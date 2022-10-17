U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation Ranked Among Best in Nation and No. 1 in the Region

·3 min read

Reputation, quality and follow-up care drive Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc.'s ratings for America's Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation recently was named among the best inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRF) in the United States, and first in the region, by Newsweek magazine and Statista Inc., a leading global provider of statistics and rankings. Rankings are based on a complex scoring model that includes a center's reputation, quality of care, service and post hospitalization follow-up, as well as inpatient accommodations and amenities.

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation (PRNewsfoto/Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation)
Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation (PRNewsfoto/Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation)

"This recognition from Newsweek is a testament to the skill, hard work, and compassionate care provided by our dedicated team of professionals," says Brent Reitz, President, Adventist HealthCare Post-Acute Care Services. "Adventist HealthCare is proud to lead the region and the nation in providing high-quality care using specialized equipment that allows us to customize treatment to achieve the desired outcome for every patient, every time and get them back to living their best life."

In 2022, Newsweek ranked 255 inpatient facilities, based on the results of an online survey of over 4,400 experts on physical rehabilitation. The physical rehabilitation centers eligible for being considered in the rankings were identified according to the definition of Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (IRFs) by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

In addition to recommendations based on quality, outcomes, and service, survey participants were able to specify a standout program (amputation, brain injury, cancer, spinal cord injury or stroke) for the recommended facilities. Adventist Rehabilitation is certified by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) in all four of its specialty programs: Amputee, Traumatic Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke.

Reputation accounted for 45% of the total score, and key performance indicator (KPI) data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services accounted for another 45% of the score. Also factored in was a commitment to both improvement and research in order to meet the unique needs of each person served and promote the best quality of life. The last 10% of the score was based on CARF data and Model System scores from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILR).

"This achievement shines a light on Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's commitment to excellence from its entire staff and evidences a return on our investment in bringing advanced rehabilitation treatments to Maryland," commented Reitz.

About Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is a faith-based network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics that span Montgomery County, Maryland. Our team of premier providers and certified medical experts provide one-on-one and team-based care that helps people reclaim their lives following illness, injury, or chronic conditions. Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation inpatient hospitals are fully accredited by The Joint Commission, with Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited general program and specialty programs of amputation, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and stroke.

Media Contact
Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger
CKuypers-Denlinger@AdventistHealthCare.com
301-215-3324

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventist-healthcare-rehabilitation-ranked-among-best-in-nation-and-no-1-in-the-region-301651179.html

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

