Advantex and Aeroplan Extend Agreement

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Aeroplan Inc. ("Aeroplan") on an extension until March 31, 2023 of their agreement which was due to expire December 31, 2022.

About Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

SOURCE Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c8605.html

