Advent of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Manufacturing Sector to Drive Sales of Industrial PC at 7.4% CAGR

Industrial PC Market to Top US$ 12.3 Bn by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Smart Energy Solutions Worldwide

The industrial PC market study published by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive outlook of key drivers expected to influence the demand and sales in the market. The study also highlights the latest developments, opportunities, and other factors across major geographies and segments including type and industry for the forecast period 2022-2032.

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total sales of industrial PC are projected to top US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 7.4%, the industrial PC market is slated to reach a US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2032.

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and 5G technologies across energy and power, automotive and other industries, the application of industrial PC is expected to surge.

Similarly, growing demand for a computing platform with climatic condition resistance, energy-efficiency, and longer service life in the manufacturing sector is estimated to create remunerative opportunities for the industrial PC market.

Furthermore, rising need for smart energy solutions such as CNC machines and panel PCs, along with advancements in IT infrastructure, is projected to boost the market in the forthcoming years.

Remote monitoring of industrial processes through solutions such as manufacturing execution systems (MES) and plant asset management (PAM) improve operational decisions. Industrial PCs enable automated production operations, which, in turn, will drive sales over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the integration of Big Data analytics and machine learning in PCs is anticipated to help manufacturers make data-driven decisions, thereby spurring demand in the market.

Besides, sales of industrial PCs are projected to surge owing to their valuable features such as high productivity, low total cost of ownership (TCO), and increased uptime.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the global investment in renewable energy capacity exceeded USD 2.5 trillion in 2019. This is encouraging manufacturing companies to invest in renewable energy projects, fueling the sales of industrial PC.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 5.4 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 6 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 12.3 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.4%

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, the panel industrial PC segment is estimated to dominate the market, exhibiting growth at 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of industry, sales in the communication and network infrastructure category are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a maximum share in the industrial PC market due to expansion of energy and power, medical, and transportation industries.

North America is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket amid increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G technologies in the manufacturing sector.

Industrial PC market is anticipated to grow 2.3X during the forecast period, exceeding US$ 12.3 Bn by the end of 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing need for high productivity and efficiency through real-time planning, monitoring, and controlling of manufacturing operations will create a conducive environment for the market.

Rising industrialization and infrastructural development is anticipated to propel the demand for smart manufacturing solutions. This is likely to augment the sales of industrial PC.

Restraints:

High installation cost of industrial PCs might impact sales in emerging economies.

Increasing maintenance and repair costs might exceed the cost savings from automation. This is estimated to restrain the growth in the market.

Lack of skilled professionals in developing countries might limit the sales of industrial PC in the coming years.

Growing risks of data security due to operation in different settings is likely to inhibit the adoption of industrial PCs.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players in the global industrial PC market are focusing on expanding their production capacities to improve sales. Furthermore, they are also investing in technological advanced equipment to enhance their product line and to strengthen their global footprint.

For instance,

July 2021 : MobileDemand added the xTablet T1190 to its xTablet lineup. The new tablet is designed to adjust to the changing retail environment by the inclusion of advancements such as multi-payment systems and a barcode scanner.

May 2021: Panasonic launched the TOUGHBOOK S1 rugged tablet, which is majorly designed for mobile users. This device has a 7-inch screen device, the Android 10 operating system, multitasking capability, and easy-to-use nature. Additionally, it is embedded with Qualcomm SDM660 Octa-Core CPU, 4GB of RAM, storage of 64GB, and a dust and water rating of IP65/67. It has also received the MIL-STD-810H certification and can also withstand a fall from 150cm.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Captec Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Bernecker und Rainer Industrie Elektronik Ges.m.b.H.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. Kg

Industrial PC, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Industrial PC Market

A detailed study on the global industrial PC market provides a complete view of the existing market scenarios to aid readers gain insights into factors influencing sales in the market. It also offers an unbiased analysis for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, focusing on key drivers, recent trends, opportunities, challenges, and other factors encouraging growth in the industrial PC market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Panel Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

DIN Rail Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

By Industry:

Communication and Network Infrastructure

Digital Signage

Digital Security and Surveillance

Energy and Power

Gaming

Industrial Automation and Control

Instrumentation/Test Automation

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Retail Automation

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Questions Covered in the Industrial PC Market Report

Which region is expected to dominate the global industrial PC market during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors propelling the demand in the industrial PC market?

At what rate will the global industrial PC market grow until 2032?

What will be the market size of the industrial PC market in 2022?

Which factors are restraining the growth in the global industrial PC market?

