U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,920.10
    -261.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Advertise.com CEO, Daniel Yomtobian, Highlights Which Metrics Must Be Tracked in Social Media Campaigns

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2021 / Whether we like it or not, social media became a part of modern life. At this point, no company can afford to ignore them when creating a new marketing campaign. Despite the incredible opportunities presented by social networks, there are also significant challenges for advertisers, especially in terms of deriving actionable insights from the enormous amounts of data generated through social media participation. Daniel Yomtobian, a highly respected entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space, says that tracking metrics to determine the success of a campaign or the effectiveness of a marketing strategy can be a daunting task as there are too many numbers to consider. On the other hand, advertisers now have sophisticated analytics tools that leave the question of which metrics carry weight in social media. The challenge now is to identify the relevant data because the important numbers will be those closely linked to the specific business goals attached to the social strategy.

The huge body of social media metrics may seem like rough waters to navigate, but this multitude can be grouped into four main categories: awareness, engagement, conversion, and customer metrics, Daniel Yomtobian explains. While every element in these categories can offer valuable insights, its overall usefulness will be determined by its contribution to the business objective in focus. In the awareness category, the most important metrics for social media strategists to track are brand awareness, audience growth rate, post reach, potential reach, and social share of voice. Generally speaking, this category provides numbers that reveal the current audience a brand has and the potential new additions. Engagement metrics are perhaps the most widely tracked group, possibly because these numbers are the easiest to obtain, but they are considered of little use when it comes to measuring return on investment (ROI) or customer lifetime value (CLTV). These so-called "vanity metrics" include likes, shares, comments, followers, views, impressions, traffic, and bounce rate. Even though they may not be helpful in measuring business goals, engagement metrics are still important because they allow brands to optimize their content.

With regard to determining the effectiveness of a social media campaign in terms of generating sales or prompting another desired action, the metrics in the conversion category are deemed the best indicator, says Daniel Yomtobian. Among the key stats to track here are conversion rate, bounce rate, social referral traffic, click-through rate (CTR), cost per click (CPC), and cost per thousand impressions (CPM). The collective data will provide insights into the value of the content for the target audience and determine whether marketers are getting solid returns on their investment. As for customer metrics, these are essential for any brand that wants to be perceived as credible, trustworthy, and committed to keeping its clients happy. In addition to tracking customer testimonials, marketers should also consider utilizing customer satisfaction and net promoter scores, using these additional data to pinpoint areas in need of improvement and refine their message.

Daniel Yomtobian rose from the ranks of web designers to become one of the most prominent CEOs in the online media space. His passion for innovation and product development has been recognized through multiple awards, among them the SFV Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 Award. In 2014, C-Suite Quarterly described him as a "…young leader [who] will continue to play an important role in shaping the online world of tomorrow." Daniel Yomtobian has been instrumental in the success of several business ventures, focusing his efforts on his number one goal - driving advertiser value.

Daniel Yomtobian Bio - Business Marketing Maverick: http://www.DanielYomtobianBio.com
Daniel Yomtobian - Explores the Benefits of Innovative Ad Formats: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-explores-benefits-innovative-211500329.html
Daniel Yomtobian on the Role of Data Analytics in Advertising: https://www.yahoo.com/now/daniel-yomtobian-role-data-analytics-004500679.html

Contact Information:
Advertise.com
Daniel Yomtobian
info@advertise.com
15303 Ventura Blvd Ste 1150
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
+1-800-710-7009
https://www.advertise.com

SOURCE: Daniel Yomtobian



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667502/Advertisecom-CEO-Daniel-Yomtobian-Highlights-Which-Metrics-Must-Be-Tracked-in-Social-Media-Campaigns

Recommended Stories

  • Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Bill

  • He Spent a Career Building His Retirement Savings. Now He’s Reluctant to Spend It Down.

    Living in Retirement: Our semi-retired columnist muses on why he's disinclined to begin spending down the savings he worked for three decades to build.

  • Roche's Alzheimer's Candidate Secures FDA Breakthrough Designation

    Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) gantenerumab antibody received breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for Alzheimer's disease. Gantenerumab is designed to neutralize beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Company said that the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials. Related: Roche's Alzheimer's Antibody Reduces Associated Biomarkers In Subset Of AD Patients, Stu

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • US-Listed Mining Firms Are Holding Over $1 Billion In Bitcoins

    US-listed mining firms are currently hoarding Bitcoins worth more than $1 billion in anticipation of the cryptocurrency’s price soaring in the fourth quarter of the year.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • UK working on support for energy-intensive industries, minister says

    Britain is working out how to support energy-intensive industries hit by soaring gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday, describing the situation as critical but declining to say what action is being considered. Producers of steel, glass, ceramics and paper and other sectors have said they may be forced to halt production unless the government does something about energy prices. "It's a critical situation clearly," Kwarteng told the BBC, when asked about possible factory closures.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • 3 Social Security Rules That Could Catch You Off Guard

    If you don't know these rules, you could face an unpleasant surprise when it comes to your retirement checks. To make sure you aren't caught off guard, here are three Social Security quirks you should learn about. You've probably heard experts advise you to wait to claim Social Security in order to increase the size of your monthly checks.

  • What’s going on with jobs? 5 takeaways from September hiring trends

    Job growth was disappointing in September as worker shortages intensified, but a drop in COVID-19 cases could strengthen hiring in the coming months.

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How Franc

  • U.K. More Vulnerable to Financial Shocks Than Most, BOE Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The U.K. is more vulnerable to financial shocks than most other nations, a Bank of England study conclud

  • Fertilizer Index Hits Record, Threatening Higher Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of North American fertilizer prices soared to a record high, driving up costs for farmers and threatening to worsen food inflation.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    (Reuters) -China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • 3 must-have skills to land a job in this super competitive market

    Looking for a new job in this red-hot market? Try developing these skills, one expert says.

  • Supply shortages hit store shelves, grocery stores

    The nation’s supply chain has greatly slowed due to the backup of container ships and a shortage of truck drivers. Many retailers are urging customers to start buying holiday gifts now.

  • September jobs report shows ‘the details matter’: Strategist

    Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the September jobs report, outlook on the supply chain, ways to position portfolios.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: L a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to s

  • How to plan for health care costs in retirement

    Rhian Horgan, Silvur founder and author of "Medicare for Beginners", joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss planning for health care costs in retirement.&nbsp;