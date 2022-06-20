Adventure Dental and Vision Brings Much-Needed Healthcare Services to Commerce City

DENVER, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics, our mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to communities that lack access to healthcare. Our new office in Commerce City will begin seeing patients for dental and vision services on June 20, 2022.



At Adventure, we understand that busy parents need support. One of the things we offer is both dental and vision appointments in the same location. Not only is it more convenient to make fewer trips, but when an office becomes familiar to a child, they are more comfortable and have less anxiety about seeing the doctor. We work to develop relationships with parents and offer education about their child’s health so that every child can reach their potential.

“At Adventure we are really forging a trail in two areas - increasing awareness around the importance of regular dental and vision exams for kids and increasing access for all kids. We focus on making quality care friendly because we know that dentists and eye doctors can be a gateway for kids to receive better healthcare overall,” says Dr. Becky Misner, V.P. of Dental Clinical Operations at Adventure Dental. “We’ve been working with our community partners in Commerce City to get the word out to families and our staff is excited to serve the kids in this neighborhood.”

Commerce City Location:

Opening June 20, 2022

6075 Parkway Dr., Suite #160

Commerce City, CO 80022

(Next to King Soopers)

For appointments call: 720-943-6694

Or, visit www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at www.kidsdentalvisioncare.com.

