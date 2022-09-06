Adventure Tourism Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 2.50 Tn growth -- Driven by increasing disposable incomes

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adventure tourism market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the adventure tourism market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The report on the adventure tourism market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 38.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.50 trillion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: low penetration rate in developing economies and fluctuations in weather patterns and seasonality variation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes.

The disposable income of people across the globe has increased significantly over recent years. It can be attributed to factors such as the rise in dual household income, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates. These factors have increased the spending power of consumers which is driving the demand for luxurious travel to different destinations across the world, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

"Rising number of soft adventure sports enthusiasts and the launch of low-cost airlines will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global adventure tourism market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players competing with each other. Key players in the global adventure tourism market have relied on strategies such as product launches and business expansion to expand their market share and stay relevant in the global adventure tourism market. The key players in the market include Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, and others.

The global adventure tourism market has many significant players. These players are profusely working on product advancements with plans of launching new trip destinations to ensure market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures, a pioneer multisport and family adventure travel company, offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year. The past activities in adventure tourism, recent developments along with futuristic advancements in adventure tourism activities will contribute to the overall growth of the global adventure tourism market.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

Type: domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism

Source: indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution

Geography: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the type, the domestic adventure tourism segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by favorable government regulations, the absence of currency exchange rates, and familiarity with the culture and language.

Similarly, by source, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the indirect contribution segment growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing government spending in the travel and tourism sectors.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increased eagerness among people to travel and growing economic prosperity.

The adventure tourism market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the adventure tourism market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the adventure tourism market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the adventure tourism market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the adventure tourism market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Source

6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

11.4 Austin Adventures

11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

11.6 G Adventures

11.7 Intrepid Group

11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

11.9 MT Sobek

11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

11.12 TUI AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

