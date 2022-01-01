U.S. markets closed

Adventist HealthCare Hospitals Welcome First Babies of 2022

·2 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is off to a bright and busy start at two Adventist HealthCare hospitals, where some of the first babies of 2022 in the Washington, D.C., area have arrived.

Cyrus Mason arrived to mom Sarah and dad David at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland. He was the first baby of the year born at the hospital and among the first to arrive in 2022 in the Washington, D.C., area.
Cyrus Mason arrived to mom Sarah and dad David at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland. He was the first baby of the year born at the hospital and among the first to arrive in 2022 in the Washington, D.C., area.

Just 12 minutes after midnight, Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland, welcomed a baby boy. Sarah Ivins of Germantown, Maryland, delivered Cyrus Mason, who weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces. Cyrus was one of three babies born in the first 25 minutes of the year to moms at Shady Grove Medical Center.

At 1:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the year, a girl.

The New Year's babies and their parents received gift baskets filled with books and baby essentials from the hospitals to help celebrate being 2022's first arrivals.

"It is with great joy that our Birth Center welcomes the first baby of 2022," said Nan Troiano, Shady Grove Medical Center's Director of Women's and Infants' Services. "What a blessing it is to serve our community and provide world-class care to new parents and their babies." Shady Grove Medical Center delivers approximately 4,500 babies each year and offers a Level III NICU to care for premature or critically ill infants.

"Each year we feel so blessed to welcome the first baby of the new year at our Birth Center and this year is even more meaningful as it offers joy during challenging times for our community," said Patricia Hudson, manager of the Birth Center at White Oak Medical Center. "We are looking forward to celebrating more special moments with many families this year."

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, a not-for-profit, 443-bed hospital in Rockville, Maryland, has earned national recognition for quality in cardiology, stroke care, orthopedics, bariatrics, and maternity services. Shady Grove offers comprehensive mental health care and a freestanding cancer center that provides the community with holistic care and cutting-edge treatments.

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center, a not-for-profit, 198-bed, all private room hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland, offers a full range of health services including a comprehensive and nationally recognized heart program, cancer care, maternity care, surgical and emergency care. White Oak Medical Center is a neighbor and research partner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and at the center of the emerging White Oak Science Gateway in Montgomery County.

Both hospitals are part of the Adventist HealthCare system based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, which has served the people of the D.C. area since 1907.

Cyrus Mason was the first baby born in 2022 at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland, He arrived at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making him one of the first babies to arrive in the new year in the Washington, D.C., area.
Cyrus Mason was the first baby born in 2022 at Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville, Maryland, He arrived at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making him one of the first babies to arrive in the new year in the Washington, D.C., area.
