Adventure Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Tn, 31% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adventure tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), source (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adventure Tourism Market 2022-2026

Adventure Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis

APAC is expected to lead the adventure tourism market during the forecast period. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth. The region is expected to register the highest growth owing to factors such as the significant increase in disposable income and the presence of numerous exotic destinations. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the adventure tourism market in the region.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

The domestic adventure tourism segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted international travel, and consumer spending power has declined due to the economic slowdown. The growth in domestic adventure tourism is also driven by the absence of currency exchange rates, favorable government regulations, and familiarity with the culture and language. In addition, the growth of this segment is driven by the strong growth in developing economies owing to an increase in support opportunities by economic development and regional economic benefits.

Story continues

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Adventure Tourism Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing disposable income is driving market growth. For instance, according to the data stated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019, the disposable personal income (DPI) after the income tax increased from 0.3% in May 2019 to 0.4% in June 2019. According to the data published by the Department of Commerce, 95.5 million international visitors are expected to visit the US annually by 2023. This will boost the demand for luxurious travel to various destinations, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Online reviews encouraging the travel industry is a key trend in the market. Travelers tend to check online reviews before planning a visit, owing to easy internet access and the rise in smartphone penetration. They get all the necessary information and tools in terms of testimonials through these reviews. This allows travelers to plan their journey and obtain food and lodging facilities in advance. In addition, online reviews provide direct access to images, videos, reviews, weather reports, and maps and guides of the destination. These factors will further support the market growth.

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Related Reports

Wellness Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The emergence of online wellness aggregators is a key trend. The use of the Internet to create an online repository and track user preferences are the upcoming trends in this market. This would further boost the growth of the hotels and other wellness centers that match up to customer expectations.

Amusement Park Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The introduction of virtual theme parks is a key market trend. Virtual reality involves the creation of a 3D, computer-generated environment. This immersive environment simulates experience through senses and perceptions.

Adventure Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Source

6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

11.4 Austin Adventures

11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

11.6 G Adventures

11.7 Intrepid Group

11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

11.9 MT Sobek

11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

11.12 TUI AG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Adventure Tourism Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventure-tourism-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-50-tn-31-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac---technavio-301673036.html

SOURCE Technavio