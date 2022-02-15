U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.49
    +66.82 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.48
    +406.31 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,117.58
    +326.66 (+2.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.83
    +52.05 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.90
    -3.56 (-3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.90
    -13.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.47 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0430
    +0.0470 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6270
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,026.83
    +1,882.99 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.95
    +18.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Advertising Interception: 17 billion Super Bowl online ad views came from bots and fake users.

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After the biggest advertising day of the year, Go-to-Market Security company CHEQ has released data revealing that 17 billion Super Bowl ad views came from bots and fake users on social media.

The research was conducted across a pool of over 50,000 websites, and was the crossrefernrced with the total ad numbers of Super Bowl 56 LVI. The study ran thousands of tests on each user to determine their validity and authenticity, uncovering a wide range of ivalid traffic (IVT) forms, including scrapers, click farms, malicious botnets, automation tools, and more.

This data comes as marketers analyze performance after the biggest advertising day of the year, and are measuring success based on ad impressions both on television, and on various online channels including social media. According to AdAge, last year Super Bowl ads saw 64 billion impressions on social media total, making 17 billion bots a significant threat to reporting accuracy and advertising effectiveness.

Data on Super Bowl bot traffic is released alongside CHEQ's report on IVT across industries and how it impacts go-to-market teams. The report found that globally, about $42 billion in revenue is lost each year due to bots and fake users, an issue that continues to impact teams of all sizes.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advertising-interception-17-billion-super-bowl-online-ad-views-came-from-bots-and-fake-users-301483008.html

SOURCE CHEQ

Recommended Stories

  • Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

    Ethereum has broken free of its shackles below $3,000 following a healthy move to the upside during the early hours of Tuesday.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Cardano Transaction Volume Beats That of Bitcoin and Ether Combined

    Despite the increased trading activity on Cardano blockchain, the price of the asset dropped by over 3% within the last 24 hours.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: With China Growth Slowing, India Could Be Next Battleground

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Will Ethereum Be a Trillion-Dollar Cryptocurrency by 2025?

    The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cryptocurrency carries a total market value of $348 billion today. Will the second-largest cryptocurrency's market cap reach the $1 trillion benchmark in the next three years? After a 40% drop, the Ethereum blockchain network's token needs to gain roughly 187% to reach a full trillion dollars from today's prices.

  • Universal credit: 4.2 million households missing out on £144 broadband savings

    Special discount broadband packages are available to 4.2 million households on universal credit but only 55,000 homes have taken advantage of these discounted rates, the telecoms regulator has revealed.

  • ETHDenver Agenda: 3 Big Themes in 2022

    DEK: What you need to know about Ethereum’s big event this winter.

  • Monero Under a ‘51% Attack’ Threat by Mining Pool MineXMR

    The mining pool poses a serious threat to the network at the moment as if it continues to grow, it could easily launch a 51% attack.

  • India adds 54 more Chinese apps to ban list; Sea says it complies with laws

    Since the start of political tension with China in 2020 following a border clash, India's ban list, which initially had 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, has expanded to cover 321 apps. India believes user data was being sent via the apps to servers in China, one of the government sources, who sought anonymity in line with policy, told Reuters.

  • Microsoft employees will start returning to the office Feb. 28

    Microsoft exec Chris Capossela attributed the move to improving health conditions as the omicron surge recedes.

  • Cardano Founder Expresses Reservations on Bitcoin Future as “World’s Reserve Currency”

    Charles Hoskinson posits that a digital asset that would become a global reserve currency would have smart contract ability like Cardano or Ethereum.

  • MINA Rallies in the Last 24 Hours After FTX Announcement

    MINA has increased over 18% since yesterday, when the cryptocurrency exchange announced it would list Mina Protocol (MINA) Perpetual Futures.

  • Coinbase Advises Public About its $15 Bitcoin Giveaway

    Several crypto-related companies like Coinbase, eToro, FTX dominated the Super Bowl match with their advertisements about the digital asset space.

  • HMRC seizes NFTs in £1.4m fraud case

    HMRC has seized three NFTs for the first time ever amid growing fears over online money fraud.

  • FBI says BlackByte ransomware group has breached critical US infrastructure

    Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers have confirmed the security breach.

  • EU to launch probe over use of cloud services by public sector

    European privacy watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch joint investigations with 22 national regulators into the use of cloud-based services by the public sector to check if they comply with its privacy safeguards. The investigations will cover over 80 public bodies across the European Economic Area, including EU institutions, covering sectors such as health, finance, tax, education and providers of IT services), The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) said. U.S. cloud computing companies such as Amazon's AWS, Alphabet's Google, Oracle and Microsoft's Azure have been building data centres across Europe in response to growing demand from private- and public-sector organizations.

  • BBC Studios picks U.S. exec Glashow to head global distribution

    BBC Studios, the commercial arm of Britain's BBC, has chosen Rebecca Glashow, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, to head its global distribution from New York, underlining its commitment to the U.S. market. Glashow will lead on global distribution outside Britain and Ireland, encompassing content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions and licensing, BBC Studios said on Monday. BBC Studios, which has "Top Gear" and "Doctor Who" in its portfolio, was created in 2018 to bring together the BBC's commercial production with international distribution to supplement income from the licence fee paid by British TV-watching households.

  • FBI warns BlackByte ransomware is targeting US critical infrastructure

    The BlackByte ransomware gang appears to have made a comeback after targeting at least three U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, according to an advisory from the FBI and the Secret Service. BlackByte is a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation that leases out its ransomware infrastructure to others in return for a percentage of the ransom proceeds. While BlackByte had some initial success — security researchers tracked attacks against manufacturing, healthcare and construction industries in the U.S., Europe and Australia — the gang hit a rough patch months later when cybersecurity firm Trustwave released a free decryption tool that allowed BlackByte victims to recover their files for free.

  • Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

    The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team's financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked "2020 Invoices." The team, which is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago, said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident" that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems.

  • HMRC seizes NFT for first time in £1.4m fraud case

    The tax authority says it is the first UK law enforcement body to seize a Non-Fungible Token.