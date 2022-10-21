Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Results
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
Highlights of financial results for twelve months ended June 30, 2022 compared to twelve months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2021
Revenues
$
1,739,697
$
1,229,880
Direct expenses
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with
$
416,483
$
293,167
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts,
$
325,326
$
75,483
Gross profit
$
997,888
$
861,230
Selling and General & administrative expenses
$
1,802,346
$
1,833,766
Federal Covid-19 wage and rent subsidies
$
(152,032)
$
(548,022)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
$
(652,426)
$
(424,514)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible
$
1,250,694
$
910,874
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non
$
(1,903,120)
$
(1,335,388)
Interest - Lease
$
5,760
$
13,219
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus
$
798,958
$
644,798
Depreciation of right of use asset
$
-
$
45,490
Impairment of right of use asset
$
-
$
53,072
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$
(2,707,838)
$
(2,091,967)
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
June 30,
June 30,
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$ 93,185
$ 82,606
Accounts receivable
10 a
83,320
93,090
Transaction credits
10 a
3,312,268
1,726,663
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
41,589
43,675
$ 3,530,362
$ 1,946,034
Total assets
$ 3,530,362
$ 1,946,034
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan payable
5
$ 4,019,685
$ 2,387,439
Lease liability
17
12,768
71,910
Loan
18
60,000
60,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,825,914
2,731,158
$ 6,918,367
$ 5,250,507
Non-current liabilities
9% non convertible debentures payable
6
$ 6,953,878
$ 4,694,885
Lease liability
17
-
12,769
$ 6,953,878
$ 4,707,654
Total liabilities
$ 13,872,245
$ 9,958,161
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
7
$ 24,530,555
$ 24,530,555
Contributed surplus
7,742,802
7,364,720
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,383)
(47,383)
Deficit
(42,567,857)
(39,860,019)
Total deficiency
$ (10,341,883)
$ (8,012,127)
Total liabilities and deficiency
$ 3,530,362
$ 1,946,034
Going concern (note 2a) and Commitments and contingencies (note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
Marc Lavine
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of (Loss) and Comprehensive (Loss)
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2022
2021
$
$
Revenues
16
Marketing activities
$ 571,699
$ 484,099
Interest income
1,167,998
745,781
1,739,697
1,229,880
Direct expenses
15/16
741,809
368,650
997,888
861,230
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
15/16
569,827
496,853
General and administrative
15/16
1,080,487
788,891
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
(652,426)
(424,514)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
5/6
1,250,694
910,874
Interest - Lease
17
5,760
13,219
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization
6
798,958
644,798
Depreciation of right of use asset
17
-
45,490
Impairment of right of use asset
17
-
53,072
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$ (2,707,838)
$ (2,091,967)
(Loss) per share
Basic and Diluted
14
$ (0.01)
$ (0.07)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Class A
Common
Contributed
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - July 1, 2020
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 4,117,170
$ (47,383)
$ (37,768,052)
$ (9,167,710)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
-
-
3,247,550
-
-
3,247,550
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(2,091,967)
(2,091,967)
Balance - June 30, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,364,720
$ (47,383)
$ (39,860,019)
$ (8,012,127)
Balance - July 1, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,364,720
$ (47,383)
$ (39,860,019)
$ (8,012,127)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 6)
-
-
378,082
-
-
378,082
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(2,707,838)
(2,707,838)
Balance - June 30, 2022
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,742,802
$ (47,383)
$ (42,567,857)
$ (10,341,883)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
June 30,
June 30,
$
$
Operational activities
Net (loss) for the year
$ (2,707,838)
$ (2,091,967)
Adjustments for:
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
6
773,733
554,888
Interest - Lease
17
5,760
13,219
Depreciation of right of use asset
17
-
45,490
Impairment of right of use asset
17
-
53,072
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
710,452
453,036
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
73,063
178,455
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
15,443
13,307
(1,129,387)
(780,500)
Changes in items of working capital
Accounts receivable
9,770
25,811
Transaction credits
(1,585,605)
2,197,254
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
2,086
15,106
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
94,756
366,399
(1,478,993)
2,604,570
Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities
$ (2,608,380)
$ 1,824,070
Financing activities
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertibles debentures payable
6
$ 1,150,000
$ 250,000
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
6
(85,616)
(118,827)
Loan - Canada Emergency Bank Account
-
20,000
Payment for lease
(77,671)
(77,671)
Proceeds of loan payable
5
8,868,861
2,389,750
(Repayment) of loan payable
(7,236,615)
(4,371,317)
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
$ 2,618,959
$ (1,908,065)
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the year
$ 10,579
$ (83,995)
Cash at beginning of the year
82,606
166,601
Cash at end of the year
$ 93,185
$ 82,606
Additional information
Interest paid
$ 476,961
$ 355,986
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
SOURCE Advantex Marketing International Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c3904.html