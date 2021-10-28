Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Results
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2021 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2020:
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2020
Inc./(Dec)
Inc./(Dec)
$
$
$
%
Revenues
$
1,229,880
$
2,609,542
$
(1,379,662)
-52.9%
Direct expenses
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty
$
293,167
$
387,027
$
(93,860)
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts
$
75,483
$
1,022,015
$
(946,532)
Gross profit
$
861,230
$
1,200,500
$
(339,270)
-28.3%
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
$
1,285,744
$
2,065,763
$
(780,019)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
$
(424,514)
$
(865,263)
$
(440,749)
-50.9%
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
$
910,874
$
1,319,950
$
(409,076)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
$
(1,335,388)
$
(2,185,213)
$
(849,825)
-38.9%
Interest - Lease
$
13,219
$
19,904
$
(6,685)
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
$
644,798
$
598,733
$
46,065
Depreciation of right of use asset
$
45,490
$
65,336
$
(19,846)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
$
-
$
15,210
$
(15,210)
Impairment of right of use asset
$
53,072
$
43,000
$
10,072
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$
(2,091,967)
$
(2,927,396)
$
(835,429)
-28.5%
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2021.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
June 30,
June 30,
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
82,606
$
166,601
Accounts receivable
10 a
93,090
118,901
Transaction credits
10 a
1,726,663
3,923,917
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
43,675
58,781
$
1,946,034
$
4,268,200
Non-current assets
Right of use asset
17
$
-
$
98,562
$
-
$
98,562
Total assets
$
1,946,034
$
4,366,762
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan payable
5
$
2,387,439
$
4,369,006
Lease liability
17
71,910
64,452
Loan
18
60,000
40,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,731,158
2,364,759
9% non convertible debentures payable
6
-
6,611,576
$
5,250,507
$
13,449,793
Non-current liabilities
9% non convertible debentures payable
6
4,694,885
-
Lease liability
17
$
12,769
$
84,679
$
4,707,654
$
84,679
Total liabilities
$
9,958,161
$
13,534,472
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
7
$
24,530,555
$
24,530,555
Contributed surplus
7,364,720
4,117,170
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,383)
(47,383)
Deficit
(39,860,019)
(37,768,052)
Total deficiency
$
(8,012,127)
$
(9,167,710)
Total liabilities and deficiency
$
1,946,034
$
4,366,762
Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
Director:Signed "Marc Lavine"
Director:Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
Marc Lavine
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2021
2020
$
$
Revenues
16
Marketing activities
$
484,099
$
718,690
Interest income
745,781
1,890,852
1,229,880
$
2,609,542
Direct expenses
15/16
368,650
1,409,042
861,230
1,200,500
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
15/16
496,853
718,267
General and administrative
15/16
788,891
1,347,496
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
(424,514)
(865,263)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
5/6
910,874
1,319,950
Interest - Lease
17
13,219
19,904
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
6
644,798
598,733
Depreciation of right of use asset
17
45,490
65,336
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
4
-
15,210
Impairment of right of use asset
17
53,072
43,000
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$
(2,091,967)
$
(2,927,396)
(Loss) per share
Basic and Diluted
14
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Class A preference shares
Common shares
Contributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehen - sive loss
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - July 1, 2019
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,090,382
$
(47,383)
$
(34,840,656)
$
(6,267,102)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
-
-
26,788
-
-
26,788
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(2,927,396)
(2,927,396)
Balance - June 30, 2020
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,117,170
$
(47,383)
$
(37,768,052)
$
(9,167,710)
Balance - July 1, 2020
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,117,170
$
(47,383)
$
(37,768,052)
$
(9,167,710)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
-
-
3,247,550
-
-
3,247,550
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(2,091,967)
(2,091,967)
Balance - June 30, 2021
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
7,364,720
$
(47,383)
$
(39,860,019)
$
(8,012,127)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
June 30,
June 30,
$
$
Operational activities
Net (loss) for the year
$
(2,091,967)
$
(2,927,396)
Adjustments for:
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
6
554,888
512,761
Interest - Lease
17
13,219
19,904
Depreciation of right of use asset
17
45,490
65,336
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
4
-
15,210
Impairment of right of use asset
17
53,072
43,000
Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
-
45
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
453,036
327,181
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
178,455
259,028
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
13,307
12,524
(780,500)
(1,672,407)
Changes in items of working capital
Accounts receivable
25,811
(8,271)
Transaction credits
2,197,254
5,550,082
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
15,106
(6,549)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
366,399
109,554
2,604,570
5,644,816
Net cash generated - operating activities
$
1,824,070
$
3,972,409
Financing activities
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
$
250,000
$
200,000
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
(118,827)
(40,703)
Payment for lease
(77,671)
(77,671)
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
18
20,000
40,000
(Decrease) of loan payable
5
(1,981,567)
(4,047,070)
Net cash (used) - financing activities
$
(1,908,065)
$
(3,925,444)
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year
$
(83,995)
$
46,965
Cash at beginning of the year
166,601
119,636
Cash at end of the year
$
82,606
$
166,601
Additional information
Interest paid
$
355,986
$
807,189
Cash
$
82,606
$
166,601
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
