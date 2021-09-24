U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Advertising group WPP to pay $19 million to settle anti-bribery charges, says U.S. SEC

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that WPP Plc, the world's largest advertising firm, has agreed to pay more than $19 million to resolve charges, without admitting or denying the regulator's findings.

WPP agreed to cease and desist from committing violations of the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the SEC said. The company will pay $10.1 million in disgorgement, $1.1 million in prejudgment interest, and an $8 million penalty.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Power-Starved U.K. Thrown World’s Longest Lifeline From Norway

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe U.K. -- where some electricity suppliers have gone out of business amid record power and gas prices -- is getting an energy lifeline just

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Delivery workers in New York City will be paid a minimum wage

    New York City is giving a raise to food delivery workers. The New York City Council passed a “minimum per trip payment” today (Sept. 23) as part of a series of bills aimed at improving working conditions for app-based delivery workers. The measures also address longstanding problems for the city’s estimated 65,000 food delivery workers have faced, including access to restaurant bathrooms, limiting the distance for deliveries, and disclosing gratuity policies to workers.

  • Future of Apple TV+ amid Emmy wins, ‘Ted Lasso’ success

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to discuss the potential IATSE union strike and the latest developments in the streaming world.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Metals Giants Warn Power Crisis Could Derail Europe’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A group representing some of the world’s top metals producers warned European politicians that the energy crisis threatens to derail the region’s green push and force producers to relocate.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum C

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • U.S. oil refiners pick Iraqi, Canadian crudes to replace storm losses -traders

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil refiners hunting to replace crude lost after a storm hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico last month have been turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil, while Asian buyers have been pursuing Middle Eastern and Russian grades, analysts and traders said. Royal Dutch Shell, the largest producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, this week said damage from Hurricane Ida to an offshore transfer facility will limit Mars sour crude supplies into early next year. The grade is used heavily by U.S. Gulf refiners and companies in South Korea and China, the top two export destinations for Mars.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft , Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Bitcoin slides on China crypto ban - live updates

    Interest rates set to rise as soon as February amid inflation surge Driver shortage: Queues build at petrol stations Energy crisis: Another UK supplier closes to new customers Collapsed Avro Energy paid directors £2.2m despite £28m loss Ben Wright: Our complacent leaders are fuelling a cost of living shock Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Prosecutor offers SNC-Lavalin to negotiate remediation deal in bridge fraud case

    Earlier in the day, the construction company and two former executives were charged for crimes including forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud against the government, following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The probe revealed the company had paid bribes in exchange for obtaining a $128-million contract for the refurbishment of Montreal's Jacques Cartier bridge.