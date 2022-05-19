U.S. markets closed

Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

7 min read
In this article:
  • ATXMF

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:


Three months ended March 31

Nine months ended March 31


March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)

March 2022

March 2021

Inc./(Dec)


$

$

$

$

$

$








Revenues

$        452,103

$        240,651

$        211,452

$    1,192,596

$        939,349

$        253,247

Direct expenses







Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing  in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program

$          83,286

$          55,284

$          28,002

$        296,402

$        239,134

$         57,268

Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense

$               652

$            1,978

$           (1,326)

$            6,575

$          74,720

$        (68,145)

Gross profit

$        368,165

$        183,389

$        184,776

$        889,619

$        625,495

$       264,124

Selling and General & Administrative expenses

$        419,553

$        498,872

$         (79,319)

$     1,330,324

$     1,391,583

$        (61,259)

Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies

$         (29,632)

$       (132,585)

$       (102,953)

$       (139,753)

$       (385,086)

$      (245,333)

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest

$         (21,756)

$       (182,898)

$       (161,142)

$       (300,952)

$       (381,002)

$        (80,050)

Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        338,629

$        205,250

$        133,379

$        906,277

$        677,215

$       229,062

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items

$       (360,385)

$       (388,148)

$         (27,763)

$    (1,207,229)

$    (1,058,217)

$       149,012

Interest - Lease

$            1,201

$            3,090

$           (1,889)

$            5,065

$          10,582

$          (5,517)

Interest expense - Accretion charges,  restructuring bonus and
amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

$        199,920

$        132,141

$          67,779

$        588,405

$        449,793

$       138,612

Depreciation of right of use asset

$                    -

$          11,372

$         (11,372)

$                    -

$          34,118

$        (34,118)

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

$       (561,507)

$      (534,751)

$          26,756

$   (1,800,699)

$   (1,552,710)

$       247,989


Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

 

The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note





March 31,
2022


June 30,
2021







$


$

Assets









Current assets









Cash 






$                  93,593


$                   82,606

Accounts receivable






49,955


93,090

Transaction credits 

5





4,492,442


1,726,663

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets






41,590


43,675







$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034










Total assets






$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034










Liabilities









Current liabilities









Loan payable 

6





$             4,833,893


$             2,387,439

Lease liability

15





31,489


71,910

Loan

16





60,000


60,000

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities






2,645,760


2,731,158

9% non convertible debentures payable

7





6,472,274


-







$           14,043,416


$             5,250,507










Non-current liabilities









9% non convertible debentures payable

7





$                            -


$             4,694,885

Lease liability

15





-


12,769







$                            -


$             4,707,654










Total liabilities






$           14,043,416


$             9,958,161










Shareholders' deficiency









Share capital 

8





$           24,530,555


$           24,530,555

Contributed surplus






7,811,710


7,364,720

Accumulated other comprehensive loss






(47,383)


(47,383)

Deficit






(41,660,718)


(39,860,019)

Total deficiency






$            (9,365,836)


$            (8,012,127)










Total liabilities and deficiency






$             4,677,580


$             1,946,034

 

 

Going concern (note 2)  and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






Approved by the Board




Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"


Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"

                             Marc Lavine


                              Kelly Ambrose

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note





2022


2021


2022


2021







$


$


$


$














Revenues

14












Marketing activities






$                 114,953


$                   90,013


$                 404,020


$                 397,093

Interest income 






337,150


150,638


788,576


542,256







$                 452,103


$                 240,651


$             1,192,596


$                 939,349

Direct expenses

13/14





83,938


57,262


302,977


313,854







368,165


183,389


889,619


625,495

Operating expenses













Selling and marketing

13/14





182,396


166,728


483,470


423,688

General and administrative

13/14





207,525


199,559


707,101


582,809

(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization
and interest






(21,756)


(182,898)


(300,952)


(381,002)














Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non
convertible debentures payable

6/7





338,629


205,250


906,277


677,215

Interest - Lease

15





1,201


3,090


5,065


10,582

Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs
related to 9% non convertible debentures payable

7





199,920


132,141


588,405


449,793

Depreciation of right of use asset

15





-


11,372


-


34,118

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)






$               (561,507)


$               (534,751)


$            (1,800,699)


$            (1,552,710)














(Loss) per share













Basic and Diluted

12





$ (0.00)


$                      (0.00)


$                      (0.00)


$                      (0.00)














The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Class A
preference shares


Common
shares


Contributed
surplus


Accumulated
other
comprehen -
sive loss


Deficit


Total


$


$


$


$


$


$













Balance - July 1, 2020

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       4,117,170


$           (47,383)


$   (37,768,052)


$     (9,167,710)

Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable

-


-


3,033,105


-


-


3,033,105

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(1,552,710)


(1,552,710)

Balance - March 31, 2021

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,150,275


$           (47,383)


$   (39,320,762)


$     (7,687,315)

























Balance - July 1, 2021

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,364,720


$           (47,383)


$   (39,860,019)


$     (8,012,127)

Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)

-


-


446,990


-


-


446,990

Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)

-


-


-


-


(1,800,699)


(1,800,699)

Balance - March 31, 2022

$              3,815


$    24,526,740


$       7,811,710


$           (47,383)


$   (41,660,718)


$     (9,365,836)













The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements





 

Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)


Note


2022


2021




$


$

Operational activities






Net (loss) for the period



$            (1,800,699)


$            (1,552,710)

Adjustments for:






Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest 

7


571,590


394,243

Interest - Lease

15


5,065


10,582

Depreciation of right of use asset

15


-


34,118

Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


524,215


248,797

Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


53,759


187,689

Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


10,431


13,307




(635,639)


(663,974)

Changes in items of working capital






Accounts receivable



43,135


40,347

Transaction credits 



(2,765,779)


1,831,135

Prepaid expenses and sundry assets



2,085


12,410

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(85,398)


218,063




(2,805,957)


2,101,955

Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities



$            (3,441,596)


$             1,437,981







Financing activities






Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable

7


$             1,150,000


$                 250,000

Transaction costs - 9%  non convertible debentures payable

7


(85,616)


(62,925)

Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account 



-


20,000

Payment for lease



(58,255)


(58,253)

Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable

6


2,446,454


(1,649,224)

Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities



$             3,452,583


$            (1,500,402)







Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period



$                   10,987


$                 (62,421)

Cash at beginning of the period



82,606


166,601

Cash at end of the period



$                   93,593


$                 104,180







Additional information






Interest paid 



$                 334,687


$                 282,972







Cash 



$                   93,593


$                 104,180







The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements



 

Recommended Stories