Is Advantage Solutions (ADV) Trading an Attractive Upside-To-Downside Ratio?

Investment management company Curreen Capital released its third quarter 2023 Investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund was down 0.95% compared to -3.27% for the S&P 500 Index. It had 40% of the fund in cash at the end of the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Curreen Capital highlighted stocks like Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) provides outsourced solutions. On December 19, 2023, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) stock closed at $3.93 per share. One-month return of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) was 55.95%, and its shares gained 103.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) has a market capitalization of $1.283 billion.

Curreen Capital made the following comment about Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) works with brands and stores to sell products through stores. The company is one of the largest managers of in-store sampling programs in the U.S. (for example, would you like to try this new brand of: cheese/chips/dip/etc.) Advantage Solutions was a SPAC-merger completed in October 2020. Advantage Solutions is a capital light business that earns high returns on capital. It has a meaningful debt load, though the debt lacks onerous covenants and does not come due for several years. Advantage Solutions uses its free cash flow to repay debt and acquire smaller competitors. The company currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio."

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) at the end of third quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

