Shipping giant braced for deep plunge in global trade - latest updates

Maersk expects global container trade to contract as much as 4pc in 2023 - REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Shipping giant Maersk has issued a warning about the outlook for global trade as it cut its outlook for the number of containers it will carry.

The bellwether for the world economy said there are no substantial signs that volumes will recover this year as it said global container trade will probably contract as much as 4pc in 2023.

The Danish company, along with the rest of the shipping industry, is facing an abrupt readjustment after generating record profits in 2021 and 2022 thanks to a spike in demand for consumer goods during the pandemic.

In a statement, the company said: “The inventory correction observed since the fourth quarter of 2022 appears to be prolonged and is now expected to last through year end.

“Overall, the environment for container trade and logistics services remains challenging.

“Currently there is no sign of a substantial rebound in volumes in the second half of the year.”

09:32 AM BST

Maersk raises profit outlook despite trade warning

Maersk revealed second quarter profits that beat estimates despite despite warning that it expects a contraction of as much as 4pc global container trade this year.

The shipping giant raised the lower end of its profit forecast range, saying cost reductions softened the impact from the poor economic environment.

The ebitda measure of profits fell to $2.9bn (£2.3bn) in the second quarter, ahead of analyst predictions of $2.3bn in a survey of analysts.

Maersk said it now sees 2023 underlying ebitda of $9.5bn to $11bn, up from an earlier projection of $8 billion to $11bn.

Chief executive Vincent Clerc said:

Our decisive actions on cost containment together with our contract portfolio cushioned some of the effects of this market normalization. Cost focus will continue to play a central role in dealing with a subdued market outlook that we expect to continue until end year.

09:13 AM BST

UK advertising giant WPP issues US tech warning hours after Apple reveals slump

The world’s largest advertising group has issued a warning over spending from US tech giants hours after Apple revealed a slowdown in revenues for the third straight quarter.

WPP sank to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as markets opened after it cut its full year guidance as it said companies were delaying spending on technology projects.

It comes after Apple reported disappointing third-quarter sales of the iPhone, its flagship product, overshadowing growing services sales at the world’s most valuable company.

Apple revealed revenues of $81.8bn over the quarter, down 1pc on the previous year. Shares were roughly flat in after market trading.

WPP, which suffered a 6.9pc decline in its shares as markets opened, said its North American business declined by 1.2pc in the first half reflecting the lower revenues from technology clients.

It cut its revenue guidance for the full year, saying growth excluding pass-through costs will be 1.5pc to 3pc, having previously guided for 3pc to 5pc.

Advertising results have been a mixed bag so far this year as rising interest rates and high inflation blunt advertising spending and delay projects.

Chief executive Mark Read said: “Our performance in the first half has been resilient with Q2 growth accelerating in all regions except the USA, which was impacted in the second quarter by lower spending from technology clients and some delays in technology-related projects.”

08:50 AM BST

Airbus ramps up plane deliveries

Airbus delivered 65 aircraft to 36 customers last month as the planemaker ramped up output in order to meet its full-year target.

The planemaker shipped 381 aircraft through the end of July, representing about 53pc of its annual goal of 720.

Airbus is working to avoid a repeat of last year’s performance, when it twice slashed its annual delivery target.

Suppliers contending with the residual impact of the pandemic, including staff shortages, were unable to deliver components ranging from seats to semiconductors to raw materials.

Last month, the planemaker removed an intermediate target to hit a monthly pace of building 65 of its best-selling A320 jets by the end of next year, saying that it was shifting focus to a longer-term goal of 75 a month by 2026 as persistent volatility with supplies and a shortage of workers complicate near-term planning.

The planemaker also said it received gross orders for 60 aircraft last month.

An Airbus A380 of German air carrier Lufthansa - REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

08:30 AM BST

FTSE 100 dragged down by WPP as it heads toward weekly loss

The FTSE 100 is on track to post its first weekly loss in four after falling at the open as it was dragged down by advertising giant WPP.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell as much as 0.5pc but has recovered to trade 0.1pc higher, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index was 0.2pc higher.

WPP slipped 6.9pc after the world’s biggest advertising group downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast to 1.5pc-3pc from 3pc to 5pc.

The broader media index was down 1pc.

Industrial metal miners lost 0.7pc as copper prices traded in a tight range.

The internationally-focussed FTSE 100 was headed for weekly losses as stocks were rattled this week from downbeat earnings and a surprise US credit rating cut.

Capita slumped 9.8pc to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after the outsourcing firm said it expected net exceptional costs of up to £20m to £25m related to the cyber incident in March. However, the group retained its full-year earnings outlook.

08:18 AM BST

German factory orders surprise with highest jump in three years

German factory orders unexpectedly jumped the most in three years in June in a sign that Europe’s largest economy is stabilising.

Demand rose by 7pc from May, defying all economist projections for a drop. The surprise increase was down to major orders, without which the data would have shown a 2.6pc decline.

While the report signals improvement, the gain also reflects a rebound after a 10.9pc drop in March, which has now been “compensated for,” according to statistics officials.

On a three-month basis, orders were up only 0.2pc, an outcome that chimes with the economy’s overall performance in the second quarter, when it stagnated after a winter recession.

The outlook is less promising, with manufacturing PMIs for July painting a dire picture. The industry has been suffering from poor demand in China, the world’s second largest economy, which is itself losing momentum.

Some encouraging Macro data coming from #Germany.

The volume, hence real factory #orders, rose by a whopping 7.0% in June.

As a result, order volume rose 3.0% from a year ago, marking the first year-on-year increase since February 2022.

These numbers do not match a #recession! pic.twitter.com/vcxLWlHbrG — jeroen blokland (@jsblokland) August 4, 2023

08:04 AM BST

FTSE 100 slumps again at the open

The FTSE 100 continued its downward run as markets opened after the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 5.25pc.

The UK’s blue-chip index has fallen 0.5pc to 7,526.92 while the midcap FTSE 250 has gained 0.1pc to 18,853.54.

07:59 AM BST

Interest rates 'hammer blow to working people,' say Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has labelled the latest rise in interest rates as a “hammer blow for working people” which did not need to happen.

The Bank of England raised the base rate for the 14th time in a row on Thursday, taking it to 5.25pc in a bid to bring inflation under control.

The Bank said it expects the Government to meet its promise to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Writing in the Daily Mirror, the shadow chancellor said the Government is “managing decline rather than getting us moving”. She wrote:

This rise - a hammer blow for working people - did not have to happen. The Tories crashed the economy with last September’s disastrous mini-Budget and left you paying the price.

She earlier said the latest rise will be “incredibly worrying for households across Britain already struggling to make ends meet”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

07:56 AM BST

Wheat prices rise after drone attack on port

Wheat prices have risen after Russia closed its Novorossiysk port following a drone attack.

Prices climbed as much as 2.6pc in Asian trading, trimming a weekly loss.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium announced the halt, adding oil loadings on moored tankers are continuing and there had been no damage to its infrastructure.

The port is also used for grain, fertiliser and coal.

Russia’s defense ministry reported an attempted attack on the Novorossiysk naval base overnight by two naval drones, both of which were destroyed.

Wheat futures have been increasingly volatile after Russia attacked Ukrainian sea and river ports following its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement to allow Ukrainian crop shipments through the trade route.

Russia has also been shipping record amounts of wheat to global markets, adding to ample supplies. Even with today’s gains, wheat prices are down almost 10pc this week and closed Thursday at the lowest in almost two months.

The first glimpse of the clash at the Russian naval base

07:48 AM BST

New car market marks full year of growth

A full year of growth has been recorded by the UK’s new car market, an industry body said.

Registrations of new cars were up by more than a quarter in July compared with the same month last year, according to preliminary figures issued by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That represented the 12th consecutive monthly year-on-year increase, as global supply shortages continue to ease.

New battery electric vehicles (BEVs) took a 16pc market share in July.

The SMMT anticipates the figure will rise to nearly 23pc across the whole of next year.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 remains Government policy.

Final new car registration figures for July will be announced by the SMMT at 9am.

New cars sales increased

07:44 AM BST

Advertising giant WPP issues US tech warning hours after Apple reveals slump

Advertising giant WPP has sounded the alarm over a decline in spending by US tech giants, marking the latest warning over the health of the global economy.

Our media reporter James Warrington has been examining the figures:

The London-based group, which owns agencies including GroupM and Ogilvy, suffered a 4.1pc fall in North America revenues in the second quarter as tech clients tightened their belts. Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said the impact of the slowdown was mainly felt in the group’s creative agencies. As a result, WPP cut its forecasts for full-year revenue growth to between 1.5pc and 3pc, down from its previous range of 3pc to 5pc. It comes after Apple reported disappointing third-quarter sales of the iPhone, its flagship product, overshadowing growing services sales at the world’s most valuable company. Apple revealed revenues of $81.8bn over the quarter, down 1pc on the previous year. Shares were roughly flat in after market trading. It is the latest warning over a downturn in the ad market, which is often seen as a bellwether for the wider economy. Earlier this month, ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall said the current advertising slump was the worst since the global financial crisis. S4 Capital, set by up WPP founder Sir Martin Sorrell, also suffered a hit from lower spend by US tech firms. Overall, WPP reported a 5.5pc rise in revenues to £5.8bn in the first half of the year, but pre-tax profit slumped more than 50pc to £204m.

07:38 AM BST

Capita suffers loss in wake of cyber attack

Outsourcing firm Capita has dropped to a loss following the impact of disposals and costs linked to its recent cyber attack.

The firm posted a statutory pre-tax loss of £67.9m for the six months to June 30, dropping from a £100,000 profit a year earlier.

Capita said the loss was driven by business exits, a goodwill impairment and costs linked to its recent data breach.

The firm said it expects the cyber attack to cost it between £20m and £25m, comprising of specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs and investments to its cyber security.

It recruited an Amazon executive to steer its recovery after it was hit by the £20m cyberattack earlier this year.

Capita

07:31 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. WPP has cut its revenue guidance for the full year as it warned about lower sales in the US from technology clients and delays in spending on technology projects.

Revenue growth excluding pass-through costs will be 1.5pc to 3pc for the full year, the UK-based advertising group sai. It had previously guided for 3pc to 5pc.

Revenue excluding pass-through costs for the first half was £5.8bn, a 2pc increase from a year earlier on a like-for-like basis.

5 things to start your day

1) Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia threatens deeper supply cuts | Saudi Arabia’s threat to deepen cuts to oil production has driven up prices as the country seeks to squeeze global supply.

2) Britain’s era of cheap food is over, say economists | Prices likely to keep rising for forseeable future despite food inflation peaking

3) Interest rates could remain above 5pc until 2026, Bank warns | Bank Rate rises to 5.25pc as wage-price spiral begins to ‘crystallise’

4) Amazon sales boost as Prime members flock to snap up bargains | Meanwhile, iPhone maker Apple reveals lower revenues

5) City too important for Brussels’ post-Brexit raid to succeed, says LSE chief | EU has been trying to force its banks to shift clearing business out of London

What happened overnight

Asian stocks markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street sank for a third day following the Bank of England’s 14th consecutive interest rate increase.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1pc to 3,284.82 after China’s new central bank governor met with real estate developers and said they would be allowed to raise more money by selling bonds, further easing debt controls imposed in 2020 that sent the industry into a tailspin.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8pc to 19,585.55 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.1pc to 32,130.94.

The Kospi in Seoul declined less than 0.1pc to 2,604.49 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2pc to 7,296.80.

Wall Street stocks ended lower on Thursday as they continued a decline which began with Fitch’s decision to downgrade the US’s credit rating.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2pc to 35,215.89, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.3pc to 4,501.85.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.1pc lower at 13,959.72.

Bond yields in the bond market rose, putting more pressure on the stock market. The bench yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.18pc from 4.09pc late Wednesday.

