Advantage Solutions Acquires Brandshare

Advantage Solutions, Inc.
·2 min read
  ADV
Advantage Solutions, Inc.
Advantage Solutions, Inc.

New York-based audience engagement and sampling agency brings new capabilities to leader in in-store product demonstrations and digital marketing

Brandshare

Brandshare logo
Brandshare logo

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions has acquired Brandshare, a leading provider of omnichannel brand experiences through product sampling and digital engagement, from private equity investors Aperion Management, Leeds Novamark Capital and Ocean Avenue Capital Partners.

Brandshare partners with consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers and others to bring to life e-commerce, venue-based and event-based sampling; digital marketing campaigns; and consumer engagement initiatives, such as reward bags.

“We’re committed to continually investing in new ways to deliver transformative omnichannel sales and marketing services that help brands and retailers get products into the hands of consumers wherever they are and however they shop,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Jill Griffin. “Brandshare’s expertise and capabilities highly complement Advantage’s own, including our industry-leading in-store sampling services and our suite of sampling innovations, such as online grocery pickup and delivery sampling and digital product demonstrations, which we quickly scaled up during the pandemic to help our clients connect with shoppers in new ways.

“Brandshare’s talented team creates experiences that start the all-important conversations with consumers that lead to purchases. We welcome their passion, expertise and commitment to excellence.”

Brandshare works with top brands and retailers to engage shoppers and measure the impact of campaigns featuring products across categories, including food and beverage, beauty, health and wellness, baby care, household products, pet care and others. The agency also works with entertainment companies to create one-of-a-kind engagement campaigns.

“Our associates are looking forward to being part of Advantage’s future and bringing even more value to our business partners,” said Brandshare CEO Alan Verdun. “Advantage shares our mindset: Listen to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, identify opportunities to grow their business and deliver unique, high-return solutions that build consumer demand.”

About Brandshare

Brandshare creates omnichannel brand experiences to accelerate purchase conversion. Through curated subscription boxes, loyalty programs and e-commerce sampling with digital connectivity, we engage millions of consumers monthly. Learn more at brandshare.us.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. Learn more at advantagesolutions.net.

Contact

Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications
Advantage Solutions
press@advantagesolutions.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c870f2b7-8432-4e97-a8af-6fbbaaa941ef


