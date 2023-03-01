Advantex Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX) ("Advantex"), a leader in the merchant cash advance and loyalty marketing products for merchants, announced its results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.
Highlights of financial results for three and six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to three and six months ended December 31, 2021:
Three months ended December 31
Six months ended December 31
December 2022
December 2021
Inc./(Dec)
December 2022
December 2021
Inc./(Dec)
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenues
$ 437,551
$ 367,196
$ 70,355
$ 1,022,388
$ 740,493
$ 281,895
Direct expenses
Costs of loyalty rewards, and marketing in connection with Advantex's merchant based loyalty program
94,112
74,945
19,167
259,108
213,116
45,992
Expense for provision against delinquent accounts, credit/collection expense
1,095
4,457
(3,362)
7,275
5,923
1,352
Gross profit
$ 342,344
$ 287,794
$ 54,550
$ 756,005
$ 521,454
$ 234,551
Selling and General & administrative expenses
441,920
460,265
(18,345)
862,940
910,771
(47,831)
Federal pandemic wage and rent subsidies
-
(9,121)
(9,121)
(1,888)
(110,121)
(108,233)
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
$ (99,576)
$ (163,350)
$ (63,774)
$ (105,047)
$ (279,196)
$ (174,149)
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
310,031
323,441
(13,410)
624,108
567,648
56,460
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, non cash interest and non cash items
$ (409,607)
$ (486,791)
$ (77,184)
$ (729,155)
$ (846,844)
$ (117,689)
Interest - Lease
-
1,692
(1,692)
180
3,864
(3,684)
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable
217,924
194,302
23,622
429,600
388,485
41,115
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$ (627,531)
$ (682,785)
$ (55,254)
$ (1,158,935)
$ (1,239,193)
$ (80,258)
The above tabulation is a non-GAAP presentation and is provided to assist readers in understanding Advantex's financial performance. The information is extracted from consolidated financial statements for three and six months ended December 31, 2022.
About Advantex:
Advantex provides working capital to merchants. Advantex also provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of Aeroplan to earn Aeroplan points at participating merchants.
Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information go to Advantex's profile on www.sedar.com
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
December 31,
June 30,
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash
$ 35,063
$ 93,185
Accounts receivable
95,896
83,320
Transaction credits
5
1,779,377
3,312,268
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
1,417
41,589
$ 1,911,753
$ 3,530,362
Total assets
$ 1,911,753
$ 3,530,362
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Loan payable
6
$ 2,494,508
$ 4,019,685
Lease liability
15
-
12,768
Loan
16
60,000
60,000
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
3,070,300
2,825,914
$ 5,624,808
$ 6,918,367
Non-current liabilities
9% non convertible debentures payable
7
$ 7,787,763
$ 6,953,878
$ 7,787,763
$ 6,953,878
Total liabilities
$ 13,412,571
$ 13,872,245
Shareholders' deficiency
Share capital
8
$ 24,530,555
$ 24,530,555
Contributed surplus
7,742,802
7,742,802
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(47,383)
(47,383)
Deficit
(43,726,792)
(42,567,857)
Total deficiency
$ (11,500,818)
$ (10,341,883)
Total liabilities and deficiency
$ 1,911,753
$ 3,530,362
Going concern (note 2) and Commitments and contingencies (note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Approved by the Board
Director: Signed "Marc Lavine"
Director: Signed "Kelly Ambrose"
Marc Lavine
Kelly Ambrose
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
3 months ended December 31
6 months ended December 31
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
$
$
$
$
Revenues
14
Marketing activities
$ 153,896
$ 91,599
$ 370,473
$ 289,067
Interest income
283,655
275,597
651,915
451,426
$ 437,551
$ 367,196
$ 1,022,388
$ 740,493
Direct expenses
13/14
95,207
79,402
266,383
219,039
342,344
287,794
756,005
521,454
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
13/14
140,389
153,176
275,136
301,074
General and administrative
13/14
301,531
297,968
585,916
499,576
(Loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest
(99,576)
(163,350)
(105,047)
(279,196)
Interest expense:
Stated interest expense - loan payable, and 9% non convertible debentures payable
6/7
310,031
323,441
624,108
567,648
Interest - Lease
15
-
1,692
180
3,864
Non-cash interest expense - accretion charges, restructuring bonus and amortization of transaction costs related to 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
217,924
194,302
429,600
388,485
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
$ (627,531)
$ (682,785)
$ (1,158,935)
$ (1,239,193)
(Loss) per share
Basic and Diluted
12
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Class A
Common
Contributed
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at July 1, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,364,720
$ (47,383)
$ (39,860,019)
$ (8,012,127)
Issuance of 9% non convertible debentures payable (note 7)
-
-
402,725
-
-
402,725
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,239,193)
(1,239,193)
Balance at December 31, 2021
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,767,445
$ (47,383)
$ (41,099,212)
$ (8,848,595)
Balance at July 1, 2022
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,742,802
$ (47,383)
$ (42,567,857)
$ (10,341,883)
Net (loss) and comprehensive (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,158,935)
(1,158,935)
Balance at December 31, 2022
$ 3,815
$ 24,526,740
$ 7,742,802
$ (47,383)
$ (43,726,792)
$ (11,500,818)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Advantex Marketing International Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)
For the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars)
Note
2022
2021
$
$
Operational activities
Net (loss) for the period
$ (1,158,935)
$ (1,239,193)
Adjustments for:
Accrued and unpaid 9% non convertible debentures payable interest
7
404,285
372,561
Interest - Lease
15
180
3,864
Accretion charge - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
380,968
346,271
Restructuring bonus - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
38,608
36,254
Amortization of transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
10,024
5,960
(324,870)
(474,283)
Changes in items of working capital
Accounts receivable
(12,576)
39,881
Transaction credits
1,532,891
(3,142,823)
Prepaid expenses and sundry assets
40,172
(583)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
244,386
(103,302)
1,804,873
(3,206,827)
Net cash generated/(used) - operating activities
$ 1,480,003
$ (3,681,110)
Financing activities
Gross proceeds - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
$ -
$ 1,000,000
Transaction costs - 9% non convertible debentures payable
7
-
(77,501)
Payment for lease
15
(12,948)
(38,837)
Proceeds of loan payable
6
2,320,821
5,724,570
(Repayment) of loan payable
(3,845,998)
(2,861,580)
Net cash generated/(used) - financing activities
$ (1,538,125)
$ 3,746,652
Increase/(Decrease) in cash during the period
$ (58,122)
$ 65,542
Cash at beginning of the period
93,185
82,606
Cash at end of the period
$ 35,063
$ 148,148
Additional information
Interest paid
$ 219,823
$ 195,087
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
