U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.00
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,671.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,583.00
    +87.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,315.40
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.52
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9820
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,353.30
    +333.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.53
    +1,255.85 (+517.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Unveils Brand-Building Opportunities Given by the Current Pandemic

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The ongoing outbreak has turned the world upside down, disrupting economies and international supply chains, and changing daily habits. Faced with an unprecedented business environment and lacking a playbook for situations like this one, companies initially focused on survival and preparation for the recession that would inevitably follow. However, history has shown that disruptive events and economic downturns can also create opportunities for brands to raise their profile, attract new customers, and foster loyalty, notes seasoned entrepreneur and prominent digital media professional Daniel Yomtobian, He adds, "Despite the extremely challenging and uncertain business climate, the shift in consumer behaviors offers brands the chance to emerge stronger in the post-pandemic world. Even though most companies have trimmed their advertising budgets, they can still benefit by adapting their strategies to reach target audiences with the right message through the right channel."

While stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures have been relaxed, it is widely expected that they will have a long-term impact on shopping habits and leisure activities. One of the most notable outcomes of the pandemic has been its impact on online shopping: according to a recent IBM report, the public health crisis has accelerated the shift to e-commerce by about five years. In the United States alone, 62% of consumers now shop online more than they did pre-COVID, and the figure on a global scale is 49%. Another major development is the massive increase in home media consumption, with preference given to TV and streaming services. Daniel Yomtobian comments, "Even before the pandemic, online advertising was steadily growing its share of total ad spend, but it is now clear that digital should be a priority for brands in this new world. However, they still need to ensure that their ads appear on trusted platforms, carry a relevant message, encourage responsible behavior, and promote empathy."

With careful planning and strategic adjustment, it is possible to capitalize on the current environment to raise brand awareness, according to Daniel Yomtobian. Companies now have massive audiences they can reach across various channels as people continue to social-distance and remote working becomes widespread. To capture this opportunity, brands need to prioritize messages that emphasize safety and convenience, which are the primary concerns of consumers at present. It is also an extremely opportune time to utilize advertising technology that facilitates interaction with ads and makes it easier for audiences to engage with brands. Companies that address today's issues tactfully and empathetically, reach out through the right channels, offer convenience, and provide relevant solutions will earn the trust of consumers and reap long-term benefits from their current efforts.

Daniel Yomtobian is a pioneering figure in the online media space and has received multiple awards for his work in digital advertising. He is the founder of several successful businesses, among them Advertise.com, which has grown to become the world's largest privately held keyword pay-per-click (PPC) network. Highlighting his professional expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction, Daniel Yomtobian was recognized as a "…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow."

Daniel Yomtobian Advertise.com CEO - Dedicated to Helping Advertisers and Publishers: http://www.DanielYomtobianAdvertiseCEO.com

Daniel Yomtobian Joins Board of Directors at YPO Beverly Hills as Membership Vice Officer: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-joins-board-directors-175200356.html

Daniel Yomtobian - Explores the Benefits of Innovative Ad Formats: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-explores-benefits-innovative-211500329.html

Contact Information:
Advertise.com
Daniel Yomtobian
info@advertise.com

15303 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
+1-800-710-7009
https://www.advertise.com

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669656/Advertisecom-CEO-Daniel-Yomtobian-Unveils-Brand-Building-Opportunities-Given-by-the-Current-Pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • A migrant caravan strives forward through Chiapas towards Mexico City

    Over a thousand migrants without papers walk north from the state of Chiapas towards Mexico City as the mostly Central Americans and Haitians try to carry out immigration procedures. Many migrants carry federal judge protection to avoid being detained on the way.

  • Opendoor looks ‘impressive’ compared to Zillow, real estate analyst says

    "The iBuyers have come as close to profitability as they’ve ever been before, earlier this year, because of rising home price appreciation — unprecedented home price appreciation," said Mike DelPrete, a real estate tech strategist. But it's a different environment now.

  • PayPal Abandons Pinterest Takeover After Its Shareholders Balk

    U.S. payments company PayPal Holdings said it isn’t currently pursuing a deal for social-media platform Pinterest, days after media reports that the companies were in early talks for a multibillion-dollar deal.

  • Elon Musk reveals his crypto buys

    Tesla's CEO and crypto proponent Elon Musk said he has no investment in Shiba Inu.

  • Want to Retire Early? Think Again

    Unless you’re lucky enough to have a full pension and benefits that kick in that early—such as full military retirement or from work as a police officer or firefighter—you’ll probably need to work until at least age 67 to accrue enough money for a comfortable retirement. Around one-third of Americans start claiming Social Security benefits in their first month of eligibility when they turn 62.

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • Dear Facebook: No one cares about Oculus; give us Instagram revenue!

    Facebook Inc. is copying the exact playbook from Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. with its latest diversionary tactic and its sudden focus on the business that Wall Street cares the least about right now: virtual and augmented reality

  • Facebook Rises on User Growth for Family of Apps, Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares gained in late trading after third-quarter results showed more people are actively using its network of social media apps than analysts predicted, and the company pledged to buy back as much as $50 billion more in stock.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of

  • How Social Security Works After Retirement

    Here's how to maximize the Social Security benefits you receive and minimize the taxes you pay on them.

  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit 2021

    In a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo FInance's Andy Serwer, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses how the company can keep up the enormous growth it has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the battle to stay ahead of fierce competition, and looming privacy concerns from users.

  • Natural Gas Surges as U.S. Forecasts Stoke Winter Supply Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas prices soared the most in more than a year, erasing much of a recent decline, as end-of-month trading boosted volatility and forecasts for chillier weather revived concerns about tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mone

  • Rogers Plunges as Cable Scion Heads to Court to Seal Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. suffered their worst decline since the pandemic market crash of 2020 after a weekend of open hostilities within the Rogers family left it unclear who’s in control of the board.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Oil drops ahead of stocks data, Iran talks

    Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after rising earlier in the day and analysts said prices were set to sustain a rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products. U.S. oil dropped 12 cents to $83.64 a barrel, having finished unchanged the previous session after testing new highs. While China's red-hot power and coal markets have cooled somewhat after government intervention, energy prices remain elevated worldwide as temperatures fall with the onset of the northern winter.

  • 4 Top Auto Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The automotive industry is as big as ever, even while going through some rapid and significant changes.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings Call

    Facebook addresses whistleblower controversies, while reporting revenue miss — and doubles down on Reels and metaverse, including commerce.

  • Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Monday it will start publishing the financial results of its augmented and virtual reality labs as a separate unit, where it is investing billions in its ambitions to build the "metaverse" and as it reported that its main advertising business faces "significant uncertainty." Facebook, which reported third-quarter profit up 17%, warned that Apple Inc's new privacy changes would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter. The social media company reported quarterly revenue below market expectations, which Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg told analysts was due to the iOS changes.

  • Pfizer CEO on drug pricing: it's a real issue in the U.S.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla discusses drug pricing in the U.S. and the total cost of medicines to the healthcare system.

  • Wells Fargo to lay off 30 employees in Maryland

    The layoffs are part of a plan by Wells Fargo to achieve at least $8 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

  • Facebook earnings top $9 billion, but Apple change puts sales in the hot seat

    Facebook Inc. combated a wave of negative news reports with positive earnings results Monday afternoon, but sales and the company's revenue forecast came up short of expectations amid concerns about a change from Apple Inc.