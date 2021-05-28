Advantex Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to three and nine months ended March 31, 2020:
Three months
Nine months
Three months
Nine months
March 2021
March 2020
March 2021
March 2020
Inc./(Dec)
Inc./(Dec)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenues
$
240,651
$
741,963
$
939,349
$
2,431,942
$
(501,312)
$
(1,492,593)
Direct expenses
$
57,262
$
692,893
$
313,854
$
1,100,914
$
(635,631)
$
(787,060)
Gross profit
$
183,389
$
49,070
$
625,495
$
1,331,028
$
134,319
$
(705,533)
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
$
366,287
$
606,461
$
1,006,497
$
1,850,484
$
(240,174)
$
(843,987)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
$
(182,898)
$
(557,391)
$
(381,002)
$
(519,456)
$
(374,493)
$
(138,454)
Stated interest expense - Loan payable, and 9% Non convertible debentures payable
$
205,250
$
301,059
$
677,215
$
1,059,413
$
(95,809)
$
(382,198)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
$
(388,148)
$
(858,450)
$
(1,058,217)
$
(1,578,869)
$
(470,302)
$
(520,652)
Interest expense - Accretion charges, Restructuring bonus and Amortization of transaction costs related to 9% Non-convertible debentures payable
$
132,141
$
154,595
$
449,793
$
442,753
$
(22,454)
$
7,040
Interest - Lease
$
3,090
$
4,976
$
10,582
$
14,929
$
(1,886)
$
(4,347)
Depreciation of right of use asset
$
11,372
$
16,333
$
34,118
$
49,001
$
(4,961)
$
(14,883)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
$
-
$
629
$
-
$
15,210
$
(629)
$
(15,210)
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$
(534,751)
$
(1,034,983)
$
(1,552,710)
$
(2,100,762)
$
(500,232)
$
(548,052)
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX.
For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
At March 31,
At June
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$
104,180
$
166,601
Accounts receivable
78,554
118,901
Transaction credits
5
2,092,782
3,923,917
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
46,371
58,781
$
2,321,887
$
4,268,200
Non-current assets
Right of use asset
15
$
64,444
$
98,562
$
64,444
$
98,562
Total assets
$
2,386,331
$
4,366,762
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan payable
6
$
2,719,782
$
4,369,006
Lease liability
69,967
64,452
Loan
16
60,000
40,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,582,822
2,364,759
9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
-
6,611,576
$
5,432,571
$
13,449,793
Non-current Liabilities
9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
$
4,609,582
$
-
Lease liability
15
31,493
84,679
$
4,641,075
$
84,679
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
8
$
24,530,555
$
24,530,555
Contributed surplus
7,150,275
4,117,170
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,383)
(47,383)
Deficit
(39,320,762)
(37,768,052)
Total deficiency
$
(7,687,315)
$
(9,167,710)
Total liabilities and deficiency
$
2,386,331
$
4,366,762
Going concern (note 2), Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
Marc Lavine
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
Three months ended March 31
Nine months ended March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
18
Amended
Amended
Revenues
14
Marketing activities
$
90,013
$
216,843
$
397,093
$
633,506
Interest income
150,638
525,120
542,256
1,798,436
$
240,651
$
741,963
$
939,349
$
2,431,942
Direct expenses
13/14
57,262
692,893
313,854
1,100,914
183,389
49,070
625,495
1,331,028
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
13/14
166,728
203,848
423,688
582,546
General and administrative
13/14
199,559
402,613
582,809
1,267,938
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
(182,898)
(557,391)
(381,002)
(519,456)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and debentures
6/7
205,250
301,059
677,215
1,059,413
Interest - Lease
15
3,090
4,976
10,582
14,929
Non-cash interest expense (accretion charges), restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to non-convertible debentures payable
7
132,141
154,595
449,793
442,753
Depreciation of right of use asset
15
11,372
16,333
34,118
49,001
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-
629
-
15,210
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$
(534,751)
$
(1,034,983)
$
(1,552,710)
$
(2,100,762)
(Loss) per share
Basic and Diluted
12
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Class A preference shares
Common
Contributed surplus
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - July 1, 2019
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,090,382
$
(47,383)
$
(34,840,656)
$
(6,267,102)
Reported at December 31, 2019 as adjustment to deficit on account of adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019
-
-
-
-
(35,218)
(35,218)
Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(2,085,639)
(2,085,639)
Reported as balance at March 31, 2020
3,815
24,526,740
4,090,382
(47,383)
(36,961,513)
(8,387,959)
Adjustments on account of amendments made at year end June 30, 2020 to initial computations on adoption of IFRS 16 Leases at July 1, 2019, and initial recording on issuance of $200,000 9% Non convertible debentures payable in October 2019
Reversal of adjustment made to deficit at July 1, 2019 - IFRS 16 Leases
-
-
-
-
35,218
35,218
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
-
-
26,788
-
-
26,788
Increase in Reported Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(15,122)
(15,122)
Amended Balance - March 31, 2020
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,117,170
$
(47,383)
$
(36,941,417)
$
(8,341,075)
Balance - July 1, 2020
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
4,117,170
$
(47,383)
$
(37,768,052)
$
(9,167,710)
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
-
-
3,033,105
-
-
3,033,105
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,552,710)
(1,552,710)
Balance - March 31, 2021
$
3,815
$
24,526,740
$
7,150,275
$
(47,383)
$
(39,320,762)
$
(7,687,315)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
$
$
18
Amended
Operational activities
Net (loss) for the period
$
(1,552,710)
$
(2,100,762)
Adjustments for:
Accrued and unpaid interest - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
394,243
383,891
Interest - Lease
15
10,582
14,929
Depreciation of right of use asset
15
34,118
49,001
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
-
15,210
Loss on disposal of property, plant & equipment
-
45
Accretion charge - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
248,797
242,098
Restructuring bonus - 9 % Non convertible debentures payable
7
187,689
192,827
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
13,307
7,828
(663,974)
(1,194,933)
Changes in items of working capital
Accounts receivable
40,347
19,301
Transaction credits
1,831,135
4,715,015
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
12,410
(8,851)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
218,063
89,608
2,101,955
4,815,073
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,437,981
$
3,620,140
Financing activities
Payment for lease
15
$
(58,253)
$
(58,253)
Gross proceeds - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
250,000
200,000
Transaction costs - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
7
(62,925)
(40,703)
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
20,000
-
(Decrease) of Loan payable
6
(1,649,224)
(3,626,308)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
$
(1,500,402)
$
(3,525,264)
(Decrease)/Increase in cash during the period
$
(62,421)
$
94,876
Cash at beginning of period
166,601
119,636
Cash at end of period
$
104,180
$
214,512
Additional information
Interest paid
$
282,972
$
623,091
Cash
$
104,180
$
214,512
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/28/c5484.html