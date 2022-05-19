Advantex Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results
- ATXMF
TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.
Highlights of financial results for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the corresponding periods in the previous year are as follows:
Three months ended March 31
Nine months ended March 31
March 2022
March 2021
Inc./(Dec)
March 2022
March 2021
Inc./(Dec)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenues
$ 452,103
$ 240,651
$ 211,452
$ 1,192,596
$ 939,349
$ 253,247
Direct expenses
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program
$ 83,286
$ 55,284
$ 28,002
$ 296,402
$ 239,134
$ 57,268
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense
$ 652
$ 1,978
$ (1,326)
$ 6,575
$ 74,720
$ (68,145)
Gross profit
$ 368,165
$ 183,389
$ 184,776
$ 889,619
$ 625,495
$ 264,124
Selling and General & Administrative expenses
$ 419,553
$ 498,872
$ (79,319)
$ 1,330,324
$ 1,391,583
$ (61,259)
Federal Covid wage and rent subsidies
$ (29,632)
$ (132,585)
$ (102,953)
$ (139,753)
$ (385,086)
$ (245,333)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
$ (21,756)
$ (182,898)
$ (161,142)
$ (300,952)
$ (381,002)
$ (80,050)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
$ 338,629
$ 205,250
$ 133,379
$ 906,277
$ 677,215
$ 229,062
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
$ (360,385)
$ (388,148)
$ (27,763)
$ (1,207,229)
$ (1,058,217)
$ 149,012
Interest - Lease
$ 1,201
$ 3,090
$ (1,889)
$ 5,065
$ 10,582
$ (5,517)
Interest expense - Accretion charges, restructuring bonus and
$ 199,920
$ 132,141
$ 67,779
$ 588,405
$ 449,793
$ 138,612
Depreciation of right of use asset
$ -
$ 11,372
$ (11,372)
$ -
$ 34,118
$ (34,118)
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$ (561,507)
$ (534,751)
$ 26,756
$ (1,800,699)
$ (1,552,710)
$ 247,989
Fuller details available in the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A available under Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
March 31,
June 30,
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$ 93,593
$ 82,606
Accounts receivable
49,955
93,090
Transaction credits
5
4,492,442
1,726,663
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
41,590
43,675
$ 4,677,580
$ 1,946,034
Total assets
$ 4,677,580
$ 1,946,034
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan payable
6
$ 4,833,893
$ 2,387,439
Lease liability
15
31,489
71,910
Loan
16
60,000
60,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,645,760
2,731,158
9% non convertible debentures payable
7
6,472,274
-
$ 14,043,416
$ 5,250,507
Non-current liabilities
9% non convertible debentures payable
7
$ -
$ 4,694,885
Lease liability
15
-
12,769
$ -
$ 4,707,654
Total liabilities
$ 14,043,416
$ 9,958,161
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
8
$ 24,530,555
$ 24,530,555
Contributed surplus
7,811,710
7,364,720
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,383)
(47,383)
Deficit
(41,660,718)
(39,860,019)
Total deficiency
$ (9,365,836)
$ (8,012,127)
Total liabilities and deficiency
$ 4,677,580
$ 1,946,034
Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
Marc Lavine
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenues
14
Marketing activities
$ 114,953
$ 90,013
$ 404,020
$ 397,093
Interest income
337,150
150,638
788,576
542,256
$ 452,103
$ 240,651
$ 1,192,596
$ 939,349
Direct expenses
13/14
83,938
57,262
302,977
313,854
368,165
183,389
889,619
625,495
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
13/14
182,396
166,728
483,470
423,688
General and administrative
13/14
207,525
199,559
707,101
582,809
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization
(21,756)
(182,898)
(300,952)
(381,002)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non
6/7
338,629
205,250
906,277
677,215
Interest - Lease
15
1,201
3,090
5,065
10,582
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges,
7
199,920
132,141
588,405
449,793
Depreciation of right of use asset
15
-
11,372
-
34,118
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$ (561,507)
$ (534,751)
$ (1,800,699)
$ (1,552,710)
(Loss) per share
Basic and Diluted
12
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Class A
Common
Contributed
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - July 1, 2020
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 4,117,170
$ (47,383)
$ (37,768,052)
$ (9,167,710)
Recording of contributed surplus - 9% Non convertible debentures payable
-
-
3,033,105
-
-
3,033,105
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,552,710)
(1,552,710)
Balance - March 31, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,150,275
$ (47,383)
$ (39,320,762)
$ (7,687,315)
Balance - July 1, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,364,720
$ (47,383)
$ (39,860,019)
$ (8,012,127)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)
-
-
446,990
-
-
446,990
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,800,699)
(1,800,699)
Balance - March 31, 2022
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,811,710
$ (47,383)
$ (41,660,718)
$ (9,365,836)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2022
2021
$
$
Operational activities
Net (loss) for the period
$ (1,800,699)
$ (1,552,710)
Adjustments for:
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
7
571,590
394,243
Interest - Lease
15
5,065
10,582
Depreciation of right of use asset
15
-
34,118
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
524,215
248,797
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
53,759
187,689
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
10,431
13,307
(635,639)
(663,974)
Changes in items of working capital
Accounts receivable
43,135
40,347
Transaction credits
(2,765,779)
1,831,135
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
2,085
12,410
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(85,398)
218,063
(2,805,957)
2,101,955
Net cash (used)/generated - operating activities
$ (3,441,596)
$ 1,437,981
Financing activities
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
$ 1,150,000
$ 250,000
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
(85,616)
(62,925)
Proceeds from loan - Canada Emergency Business Account
-
20,000
Payment for lease
(58,255)
(58,253)
Increase/(Decrease) of loan payable
6
2,446,454
(1,649,224)
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
$ 3,452,583
$ (1,500,402)
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period
$ 10,987
$ (62,421)
Cash at beginning of the period
82,606
166,601
Cash at end of the period
$ 93,593
$ 104,180
Additional information
Interest paid
$ 334,687
$ 282,972
Cash
$ 93,593
$ 104,180
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
