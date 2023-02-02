ADVERTISING CLUB OF NEW YORK LAUNCHES SEARCHABLE, INTERACTIVE DIGITAL VIDEO PORTAL, POWERED BY ANYCLIP

The Ad Club is Leveraging AnyClip's AI-powered Genius+ Platform

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip, The Visual Intelligence Company™ has announced that The Advertising Club of New York has chosen Genius+ from AnyClip to convert its extensive online video library into a smart video portal for members. Using AnyClip's proprietary AI technology, the AD Club is organizing and merchandising video from its archives – including live and virtual events, professional development, industry conversations and more – into curated, searchable, video-on-demand channels on their own domain.

Available at www.theadvertisingclub.org/video , AD Club content is now organized into thematic VOD channels using AnyClip's Watch+ feature to bring branded, streamlined navigation to the online viewing experience. As of today, these channels include:

"Conversations With" – one-on-one discussions with industry leaders

"Inside the Clubhouse" – panel sessions on a wide range of timely topics

"Out of Home" – videos from AD Club's popular OOH: Now events

"The Verticals" – drilling down into categories ranging from travel and retail to pharma, finance and telecom

"Foundation/Young Pros" – featuring professional development related content; and more

Content from recent events, such as Conversations With: Sophie Kelly, SVP of Whiskeys Portfolio NA, Diageo (January 26) , Conversations With: Tony Wells, SVP, Marketing, Verizon (November 16), and the 15th Annual OOH: Now Conference (December 8) have been added and starting in February 2023 Corporate Members will also be able to post videos with their industry insights.

AnyClip's Search+ has also been integrated into the site, allowing visitors to surface relevant information and answers within video, instantly - no scrolling required. It does this by analyzing every video frame-by-frame and identifying people, brands, audio, text, content categories, and more, to make the in-video search smarter and easier to use. In the coming months, the AD Club also plans to utilize AnyClip's Intelligent Video Player to drive additional engagement with new content being created while extending the value of its live events content with " Life After Live. "

"As our organization continues to seek out new ways to bring value to our members, AnyClip's groundbreaking technology has allowed us to unlock the potential of our video library," said Gina Grillo, President, AD Club. "Our members want the information they want, when they want it and presented in a streaming experience that is intuitive and simple. AnyClip's technology allows an entire search of our library with a simple keyword search. We look forward to building upon this new relationship, working closely with AnyClip to find even more ways to engage with our community, drive innovation and reach a wider audience of professionals in our industry through video."

"AnyClip is thrilled to be working with The AD Club to help them better connect with their membership with a video experience that is scalable and smart," said AnyClip CEO, Gil Becker. "We are all making more video and at a faster pace, yet navigating through that content can be daunting for the host and the audience, alike. This challenge is particularly critical for professional organizations like the AD Club, which produces premium content and events for a dynamic industry and membership base that has limited time, needs answers and resources quickly and must stay informed."

The AD Club is the newest industry organization to work with AnyClip, whose AI technology powers advanced video solutions for Business, including Media & Entertainment. Other professional media associations partnering with AnyClip over the past year include the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) and global entertainment marketing association, Promax.

About The Advertising Club of New York

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club's Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US .

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence Company™

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video — the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled – searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday and Streaming Media and ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

