U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2242
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1170
    +0.1570 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,023.70
    +129.02 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.04
    -1.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Adventure Dental and Vision Brings Much-Needed Healthcare Services to Commerce City

Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
·1 min read

DENVER, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to communities that lack access to healthcare. Our new office in Commerce City will begin seeing patients for dental and vision services on June 20, 2022.

At Adventure, we understand that busy parents need support. One of the things we offer is both dental and vision appointments in the same location. Not only is it more convenient to make fewer trips, but when an office becomes familiar to a child, they are more comfortable and have less anxiety about seeing the doctor. We work to develop relationships with parents and offer education about their child’s health so that every child can reach their potential.

“At Adventure we are really forging a trail in two areas - increasing awareness around the importance of regular dental and vision exams for kids and increasing access for all kids. We focus on making quality care friendly because we know that dentists and eye doctors can be a gateway for kids to receive better healthcare overall,” says Dr. Becky Misner, V.P. of Dental Clinical Operations at Adventure Dental. “We’ve been working with our community partners in Commerce City to get the word out to families and our staff is excited to serve the kids in this neighborhood.”

Commerce City Location:
Opening June 20, 2022
6075 Parkway Dr., Suite #160
Commerce City, CO 80022
(Next to King Soopers)
For appointments call: 720-943-6694
Or, visit www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com.
https://www.facebook.com/adventurecommercecity



Recommended Stories

  • Why Eli Lilly's Immunology Prospects Look Promising

    Top pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes division achieved a key milestone with the approval of Mounjaro in May for type 2 diabetes. This is a turnaround from earlier this year when the prospects of key immunology blockbuster Olumiant were dampened by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerns over its safety. Lilly's strengthening outlook for its immunology treatments has the potential to shore up future revenue growth.

  • HCA calls off deal to buy Utah hospitals after challenge from Feds

    The Federal Trade Commission says the nixing of HCA Healthcare's deal to buy five Utah hospitals should be a "lesson learned to hospital systems all over the country."

  • Already Had COVID? These Symptoms May "Never Go Away"

    While many people won't become seriously ill with COVID or deal with short-lasting symptoms, for others that's not the case. Millions are experiencing a wide range of symptoms for weeks or even months after the initial infection of the virus and researchers are still baffled as to why they have PASC (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19), or "Long COVID." "While it might seem like forever now, in the medical world, COVID is still considered relatively new – which means we're still learning new things

  • Brandon Pettit case: What is autism?

    While in high school, Brandon Pettit was diagnosed with Asperger’s, a developmental disorder affecting one's ability to communicate. It now falls under autism spectrum disorder.

  • This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries.A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-

  • Doing This at Night May Help You Ward Off Dementia, Study Says

    Dementia can affect anyone, and it currently has no known cure. However, certain habits can help lower your chances of developing cognitive decline later in life. In addition to maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and keeping up social ties, there's one more way to preserve your cognitive health with a simple lifestyle change. Read on to learn what it is—plus the other major benefit it has for your health.READ THIS NEXT: If This Has Happened to You, Your Dementia Risk Soars, Expert

  • The Secret to Falling Asleep Super-Fast Lies in Your Feet. Yep.

    An unexpected plus of a girlfriend sleepover: My bestie gave me a few pumps of magnesium oil to rub into my feet before getting into bed, and I drifted off, fast. I didn’t think much of it until a few days...

  • My Toddlers Already Had COVID-19. I'm Still Getting Them Vaccinated Right Away

    Six months ago, in the hustle and bustle of Christmas activities, I quickly swabbed my girls’ noses (and my own) for COVID-19. Fifteen minutes later and much to my surprise, my girls’ tests indicated that they were positive. During this wave, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children under 5 years old surged more than any other pediatric age group.

  • A Top Trainer Shared His Best Advice to Lose Your Love Handles

    Jeff Cavaliere breaks down the training and nutrition tips that can help you shift stubborn waistline fat.

  • North Korea dispatches medical teams as at least 800 families ill with intestinal disease

    Disease may be cholera, dysentery or typhoid

  • ‘I just ignored the pile of letters’: As cervical cancer rates rise why are women avoiding smear tests?

    CERVICAL SCREENING AWARENESS WEEK 2022: <a href="/author/sophie-gallagher"><strong>Sophie Gallagher</strong></a> asks – is the ‘Jade Goody effect’ a distant memory?

  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots.

  • Updated: COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 approved in California: Here's what we know

    If final approvals come as expected, COVID-19 vaccines for young children will be available at clinics and doctor's offices this week.

  • Children as young as 6 months old can now get Covid-19 shots

    Following a sign-off from the country's top two health care agencies, children as young as 6 months old can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 — more than two years after adults were first able to get the shots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccines, which are made by Cambridge's Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) and New York-based Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), on Friday following a unanimous recommendation from its advisory committee. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Friday and Saturday and also endorsed the shots.

  • Protesters with fake blood, baby dolls and shackles picket Supreme Court justice’s home

    Protests come ahead of a case challenging ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

  • On abortion, Florida’s party of ‘religious freedom’ tramples over non-Christians’ beliefs | Editorial

    When Florida imposed a 15-week abortion ban in April, the state Senate president’s office released a statement titled: “Increased protection for unborn children signed into law.”

  • Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise

    HARARE (Reuters) -Zimbabwean health workers went on strike on Monday after rejecting a 100% wage hike offer last week, pressing their demand for payment in U.S. dollars as the local currency slumps. Zimbabwe's main nurses' union urged the government to negotiate and warned that lives would be lost if the dispute was not resolved quickly. The government and health workers are at an impasse after inflation jumped to 131.7% in May, a grim echo of the hyperinflation that wiped out people's savings a decade ago.

  • Health-Care Providers Brace for Surge of Out-of-State Abortions If Roe Is Overturned

    (Bloomberg) -- Health-care providers in states like Illinois, California and Kansas are scrambling to prepare for an influx of women seeking abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade this month. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a

  • The rise of legal cannabis

    A growing number of states are legalizing recreational marijuana as sales soar. Will there be a hidden cost?

  • Type 2 diabetes patients could ‘lose weight while they sleep’ with new treatment

    Technology could be revolutionary for those with type 2 diabetes