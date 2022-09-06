U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.73
    +1.86 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    +6.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.26
    +0.38 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3500
    -0.2250 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,950.59
    +31.49 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.93
    +3.26 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.56
    +60.95 (+0.22%)
     

Adventure Tourism Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 2.50 Tn growth -- Driven by increasing disposable incomes

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adventure tourism market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the adventure tourism market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Latest market research report titled Adventure Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Adventure Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The report on the adventure tourism market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 38.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.50 trillion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: low penetration rate in developing economies and fluctuations in weather patterns and seasonality variation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes.

The disposable income of people across the globe has increased significantly over recent years. It can be attributed to factors such as the rise in dual household income, per capita income, and rapid growth in employment rates. These factors have increased the spending power of consumers which is driving the demand for luxurious travel to different destinations across the world, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

"Rising number of soft adventure sports enthusiasts and the launch of low-cost airlines will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global adventure tourism market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players competing with each other. Key players in the global adventure tourism market have relied on strategies such as product launches and business expansion to expand their market share and stay relevant in the global adventure tourism market. The key players in the market include Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., G Adventures, and others.

The global adventure tourism market has many significant players. These players are profusely working on product advancements with plans of launching new trip destinations to ensure market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures, a pioneer multisport and family adventure travel company, offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year. The past activities in adventure tourism, recent developments along with futuristic advancements in adventure tourism activities will contribute to the overall growth of the global adventure tourism market.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

  • Type: domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism

  • Source: indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution

  • Geography: Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the type, the domestic adventure tourism segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by favorable government regulations, the absence of currency exchange rates, and familiarity with the culture and language.

Similarly, by source, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the indirect contribution segment growth during the forecast period. The segment is driven by increasing government spending in the travel and tourism sectors.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the increased eagerness among people to travel and growing economic prosperity.

The complete report on the global adventure tourism market offers detailed insights into the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The adventure tourism market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the adventure tourism market through 2026?

  • Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the adventure tourism market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the adventure tourism market growth?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the adventure tourism market?

Got more queries? Speak to our analyst now

Users who bought this report also purchased,

Adventure Tourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.50 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.26

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Source

  • 6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Source

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

  • 11.4 Austin Adventures

  • 11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

  • 11.6 G Adventures

  • 11.7 Intrepid Group

  • 11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

  • 11.9 MT Sobek

  • 11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

  • 11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 11.12 TUI AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • -By ride type: Water rides: Include a water slide, water pool, water coaster, inflatable floats, speed slide, inner tubing rides, lazy river, and leisure rides;

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventure-tourism-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-2-50-tn-growth--driven-by-increasing-disposable-incomes-301617199.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Wa

  • Alibaba, JD.com, NIO and Other Chinese Stocks Slide as Lockdowns Bite

    China ratcheted up Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend, raising the prospect of wider economic disruption and hitting Chinese stocks.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • Russia demands sanctions are lifted before it resumes gas supplies

    Cut red tape on fracking to secure energy security, Liz Truss urged London Stock Exchange battles to avoid irrelevance as red tape swamps the City FTSE 100 falls 0.4pc after Liz Truss named PM Lucy Burton: Now is not the time for councils to trial four-day weeks at the taxpayers expense Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks tumble as Russia refuses to resume EU gas supplies unless west lifts sanctions

    The deepening energy crisis following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has sent equities and the euro tumbling.

  • Here's how much the typical baby boomer has saved up for retirement — how do you stack up right now?

    And if you’re behind? It’s OK boomer. There’s still some time to catch up.

  • Saudis Say OPEC+ to Stay Proactive After Agreeing Supply Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseThe first OPEC+ oil supply cut in more than a year shows the group is serious about managing global crude markets and willing to take preemptive action, said group leader

  • 3 Stocks Bulls and Bears Can't Stop Fighting Over

    There's a raging debate around the future of commodity prices, impacting the outlook for these three companies.

  • Ocean Shipping Rates Have Plunged 60% This Year

    Much of the cargo for back-to-school and year-end holiday shopping arrived months before the usual peak season.

  • Ford and Rivian Recall Some EVs

    Some recalls involving Ford's Mustang Mach E along with Rivian's R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV were listed on NHTSA's website Monday.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to 100,000 barrel cut per day

    Oil prices climbed on Monday as members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) agreed to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October.

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • China’s BYD Jumps to No. 2 in Global Electric-Car Battery Market

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. jumped to second place in global electric-car battery rankings in July, overtaking LG Energy Solution Ltd. as China’s demand for clean cars surges. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RiseThe Chinese ca

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyCalifornia Declares Grid Emergency as Odds of Blackouts RisePower- and gas-intensive s

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • The bottling plant I work at just got acquired by investors who want to change the future of capitalism. Let’s see how they handle our immediate concerns

    Investors who proclaim their attachment to ESG should address longstanding worker concerns first, says bottling plant worker Cesar Moreira.

  • India's future crude oil supplies will mostly come from Gulf -oil minister

    India's minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said most of his country's crude oil supplies in the near future will come from the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iraq, as it seeks a secure and affordable energy base. Indian refiners have been snapping up relatively cheap Russian oil, shunned by Western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine. India's imports from Russian oil rose by 4.7 times, or more than 400,000 barrels per day, in April-May, but fell in July.

  • Brent crude surges as OPEC+ agrees to cut supply to prop up oil prices

    The producer cartel will slash 100,000 barrels a day from global supply from October.

  • Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Falls in 4 of 5 Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the oil rig count is lower in the Permian Basin.