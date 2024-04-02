AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX), a fully integrated manufacturer of nylon 6 resin, chemical intermediates and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, reported an insider selling event. According to a recent SEC filing, CEO Erin Kane sold 6,385 shares of the company on April 1, 2024.The transaction was executed at an average price of $28.23 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $180,318.55. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in AdvanSix Inc stands adjusted as per the latest filings.Over the past year, Erin Kane has engaged in the sale of 6,385 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for AdvanSix Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 14 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

AdvanSix Inc CEO Erin Kane Sells 6,385 Shares

The market capitalization of AdvanSix Inc is currently $726.241 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.32, which is below the industry median of 21.925. This indicates a lower valuation relative to industry peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.AdvanSix Inc's shares were trading at $28.23 on the day of the insider's recent sale. With a GuruFocus Value of $35.08, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, suggesting that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and stakeholders in AdvanSix Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the company's stock performance and valuation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

