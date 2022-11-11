Adventure Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 Tn, 31% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adventure tourism market size is expected to grow by USD 2.50 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by type (domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism), source (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
Adventure Tourism Market: Segmentation Analysis
APAC is expected to lead the adventure tourism market during the forecast period. The region will account for 31% of the market's growth. The region is expected to register the highest growth owing to factors such as the significant increase in disposable income and the presence of numerous exotic destinations. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the adventure tourism market in the region.
The domestic adventure tourism segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, as the COVID-19 outbreak has restricted international travel, and consumer spending power has declined due to the economic slowdown. The growth in domestic adventure tourism is also driven by the absence of currency exchange rates, favorable government regulations, and familiarity with the culture and language. In addition, the growth of this segment is driven by the strong growth in developing economies owing to an increase in support opportunities by economic development and regional economic benefits.
Adventure Tourism Market: Driver and Trend
The increasing disposable income is driving market growth. For instance, according to the data stated by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2019, the disposable personal income (DPI) after the income tax increased from 0.3% in May 2019 to 0.4% in June 2019. According to the data published by the Department of Commerce, 95.5 million international visitors are expected to visit the US annually by 2023. This will boost the demand for luxurious travel to various destinations, which, in turn, will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Online reviews encouraging the travel industry is a key trend in the market. Travelers tend to check online reviews before planning a visit, owing to easy internet access and the rise in smartphone penetration. They get all the necessary information and tools in terms of testimonials through these reviews. This allows travelers to plan their journey and obtain food and lodging facilities in advance. In addition, online reviews provide direct access to images, videos, reviews, weather reports, and maps and guides of the destination. These factors will further support the market growth.
Adventure Tourism Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.50 trillion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.26
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Source
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Source
6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Source
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC
11.4 Austin Adventures
11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.
11.6 G Adventures
11.7 Intrepid Group
11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.
11.9 MT Sobek
11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.
11.11 The Walt Disney Co.
11.12 TUI AG
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
