular MicRoorganisms (ARMOR) surveillance study, will be presented during the annual meetings of the American Academy of Optometry in Boston (Nov. 3-6, 2021) and American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans (Nov. 12-15, 2021)

  • The CDC Meets Tuesday on Kids’ Covid Vaccines. What to Know.

    The meeting on Tuesday offers a final opportunity for regulators to limit access to the vaccine to high-risk children.

  • OPEC+ Heads for a Clash With Biden as Members Reject Call for More Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ headed for a clash with the U.S. as more members rejected President Joe Biden’s call for the group to raise oil production faster and help reduce gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsOn Monday, Kuwait said the cartel s

  • Oil Rally Cools on Unexpected Supply Rise at U.S. Storage Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains amid rising stockpiles at the biggest U.S. storage hub, signaling a crude supply drain may be slowing. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsFutures in New York earlier rose as much as 1.6% on Monday. Inventories at Cushing,

  • France’s Sanofi to send more booster jabs to EU than Britain

    French vaccine champion Sanofi has agreed to funnell more extra doses of its Covid booster jab to the EU than Britain, as countries race to roll out third doses to stave off further lockdowns.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.