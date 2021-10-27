U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Discovers the Advantages of Innovative Ad Formats

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / While innovation has always been important in the corporate world, now it is has become a prerequisite for companies looking to succeed in the social media era. A pioneering mindset is especially important in the advertising industry, where too much content has made the target audience become uninterested. "In this excessively saturated market, even the most creative agency can find it a massive challenge to break through all the clutter," notes Daniel Yomtobian, a prominent entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space. "The ubiquity of ads has led to banner blindness and consumer fatigue, eroding engagement levels and undermining the success of brand campaigns. To their credit, marketers are rising to the challenge and embracing innovative ad formats that often exceed expectations in terms of the benefits they deliver."

For a time, brands were able to get eyeballs by relying primarily on content, video, and influencer marketing, but as consumer behaviors kept changing and new platforms gained popularity, they were forced to consider formats that would minimize intrusion while promoting engagement, Daniel Yomtobian comments. The profound shift to mobile devices and the disruptive force that are video streaming services have created tremendous opportunities for innovation and hugely improved advertisers' chances of boosting their returns on investment (ROI). Interactive ads have emerged as one of the most effective new formats, allowing brands not only to grab and retain consumers' attention but also improve conversion rates and brand recall. By giving viewers the ability to interact with an ad, marketers are enhancing the user experience, which is an important factor in building brand loyalty. Also known as immersive or engagement ads, these creative offerings take the game to a whole new level through the incorporation of 360-degree video, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) for a richer, more impactful, and more personalized experience, Daniel Yomtobian adds.

Just as mobile devices are becoming the platform of choice for content consumption, so streaming services are disrupting the traditional TV landscape and forcing digital-centric companies to re-evaluate their advertising practices. Part of the challenge lies in preserving the ad revenue stream while catering to consumers who have often cut the cord to escape the barrage of intrusive, repetitive advertising, Daniel Yomtobian points out. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that some of the most innovative ideas come from streaming platforms. For example, Hulu and NBCUniversal's Peacock are rolling out ad formats that carry great promise in terms of reducing disruption, increasing engagement, and enhancing functionality. These innovative ideas include choice-based, transactional, pause, and binge ads as well as product placement in post-production.

Starting out as a web designer, Daniel Yomtobian quickly realized that his true passion is online advertising. Considered a pioneer and innovator in this space, he has led several business ventures to success, of particular note being Advertise.com - a PPC network dedicated to helping advertisers and publishers maximize their ROI and monetize their solutions. In 2014, C-Suite Quarterly described him as a "…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow." Among his other accolades is the SFV Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 Award. Daniel Yomtobian studied business marketing at California State University-Northridge.

Daniel Yomtobian News - Advertising Pioneer and Innovator: http://www.DanielYomtobianNews.com

Daniel Yomtobian - Explores the Benefits of Innovative Ad Formats: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-explores-benefits-innovative-211500329.html

Contact Information:
Advertise.com
Daniel Yomtobian
info@advertise.com
15303 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
+1-800-710-7009
https://www.advertise.com

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669860/Advertisecom-CEO-Daniel-Yomtobian-Discovers-the-Advantages-of-Innovative-Ad-Formats

