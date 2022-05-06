Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Director
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 154,769,277 common shares (approximately 81.1% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.
At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:
FOR
WITHHELD
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Jill T. Angevine
134,592,538
90.79 %
13,647,440
9.21 %
Stephen E. Balog
129,919,302
87.64 %
18,320,676
12.36 %
Michael E. Belenkie
146,286,897
98.68 %
1,953,081
1.32 %
Deirdre M. Choate
135,587,530
91.46 %
12,652,448
8.54 %
Donald M. Clague
146,778,604
99.01 %
1,461,374
0.99 %
Paul G. Haggis
132,024,148
89.06 %
16,215,830
10.94 %
Norman W. MacDonald
147,507,150
99.51 %
732,828
0.49 %
Andy J. Mah
145,130,358
97.90 %
3,109,620
2.10 %
Mr. Ronald McIntosh who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, ceased to be a director at the close of the meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, the staff and shareholders of Advantage, we wish to thank him for his time and contributions to Advantage and predecessor companies over the last 24 years.
Mr. Stephen Balog has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.
For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
