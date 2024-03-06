Advent-AWI Holdings (CVE:AWI) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Advent-AWI Holdings (CVE:AWI), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Advent-AWI Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00083 = CA$12k ÷ (CA$16m - CA$1.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Advent-AWI Holdings has an ROCE of 0.08%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 11%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Advent-AWI Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Advent-AWI Holdings' past further, check out this free graph covering Advent-AWI Holdings' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Advent-AWI Holdings Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Advent-AWI Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 0.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Advent-AWI Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Advent-AWI Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 31% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

