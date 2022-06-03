U.S. markets closed

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Sponsors 'On the Road: National Harbor'

·2 min read

Event to feature latest economic developments at National Harbor, including new health destination

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center is proud to co-sponsor On the Road: National Harbor with Truist Bank, the first of a 4-part series of events presented by Washington Business Journal and held throughout the Washington Metropolitan area.

The event will feature a behind-the-scenes tour of MGM National Harbor, expert insight, networking with fellow DC area business associates, a reception hour, details about the hospital's upcoming healthcare services, and more.

"Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center will unveil our new health destination at National Harbor later this year," said Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "We are thrilled to be a part of the area's new economic growth and to provide the critical services that are essential to meeting the healthcare needs of our community."

The following panelists will speak about the latest developments at National Harbor:

  • Melonie Johnson, President & COO, MGM National Harbor

  • Dan McKeon, Area General Manager, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center

  • Jon Peterson, CEO, Peterson Companies

  • Ramunda Lark Young, Owner and Co-Founder, MahoganyBooks

For tickets and more information, please visit http://bizjournals.com/washington/event/167561/2022/on-the-road-national-harbor.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center 
Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is a 50-bed acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, DC. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation, cardiology, and respiratory therapy. The hospital also manages three free community-based programs, which includes pharmacy medication services, an outpatient Diabetes Education Program, and an Infectious Diseases Program (free HIV and Hepatitis C testing/education). The hospital also operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has just over 400 employees.

CONTACT: Sara Newman  
snewman@adventisthealthcare.com  
301-938-0464

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventist-healthcare-fort-washington-medical-center-sponsors-on-the-road-national-harbor-301561180.html

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

