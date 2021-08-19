U.S. markets closed

AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release

August 19, 2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88)(OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC' or the ‘Company'), finalized its global distribution appointments to support continued growth and a commitment to future customers. The Company announced the appointment of four Regional Marketing Arms in its strategy to expand the distribution of its new satellite devices to the global market.

AdvanceTC has historically been able to identify an isolated market, innovate and successfully launch a unique product whilst protecting its patent by using local manufacturing and assembly strategies.

In 2012, AdvanceTC was the world's first company to successfully launch a mobile communications device. The Magic W3 is a 4.8" Windows®7 full OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice call functionality. The Magic W3 provides true windowed multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capability, voice telephony, and the full internet experience.

In 2018 the Company has presented to the world a first of its kind satellite-smartphone device named Xplore X7 which includes satellite messaging and emergency services, provides 8 band 4G connectivity and Satellite Messaging connectivity via satellite network. In 2019, AdvanceTC received authorization by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Xplore X7.

AdvanceTC's team is currently in the completion stage of its new generation smartphone X7U, which is scheduled to launch within this year with strong support from its investors. AdvanceTC devices are manufactured and assembled in Malaysia and France and the Company has been planning to move parts on that value chain potentially to the USA. Design, specifications and multi-mode communications channel integrations will be one of the strongest points of the X7U and since it is a smartphone it has a very distinctive look compared to other satellite phones.

The Regional Marketing Arms will cover sales representation, technical and supply chain services. They will act as the sales support team to the various worldwide distributors.

Below is the details of each Regional Marketing Arms and their Regions/Territories of control.

Regional Marketing Arm Region/Territory of Control

1. AdvanceTC Group Sdn Bhd The Middle East / Africa

2. AdvanceTC Marketing Sdn Bhd Asia & Pacific

3. LT International USA / Canada / South America

4. Alameda Square Cap Spain Europe

CP Loi, CEO of AdvanceTC, said, "Our product has been doing very well in Malaysia and we have been waiting for the right time and the right people to launch it worldwide."

"We are looking to launch the product worldwide within the year and will look at both greenfield as well as partnership entry strategies," he added.

Interested Country Distributor can contact the Company by writing in to distributor@advancetc.com to state their interests to take up Distributorship of their territory. Once relevant information is provided through the official email, the related Regional Marketing Arm will make the necessary follow up contact and arrangements.

The Basic Information Required in the Enquiry email shall include the following:

  1. Country of Interest to Distribute

  2. Contact Information (Contact person Full Name/Title/Email/Phone/Company information)

The Company will continue to update its progress as of when new information is made available to the Company.

About AdvanceTC Limited
AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows® OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world's first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For further information please contact:
Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com
Website: www.advancetc.com
www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.

SOURCE: AdvanceTC Ltd



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660637/AdvanceTC-Forms-A-Global-Distribution-Network-Ahead-of-Its-Upcoming-Phone-Release

