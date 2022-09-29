U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.00
    -48.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,442.00
    -308.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,370.25
    -185.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,694.10
    -26.70 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.60
    -12.40 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0990 (+2.67%)
     

  • Vix

    31.87
    -0.73 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0915
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6480
    +0.5260 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,229.92
    +155.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.02
    +11.23 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.25
    -88.14 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Advata™ Introduces Advanced RCM Software to Improve Staff Experience, Productivity, and Efficiency for Healthcare

·2 min read

New accounts receivable SaaS solution can increase cash collections by up to 1% of NPSR

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advata, an advanced healthcare analytics software company, introduces a new revenue cycle management (RCM) product called Advata Smart AR™. This proprietary software as a service (SaaS) solution enables healthcare providers to improve accounts receivable https://advata.com/smart_ar(AR) management by automating processing and advising staff on the next recommended action. The technology can uniquely look up and process enormous volumes of historical claims data to help AR teams operate more productively, especially while understaffed.

Advata Inc. logo
Advata Inc. logo

Smart AR is built on a bedrock of industry expertise and leverages predictive analytics to streamline workflows and optimize staff time. The product combines artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) to review AR tasks and guide teams on future steps. In 30 days, Advata's solution can analyze an organization's data and determine the combination of bots and tasks to prioritize for staff members to get more cash from AR. This review process produces a roadmap that AR teams can implement to increase cash collections by as much as 1%.

"AR management is often a complex, manual, time-consuming task," says Corinne Stroum, Advata Senior Vice President, Head of Product. "Smart AR exemplifies how advanced data analytics and automation can transform healthcare management and operations. Our customers use this core technology to make their Accounts Receivable team operate smarter." To date, Advata's foundational technology has generated over $500M of net patient service revenue (NPSR) benefit to its customers.

The new AR solution analyzes critical financial information and finds opportunities to increase cash collections. Advata's prioritized action plan, analytics, and bots increase NPSR, supply actionable financial data, drive decision-making, and automate many AR processes. To learn more, please click here to view our eBook.

Connect with Advata Smart AR product experts at Booth #: 527 during the seventh annual Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting from October 4-7 in Chicago, IL.

About Advata Inc.

Advata is on a mission to provide advanced analytics that transform healthcare management and operations. With a bedrock of data science research as its foundation, the company develops solutions rooted in a unifying platform driven by responsible artificial intelligence (AI) to improve clinical care, hospital operations, and population health. With a strong healthcare heritage, Advata leverages the collective institutional intelligence and technological contributions from its six legacy companies: KenSci, Colburn Hill Group, Alphalytics, Lumedic, Quiviq, and MultiScale. To learn more, visit advata.com.

Advata and Advata Smart AR are trademarks of Advata Inc.

Contact: Sheri Wachenheim
swachenheim@bnoinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advata-introduces-advanced-rcm-software-to-improve-staff-experience-productivity-and-efficiency-for-healthcare-301636738.html

SOURCE Advata

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla A.I. Day Is Coming. Expect High-End Computing, Self-Driving Cars, and Robots.

    High-end computing, neural networks, self-driving cars, and robots could come up at the car company's second annual event.

  • ChargePoint Holdings Keeps Building a Base, So Be Patient

    The provider of electric vehicle charging networks could see its shares trade sideways for a bit longer.

  • Intel exec on its turnaround: ‘We’ve got to build back that customer trust’

    Intel executives say they're going build back customer trust to turn its business around.

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Is Intel Trying to Outmatch Nvidia?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and a few announcements the company shared during its Intel Innovation keynote. Intel currently has three GPU solutions targeting different markets, from consumers to data centers.

  • Intel is looking to developers to help power its turnaround

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is courting developers as it attempts to reclaim its place as the world’s leading chip manufacturer .

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Launches Wide Range of Updates

    Zoom Video Communications (ZM) brings new features on Zoom One, Zoom Contact Centre, Zoom Spaces, Zoom Events and Zoom IQ for Sales.

  • Intel Not Ready to Cash in Its Chips with Apple

    Apple left Intel two years ago in favor of its own chips, but an Intel executive is not ready to let go.

  • Dayin Technology Selects BlackBerry to Develop Acoustic Solutions for Great Wall Motors' Premium, Next-Generation Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Shanghai Dayin Technology Co.,Ltd. today announced that BlackBerry® QNX® acoustics technology will help power the company's "Yin" 2.0 app, set to be used within the intelligent cockpit for Great Wall Motors' premium WEY Mocha, Latte, and Macchiato vehicle lines.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources

    Once unthinkable, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region. Russia's decision to halt gas supplies via Europe's key supply route in the wake of the Ukraine conflict has increased the chances of power shortages. In France, the situation is made worse by several nuclear power plants shutting down for maintenance.

  • India Eyes $550 Million Incentives to Draw Apple, Tablet Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to boost the financial incentives for manufacturers that make tablets and laptops in the country, wooing companies such as Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. as part of its bid to challenge China as a production base.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Str

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • DALL-E's AI art generator is now (sort of) available to everyone

    OpenAI's image generator, DALL-E, is available to everyone — you don't need to sit on a waiting list.

  • 12 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 biggest computer hardware companies in the world. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Biggest Computer Hardware Companies in the World. According to the Computer Hardware Global Market Report 2022, the global market for computer hardware is expected to grow […]

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were tumbling today after a Bloomberg report said that the company is walking back plans to boost iPhone production. This news worried Apple shareholders, sending the tech stock down by 2.9% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Apple had originally told its suppliers to prepare for increased production as it anticipated higher demand for its latest iPhone 14 models.

  • Google to build its first cloud region in Greece

    Alphabet Inc's Google will set up its first cloud region in Greece, the company said on Thursday, giving a boost to the country's efforts to become a world cloud computing hub. The deal is estimated to contribute some 2.2 billion euros ($2.13 billion) to Greece's economic output and create some 20,000 jobs by 2030, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said. Since taking office in 2019, Mitsotakis's conservative government has stepped up moves to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment and high tech companies to the country which emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018.

  • Amazon’s Latest Devices Push It Deeper Into Wellness, Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s annual device event Wednesday showed the e-commerce giant pushing further into wellness, security and the auto industry, underscoring an effort to weave its technology into every part of consumers’ lives. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Mar