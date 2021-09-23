U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.20
    +54.56 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,747.57
    +489.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,030.72
    +133.88 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.02
    +28.46 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.10
    +0.87 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -27.50 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3810
    +0.0450 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0114 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1540
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,104.75
    +1,508.31 (+3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.04
    +0.12 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.30
    +3.93 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Foam Dressings, Film Dressings), By Application, By End Use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020573/?utm_source=GNW

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Growth & Trends

The global advanced wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increasing number of accidents, the impact of COVID-19, and technological advancements are the key driving factors for the market. The increasing incidence of accidents such as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India per year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn injuries.

Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for the deaths of around 3,242 people per day in road accidents every year. Road accidents mostly occur in middle- or low-income countries. The advanced wound dressing is majorly used for the faster healing of all kinds of burns injuries. Moreover, bandages and gauzes are also used for the treatment of minor injuries. Thus, the rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for advanced wound dressing, which is expected to lead to considerable market growth over the forecast period.

The rising number of surgical procedures is also expected to boost the demand for home healthcare services. According to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMB) in 2018, the number of people underwent sleeve gastrectomy increased by 8.05% from 2016 to 2017 in the U.S. Patients undergoing surgeries are required to stay at hospitals for a longer period of time; thus, most patients prefer home healthcare services over hospital stays. Therefore, these factors are likely to boost the demand for home healthcare services, thereby fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Dressing Market Report Highlights
• In terms of revenue, the foam dressings segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The rising number of road accidents across the globe is the major factor propelling segment growth
• The acute wounds segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries
• The hospitals’ segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The growth of the segment is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospitals
• In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic injuries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020573/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Abbott Laboratories

    Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

  • If we’re to get out of this pandemic it’ll require a global response: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Johnson & Johnson says COVID booster increases protection

    Johnson & Johnson said a second dose of its one-shot COVID vaccine offers stronger protection against the disease. Mark Strassmann has the latest.

  • J&J says second shot boosts protection

    Amid the debate over the necessity of booster doses, Johnson & Johnson says a second shot of its COVID-19 vaccine boosts protection. The drug maker said Tuesday a booster shot administered about two months after the first increased its effectiveness to 94% in the United States against moderate to severe forms of the disease. That’s much higher than a single dose, which offers 70% protection. And the wider the gap between the two shots, the more effective the booster. J&J said a booster given two months after the first dose increased antibody levels four to six times. But when given six months after the first, antibody levels rocketed 12-fold. The data has not been peer reviewed. But it will help J&J – the only producer of a single-shot coronavirus vaccine - make its case to U.S. regulators for a booster shot. The company says it has submitted its data to the Food & Drug Administration. So far, only Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted sufficient data for evaluation on booster shots. U.S. regulators could authorize their booster shot for older and some high-risk Americans early this week in time for the government to roll them out by Friday. Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose in early trading Tuesday.

  • J&J announces promising Covid-19 booster data, delays on kids vaccine trial

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani talks to Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson's global head of R&D, about about the company's new Covid-19 booster shot data and when the vaccine might be ready for kids.

  • Restraining order lifted on NYC vaccine mandate for teachers, staff

    Judge Laurence Love sided with New York City on Wednesday, allowing Mayor Bill De Blasio to go ahead with the COVID vaccine mandate for Department of Education employees, including school teachers and staff.

  • Delta variant surge may be peaking as U.S. daily deaths top 2,000

    The U.S. is once again seeing more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths per day. But as CBS News' Nancy Chen reports, some experts still believe the nation is heading in the right direction. Then, Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, an emergency physician and an adjunct assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus headlines of the day.

  • Johnson & Johnson: Second COVID-19 vaccine shot boosts protection

    Johnson & Johnson said a second shot of their COVID-19 vaccine increases protection from infection exponentially. ﻿It comes as a decision on booster shots for people 65 and older — who received the Pfizer vaccine — could come as soon as Wednesday. Federal health officials are expected to meet starting Wednesday to decide whether to approve Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and over. A booster for the J&J vaccine is also looking more likely after new research just released.

  • Pima County prepares to vaccine children

    After announcing its Phase 3 trial was good for kids between 5 and 11-years-old, Pfizer is one step closer to releases its COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

  • Delray Beach man to help senior citizens with health insurance questions

    A man in Delray Beach is wanting to help the senior population by offering a free event this Friday.

  • 10 states report record number of COVID hospitalizations

    Ten states are now reporting a record number of hospitalizations and six now have 10% or less of their ICU beds available.

  • New Florida Surgeon General

    New Florida Surgeon General

  • Johnson & Johnson says second shot is 94% effective against coronavirus

    Johnson & Johnson says a second dose of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine offers greater protection against the virus. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the key finding of the company's newest study. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Hilary Fairbrother joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis of the day's coronavirus headlines.

  • Insurance companies ask COVID patients to split the cost of treatment

    The average cost for a COVID-19 related hospitalization is roughly $20,000, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. As the U.S. vaccination effort continues, more insurers are dropping COVID-19 waivers, requiring patients to split the bill for their hospital stay. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Megan Cerullo has more.

  • Interview: UCSF Professor of Epidemiology On Pfizer COVID Booster Shot

    The U.s Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer booster shots for seniors and those at high risk from the virus. Interview with Dr. George Rutherford, Professor of Epidemiology at UCSF.

  • DeSantis announces Dr. Joe Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

    DeSantis announces Dr. Joe Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

  • COVID-19 in Colorado update: Dr. Rachel Herlihy says hospitalizations across the state are plateauing

    Gov. Jared Polis and Dr. Rachel Herlihy provided an update on the state's response to COVID-19. During the news conference, Herlihy said hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to be plateauing, though there is that possibility that we could be looking at potential increase in cases again.

  • New Florida surgeon general discourages vaccine mandates

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he's tapping Dr. Joe Ladapo to be surgeon general and health secretary.

  • FDA expected to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot

    The FDA is expected to authorize a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for some Americans.

  • Pennsylvania Health Department Gets Vaccine Providers Ready For Booster Shots

    Stephanie Stahl reports.