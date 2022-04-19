Advantest Joins Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Advantest Corporation (Advantest) has become a community member. As a leading global manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors, Advantest is reinforcing its commitment to open collaboration and promoting its adoption.



“The benefits inherent in the cooperatively competitive business model that is harnessed through open collaboration are unmatched. Linux and open source continue to spread to all sectors of the technology landscape. Advantest’s tools enable the creation of the next-generation semiconductors that drive computing and digital devices,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “By joining OIN, Advantest is doing its part to mitigate global patent risk for open source. We are pleased to see Advantest publicly reinforce its commitment to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in open source.”

“Our stated mission is ‘Enabling Leading-Edge Technologies’ and continuously improving ourselves so that we can offer products and services that satisfy our customers worldwide and contribute to the development of our society through the development of the most advanced technologies. In order to further promote this effort, we believe that the utilization of open source software will be essential. Open source platforms enable the rapid deployment of advanced computing and testing solutions. We recognize the value in shared innovation, a fundamental characteristic of open source communities,” said Koichi Tsukui, Chief Technology Officer at Advantest Corporation. “Our participation in the OIN community demonstrates our commitment to support collaborative technology development and the ongoing success of the open source model.”

Open to all, OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,600 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

