U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,519.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,567.50
    +31.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.96
    +0.93 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.70
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -0.55 (-2.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.1340
    +0.1640 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,474.68
    +243.52 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.05
    +7.39 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Advantage Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid and Automatic Share Purchase Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAV

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") announced today that due to the continued strength in commodity prices and market conditions, the Corporation is proceeding with and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the Corporation commencing a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid").

Pursuant to the Bid, Advantage will purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to a maximum of 18,704,019 common shares of the Corporation. The Bid will commence on April 13, 2022 and will terminate on April 12, 2023 or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or terminated at the option of Advantage.

The maximum number of common shares to be purchased pursuant to the Bid represents 10% of the public float, as of April 1, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the Bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems. The number of common shares that can be purchased pursuant to the Bid is subject to a daily maximum of 263,879 common shares (which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume of 1,055,518 from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). The price that Advantage will pay for any common shares under the Bid will be the prevailing market price on the TSX at the time of such purchase. Common shares acquired under the Bid will be cancelled.

Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") has agreed to act on the Corporation's behalf to make purchases of common shares pursuant to the Bid.

Advantage believes that the common shares have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value in relation to the Corporation's current operations and its growth prospects, and that, at such times, the purchase of common shares for cancellation will increase the proportionate interest of, and be advantageous to, all shareholders.

As of the close of business on April 1, 2022, the Corporation had 190,828,976 common shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 187,040,191.

Further, the Corporation has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with Cormark in order to facilitate repurchases of its common shares under the Bid at times when the Corporation would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase its securities due to self-imposed blackout periods. Under the automatic share purchase plan, Cormark may repurchase common shares based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and applicable securities laws and the terms of the plan and the parties' written agreement. Outside of these blackout periods, common shares may be purchased under the Bid in accordance with management's discretion. The automatic share purchase plan has been approved by the TSX.

Notwithstanding that the Corporation is able to proceed with the Bid at this time (due to the continued strength in commodity prices and market conditions), the Corporation is asking shareholders to consider and approve a reduction to the stated capital of the common shares at its upcoming meeting of shareholders. If such approval of shareholders is obtained, it will provide the Corporation with the flexibility to purchase additional common shares in the future pursuant to additional normal course issuer bids, a substantial issuer bid or other similar transactions, or if market conditions change substantially.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction.

Advantage Energy Ltd.
2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 5E9
Phone: (403) 718-8000
Fax: (403) 718-8332
Web Site: www.advantageog.com
E-mail: ir@advantageog.com

Advisory

Certain information regarding Advantage set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause Advantage's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Advantage. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the anticipated advantages to shareholders of the Bid; and the potential for further purchases of common shares by the Corporation in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Bid may not be achieved. Further, the future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation's common shares, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to acquire Shares of the Corporation will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions, satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law and receipt of regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will acquire any common shares of the Corporation in the future. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions which Management believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability of the Corporation to achieve the benefits of the Bid. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c3132.html

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldUkrai

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are tumbling 8.2% at 12:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon on no news specific to the video game retailer, though the stock has fallen almost 14% since it announced a plan to split its shares a week ago. GameStop is attempting to navigate the video game industry's transition to a greater online and digital format that lessens the relevance of a physical retailer in the space. Chairman Ryan Cohen has espoused a belief the retailer should sell much of its brick-and-mortar presence and become the foremost e-commerce presence for the industry, in effect becoming the "Amazon of gaming."

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.

  • Does Raytheon Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:RTX) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

    Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) stock up by 9.3% over the past three months. Given that the markets usually pay for...

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.