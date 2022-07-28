The ADVERTISING Club of New York Celebrates 126th Anniversary
Five New Board Members Named; 2022 President’s Award Honorees Recognized
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is celebrating their 126th anniversary this month. The anniversary coincides with a new home for The Club, which will serve as the headquarters for their 6,000-strong community of members.
“The AD Club is thrilled to work from the new clubhouse, designed to address what we need most right now – community and connection,” said Gina Grillo, President & CEO, The Advertising Club of New York. “We look forward to welcoming our members to events in our new space that will highlight thought leadership, inspire creativity and professional development.”
The AD Club also recognized recipients of the 2022 President's Award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the Club. This year's recipients include:
Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
Daniel Gardner, Analytics Manager, US & North America Social Intelligence Lead, GSK
PJ Pereira, Co-Founder and Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell
Jeff Reilly, Executive Director, Strategy & Operations, Client & Brand Solutions, The Walt Disney Company
Ericka Riggs, Chief DEI Officer, Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group
Brett Wein, US Head of Vertical Sales, Snap Inc.
The Club also welcomes additions to the Board of Directors. The list of Board Officers and Directors for the 2022-2023 term include:
OFFICERS:
For Chairman: Rick Song, SVP, Group Head of Digital Sales, Nielsen
For Senior Vice President: Devika Bulchandani, CEO, Global Chairwoman of Advertising, Ogilvy North America
For Vice President: Sandra Sims-Williams, Chief Diversity Officer, Nielsen
For Vice President: Sophie Kelly, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo
For Treasurer: Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners
For Chairman Emeritus: Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing
DIRECTORS: * Indicates New Directors
Chaucer Barnes, Chief Marketing Officer, UnitedMasters, Inc.*
Katrina Craigwell, Director, Brand Solutions Marketing, Meta
Jill Cress, Chief Marketing Officer, H&R Block
Tanner Elton, Head of US Advertising Sales, Amazon
Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Telecom, Google
Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp
Carl Fremont, President, Quigley Simpson
Elyssa Gray, Consultant/Coach, Strong Training & Coaching
Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, MasterCard
Jill Hamilton, VP US Media, American Express
Michelle Holmes, Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom
Soyoung Kang, Chief Marketing Officer, eos*
Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart
Ryan Laul, President, OMnet*
Kris Magel, VP Head of Agency & Publisher Solutions, Samba TV
Monique Nelson, CEO, Uniworld Group
Marla Newman, President Digital Sales (Lifestyle), Dotdash Meredith*
Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo
Cheryl Overton, CEO, Cheryl Overton Communications
Paolo Provinciali, Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, Anheuser-Busch InBev
Damien Reid, Managing Director, Anomaly*
Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\CHIAT\DAY NY
Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit
Michael Sallette, VP Global Media, Danone
Lisa Valentino, EVP, Client & Brand Solutions, Disney Advertising
Lauren Weiner, Managing Director/Partner, BCG*
Tony Wells, SVP, Chief Media Officer, Verizon
Young Pro President: Regina Guinto, Head of Product & Design, S’More
In addition to the new talent joining the board, the members retiring this year include Olivia Douglas (Goldman Sachs), Andrew Keller (Meta), Walter T. Geer III (VMLY&R), Lauren Newman (Skimlinks), Kristin Ogdon (Microsoft Advertising) and Elizabeth Windram (Uber).
Now in his second year as Board Chair, Rick Song said, "I’m honored to continue working alongside Gina and a dynamic Board of industry leaders, representing an organization which has proven its commitment to diversity, creative excellence and talent development within the Club membership and the industry at large. We are sincerely grateful for the dedicated members who showcase unbridled passion to contribute, while exemplifying the spirit of volunteering, supporting the Club’s key programs and initiatives.”
About The ADVERTISING Club
The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.
Contact:
Nicole Fuchs
DiGennaro Communications
Nicole.Fuchs@digennaro-usa.com