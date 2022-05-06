U.S. markets closed

Advantage Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results on Election of Director

·2 min read
CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 5, 2022 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 154,769,277 common shares (approximately 81.1% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of eight (8) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:


FOR


WITHHELD


Number


Percentage


Number


Percentage

Jill T. Angevine

134,592,538


90.79 %


13,647,440


9.21 %

Stephen E. Balog

129,919,302


87.64 %


18,320,676


12.36 %

Michael E. Belenkie

146,286,897


98.68 %


1,953,081


1.32 %

Deirdre M. Choate

135,587,530


91.46 %


12,652,448


8.54 %

Donald M. Clague

146,778,604


99.01 %


1,461,374


0.99 %

Paul G. Haggis

132,024,148


89.06 %


16,215,830


10.94 %

Norman W. MacDonald

147,507,150


99.51 %


732,828


0.49 %

Andy J. Mah

145,130,358


97.90 %


3,109,620


2.10 %


Mr. Ronald McIntosh who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, ceased to be a director at the close of the meeting. On behalf of the Board of Directors, Senior Management, the staff and shareholders of Advantage, we wish to thank him for his time and contributions to Advantage and predecessor companies over the last 24 years.

Mr. Stephen Balog has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

