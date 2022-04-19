U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.50
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,857.00
    -50.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.57
    -1.64 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.40
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0804
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3790
    +1.3790 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,687.73
    +1,797.89 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.13
    +19.21 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.48
    -31.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Advantest Joins Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network
·3 min read
Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that Advantest Corporation (Advantest) has become a community member. As a leading global manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors, Advantest is reinforcing its commitment to open collaboration and promoting its adoption.

“The benefits inherent in the cooperatively competitive business model that is harnessed through open collaboration are unmatched. Linux and open source continue to spread to all sectors of the technology landscape. Advantest’s tools enable the creation of the next-generation semiconductors that drive computing and digital devices,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “By joining OIN, Advantest is doing its part to mitigate global patent risk for open source. We are pleased to see Advantest publicly reinforce its commitment to collaborative innovation and patent non-aggression in open source.”

“Our stated mission is ‘Enabling Leading-Edge Technologies’ and continuously improving ourselves so that we can offer products and services that satisfy our customers worldwide and contribute to the development of our society through the development of the most advanced technologies. In order to further promote this effort, we believe that the utilization of open source software will be essential. Open source platforms enable the rapid deployment of advanced computing and testing solutions. We recognize the value in shared innovation, a fundamental characteristic of open source communities,” said Koichi Tsukui, Chief Technology Officer at Advantest Corporation. “Our participation in the OIN community demonstrates our commitment to support collaborative technology development and the ongoing success of the open source model.”

Open to all, OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. The OIN license can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

About Open Invention Network
Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS, so that the litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,600 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com.

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker
AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network
+1 (703) 963-5238
ed@avidpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Falls to Lowest Since Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas extended its decline to the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to

  • ‘The graveyard shift is the most understaffed:’ I wait tables on the Las Vegas Strip. Our drunk customers often don’t tip. How can I persuade my boss to add a service charge?

    ‘You're required to take tables no matter the size of the party. A party can be 4 to 25 persons.’

  • J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement

    How much of your income will you need to replace in retirement to maintain your current lifestyle? It's a pivotal question and the answer will serve as a foundational piece of your plan for retirement. After all, you can't set … Continue reading → The post J.P. Morgan Says You'll Need to Replace This Much Income in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    Business leaders are warning China's lockdowns could decimate economic activity for months to come.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Passengers Will Love

    Cruise ships have an endless array of food and beverage choices. Passengers on a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Lines , or Norwegian Cruise Lines could literally eat their way around the world without leaving the buffet. On the newer ships like Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (the world's largest cruise ship) the choices are truly overwhelming.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter offer is ‘completely unserious,’ law professor says

    Georgetown University Professor of Law Urska Velikonja joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid.

  • Ukraine war: Trade flows between Shenzhen and Russia thin by nearly a third as freight forwarders bemoan Ukraine uncertainties

    Freight shipments from Shenzhen to Russia have shrunk by nearly a third since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine, according to freight forwarders in the southern tech hub who provide logistics services to the region's exporters. Jason Wu, general manager of Shenzhen Xinsheng Freight Forwarding Co, one of the many agencies in the city helping exporters to find planes, railway containers and road trucks to transport goods, said the impact was almost immediate as many Russian clients cancelled or

  • Cisco to Shift Some Pay From Bonuses to Salaries Amid Inflation Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc. is shifting a slice of its workers’ pay out of bonuses and into their base salary, in response to concerns about soaring inflation.The biggest maker of computer networking equipment will rejigger compensation packages at the start of its new fiscal year in August, according to Chief People, Policy and Purpose Officer Fran Katsoudas. The decision came after the company surveyed employees to find out what mattered most to them regarding their paychecks. The compan

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips—Batteries

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Ant Group to take over Singapore-based payments firm 2C2P as fintech giant sharpens focus on growth, overseas expansion

    Ant Group, the financial technology affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based payments platform 2C2P under a deal that will see the Alipay operator become the firm's majority shareholder. The move is expected to boost the payment options of Ant's Alipay+, a cross-border digital payment service introduced in 2020, which can process a wide range of mobile payment methods from around the world. Alibaba owns the South China Morning

  • These Are the 23 Measures China Just Unveiled to Save the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank rolled almost two dozen measures and promises intended to boost lending and support industries that have been battered by recent Covid outbreaks and lockdowns. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defende

  • Should Income Investors Look At APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

    It looks like APA Corporation ( NASDAQ:APA ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • World’s richest man Elon Musk says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ among friends’ houses

    Tesla and Space X founder has an estimated net worth of $251bn

  • XPO Logistics Adds Two New Less-Than-Truckload Terminals

    XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) expanded its North American LTL network with the upcoming openings of two less-than-truckload (LTL) terminals: Adelanto, California terminal and Conley, Georgia terminal. The Adelanto terminal expands XPO's footprint in San Bernardino County, where an influx of business development is driving demand for LTL services. The Conley terminal will be a sister site to XPO's existing terminal and freight assembly center in Atlanta, adding pickup-and-delivery capacity in a h

  • How a Dollar General Employee Went Viral on TikTok

    In January 2021, Mary Gundel received a letter from Dollar General’s corporate office congratulating her for being one of the company’s top-performing employees. In honor of her hard work and dedication, the company gave Gundel a lapel pin that read, “DG: Top 5%.” “Wear it proudly,” the letter said. Gundel did just that, affixing the pin to her black-and-yellow Dollar General uniform, next to her name badge. “I wanted the world to see it,” she said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the Ne

  • Australia Begins Long Road to Retraining Thousands of Coal Workers for Clean Energy Roles

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtThe sudden speed of the shift to clean power is forcing Australia, a global champion of coal and gas, to confront one of the energy industry's biggest c

  • China Port Delays Spur Ships to Bypass Singapore to Refuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Container and bulk ships are skipping Asia’s largest refueling hub in Singapore as delays at ports in China and elsewhere prompt vessels to reschedule their stops to save time. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseA total of 3,02