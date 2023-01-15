U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7450
    -1.5680 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,870.27
    -69.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.28 (-1.25%)
     

Advantek Acquires LKTT Plastic Technology in Malaysia

·3 min read

Transaction Expands Advantek's Manufacturing Footprint to Support ASEAN Region

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. and PENANG, Malaysia, Jan. 15, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Advantek, LLC ("Advantek"), a leading provider of highly engineered carrier tape and precision component packaging, today announced the acquisition of LKTT Plastic Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("LKTT"), a provider of complementary precision packaging based in Malaysia. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Advantek is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and has manufacturing facilities around the world. For more than 40 years, Advantek's highly engineered specialty packaging tape has enabled the world's foremost providers of high-value semiconductor and other electronic components to safely transport and present products for assembly, including computers, mobile phones, LED lighting, medical components, smart appliances, automobiles, and other consumer products.

Advantek is committed to providing customers with a comprehensive suite of precision packaging materials across a global manufacturing footprint that provides clients with optimal efficiency and flexibility. During 2022, Advantek partnered with Cornell Capital, a U.S.-based private investment firm, to accelerate these initiatives.

LKTT has more than a decade of experience in carrier tape manufacturing with a focus on complex designs for connectors, shields, and other highly sensitive form factors. LKTT has strong customer relationships across the ASEAN region and will expand Advantek's capabilities to support customers in Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"Customer service, including local manufacturing capabilities, is a key component of Advantek's long-term value-add proposition. Establishing a manufacturing footprint in Malaysia is an important step as we continue executing our strategic plans," said Wim Goossens, Chief Executive Officer and President of Advantek. "I'm certain that by acquiring LKTT, we've expanded our team to include a group who shares our values of innovation and continuous improvement, while always prioritizing customers."

"The acquisition of LKTT is an important milestone as Advantek looks to continue to expand its market-leading position by offering the highest quality product suite across the most comprehensive global footprint in the industry," said Allen Chu, Partner at Cornell Capital.

About Advantek

Advantek is a leading provider of precision component delivery systems with facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. Advantek's solutions play an important role in the assembly process of products such as computers, mobile phones, LED lighting, medical components, smart appliances and automobiles. For more information, visit https://www.advantek.com.

About LKTT

LKTT Plastic Technology is a manufacturer of embossed carrier tape used for transporting components in the capacitor, LED, metal shield, and semiconductors industries. LKTT serves as a one-stop-shop provider of carrier tape requirements like plastic reel, cover tape, and tape and reel operations. Based in Penang, Malaysia, LKTT was formed in 2010, following a spin out from LKT Plastic Technology. LKTT's mission is to be the preferred carrier tape supplier in southeast Asia.

About Cornell Capital

Cornell Capital LLC is a U.S.-based private equity firm with ~$6 billion of AUM and offices in New York and Hong Kong. Leveraging decades of global investment experience, the firm focuses on North American middle market buyouts across the consumer, financial services, and industrials/business services sectors, often in companies that can benefit from global expansion through the firm's Asia presence and cross-border expertise. Founded in 2013 by Senior Partner Henry Cornell, the former Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division, the firm is led by a highly seasoned team with significant shared investment experience. Since inception, Cornell has built a team dna partnership that are among the most diverse in the private equity industry. For more information, visit www.cornellcapllc.com.

Contacts:

Advantek
Jason Skrtic
Vice President Global Marketing and Product Management
+1 715-833-1677
jason.skrtic@advantek.com

Cornell Capital
Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Woomi Yun
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

__________________________________________________________________________

For more information, visit www.advantek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advantek-acquires-lktt-plastic-technology-in-malaysia-301721922.html

SOURCE Advantek

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Oil Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we look at the 12 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip the detailed analysis about the oil industry, go directly to 5 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. As per US Energy Information Administration, the US was categorised as the world’s […]

  • OnlyFans — the internet platform dominated by 'sexfluencers' — isn't seeing a slowdown even as tech slumps. But it's private. Here are 3 high-growth stocks you can buy

    Sin is in.

  • 3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market

    There is no such thing as a guaranteed winner on Wall Street, but these tech stocks have what it takes to generate serious returns.

  • Dow Jones Futures Due: Market Rally Clears Resistance; Tesla's Big Transition

    The market rally has cleared key resistance. Time to take action, carefully. Tesla stock is undergoing a big transition.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The Top 3 Dividend Aristocrats for 2023

    These companies have achieved such long dividend growth streaks thanks to a meaningful business moat and resilience to recessions.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • The number of millionaires will spike by 40% globally in the next 4 years — but most won't come from the US. Here is the country to watch (and how to invest in it)

    And how you can turn their financial success into your own.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Buy Stocks With These 3 Attributes

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has greatly outperformed the stock market since 1965.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • Strong week for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

    It is a pleasure to report that the Amarin Corporation plc ( NASDAQ:AMRN ) is up 82% in the last quarter. But that is...

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    It's no surprise energy stocks have been the best-performing sector in the past few years. Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, energy prices were rising. In Europe, stringent power generation regulations forced the closure of half of all coal-fired power plants, until Russia turned off the gas.

  • 11 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 undervalued dividend aristocrats to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend and value investing, and go directly to read 5 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats To Buy Now. After engaging in tight monetary policies in 2022, central banks are expected to “pivot and signal cutting interest rates sometime” […]

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy?

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was a favorite among investors at the height of the pandemic. This huge drop has caused many investors to ask whether or not Nio is a good stock to buy right now. To answer that question, let's take a closer look at what is going right for Nio right now, and what hurdles the company is facing.

  • Down 70%, Is Virgin Galactic a Buy in 2023?

    This space exploration stock has crashed and burned. But could the future be brighter than the past?

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Growth stocks aren't getting the positive attention from investors that they were even a year ago, but that could offer a moment of opportunity. For investors with a healthy risk tolerance level, you needn't turn to the crypto markets to find investments with compelling paths to delivering favorable financial and shareholder returns. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a simple yet compelling business model that has enabled it to put up stunning growth and deliver incredible returns to shareholders throughout the years.

  • 12 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 cheap monthly dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy. The fluctuating market conditions have altered investor sentiment, bringing income-generating stocks to the limelight. Moreover, […]