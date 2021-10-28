U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    -15.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,585.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,662.50
    -102.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.70
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6300
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,778.49
    +2,250.21 (+3.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.01
    +64.63 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,621.42
    -198.67 (-0.69%)
     

Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2020:



Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020


Inc./(Dec)

Inc./(Dec)



$

$


$

%

Revenues

$

1,229,880


$

2,609,542


$

(1,379,662)

-52.9%

Direct expenses








Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty
program

$

293,167


$

387,027


$

(93,860)


Expense for provision against delinquent accounts

$

75,483


$

1,022,015


$

(946,532)


Gross profit

$

861,230


$

1,200,500


$

(339,270)

-28.3%

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$

1,285,744


$

2,065,763


$

(780,019)


(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$

(424,514)


$

(865,263)


$

(440,749)

-50.9%

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

910,874


$

1,319,950


$

(409,076)


(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$

(1,335,388)


$

(2,185,213)


$

(849,825)

-38.9%

Interest - Lease

$

13,219


$

19,904


$

(6,685)


Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$

644,798


$

598,733


$

46,065


Depreciation of right of use asset

$

45,490


$

65,336


$

(19,846)


Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

$

-


$

15,210


$

(15,210)


Impairment of right of use asset

$

53,072


$

43,000


$

10,072


Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$

(2,091,967)


$

(2,927,396)


$

(835,429)

-28.5%









Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note

June 30,
2021


June 30,
2020



$


$

Assets





Current assets





Cash


$

82,606


$

166,601

Accounts receivable

10 a

93,090


118,901

Transaction credits

10 a

1,726,663


3,923,917

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets


43,675


58,781



$

1,946,034


$

4,268,200






Non-current assets





Right of use asset

17

$

-


$

98,562



$

-


$

98,562






Total assets


$

1,946,034


$

4,366,762






Liabilities





Current liabilities





Loan payable

5

$

2,387,439


$

4,369,006

Lease liability

17

71,910


64,452

Loan

18

60,000


40,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


2,731,158


2,364,759

9% non convertible debentures payable

6

-


6,611,576



$

5,250,507


$

13,449,793






Non-current liabilities





9% non convertible debentures payable

6

4,694,885


-

Lease liability

17

$

12,769


$

84,679



$

4,707,654


$

84,679






Total liabilities


$

9,958,161


$

13,534,472






Shareholders' deficiency






Share capital

7

$

24,530,555


$

24,530,555

Contributed surplus


7,364,720


4,117,170

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(47,383)


(47,383)

Deficit


(39,860,019)


(37,768,052)

Total deficiency


$

(8,012,127)


$

(9,167,710)






Total liabilities and deficiency


$

1,946,034


$

4,366,762

Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






Approved by the Board




Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"


Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

Marc Lavine


Kelly Ambrose

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note

2021


2020



$


$






Revenues

16




Marketing activities


$

484,099


$

718,690

Interest income


745,781


1,890,852



1,229,880


$

2,609,542

Direct expenses

15/16

368,650


1,409,042



861,230


1,200,500

Operating expenses





Selling and marketing

15/16

496,853


718,267

General and administrative

15/16

788,891


1,347,496

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest


(424,514)


(865,263)






Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

5/6

910,874


1,319,950

Interest - Lease

17

13,219


19,904

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

644,798


598,733

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

45,490


65,336

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

4

-


15,210

Impairment of right of use asset

17

53,072


43,000

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)


$

(2,091,967)


$

(2,927,396)






(Loss) per share





Basic and Diluted

14

$

-


$

-






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Class A preference shares


Common shares


Contributed surplus


Accumulated other comprehen - sive loss


Deficit


Total


$


$


$


$


$


$













Balance - July 1, 2019

$

3,815


$

24,526,740


$

4,090,382


$

(47,383)


$

(34,840,656)


$

(6,267,102)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-


-


26,788


-


-


26,788

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(2,927,396)


(2,927,396)

Balance - June 30, 2020

$

3,815


$

24,526,740


$

4,117,170


$

(47,383)


$

(37,768,052)


$

(9,167,710)

























Balance - July 1, 2020

$

3,815


$

24,526,740


$

4,117,170


$

(47,383)


$

(37,768,052)


$

(9,167,710)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)

-


-


3,247,550


-


-


3,247,550

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(2,091,967)


(2,091,967)

Balance - June 30, 2021

$

3,815


$

24,526,740


$

7,364,720


$

(47,383)


$

(39,860,019)


$

(8,012,127)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note

June 30,
2021


June 30,
2020



$


$

Operational activities





Net (loss) for the year


$

(2,091,967)


$

(2,927,396)

Adjustments for:





Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest

6

554,888


512,761

Interest - Lease

17

13,219


19,904

Depreciation of right of use asset

17

45,490


65,336

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

4

-


15,210

Impairment of right of use asset

17

53,072


43,000

Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment


-


45

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

453,036


327,181

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

178,455


259,028

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

13,307


12,524



(780,500)


(1,672,407)

Changes in items of working capital





Accounts receivable


25,811


(8,271)

Transaction credits


2,197,254


5,550,082

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets


15,106


(6,549)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


366,399


109,554



2,604,570


5,644,816

Net cash generated - operating activities


$

1,824,070


$

3,972,409






Financing activities





Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

$

250,000


$

200,000

Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

6

(118,827)


(40,703)

Payment for lease


(77,671)


(77,671)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account

18

20,000


40,000

(Decrease) of loan payable

5

(1,981,567)


(4,047,070)

Net cash (used) - financing activities


$

(1,908,065)


$

(3,925,444)






Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year


$

(83,995)


$

46,965

Cash at beginning of the year


166,601


119,636

Cash at end of the year


$

82,606


$

166,601






Additional information





Interest paid


$

355,986


$

807,189






Cash


$

82,606


$

166,601






The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/28/c1241.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Jumping — and Not Just Because It Crushed Earnings

    U.S. Steel reported $5.36 in adjusted per-share earnings for the third quarter. Wall Street was projecting about $4.87 a share. The company is also raising its dividend payment.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • 3 Reasons Investors Should Watch Intel Stock Despite an Earnings Disappointment

    Earnings season always garners the attention of investors and can lead to significant shifts in a company's stock. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) temporarily lost, the stock plunged on Friday following its third-quarter earnings release on Oct. 21. Investors sold their shares in the Silicon Valley-based chip giant as the company failed to meet expectations in a few areas.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.