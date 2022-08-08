Advertising Services Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Industry Analysis, Segmentation Landscape, Market Growth & Opportunities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The advertising services market size is set to grow by USD 188.92 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The advertising services market industry report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.18%. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for advertising services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The growing popularity of digital media is a growth potential for the digital advertising services market in the region and will facilitate the advertising services market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Advertising Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advertising Services Market Industry Analysis: Segmentation

The market research report segments the advertising services market by Type (Digital advertising, TV advertising, Print advertising, OOH advertising, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The advertising services market share growth in the digital advertising segment will be significant for revenue generation. Global advertisement spending is expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. As the world population shifts toward online media, it is imperative for businesses to target online consumers. The primary drivers for the digital advertisement spending segment are the rising global Internet penetration, growing use of mobile devices, upsurge in the number of user searches, and ongoing digital transformation across industries, which is propelling businesses to expand their online presence.

Advertising Services Market Industry Analysis: Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the advertising services market is the growth in in-app advertising.

The growing popularity of in-app advertisements is one of the major factors driving the global advertising services market. Mobile phone users spend more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps in comparison to the 20% time spent on browsers on their mobile devices.

The high amount of time spent on apps has attracted advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements for their products and services. Also, this platform helps app developers to generate revenue without having to charge the users to use their apps. In-app advertisements are not only cost-effective but also help in reaching a targeted audience based on the data collected through the apps and cache files. Many brands also engage with their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services. This way, brands can reach out to their target audience more efficiently. These factors are propelling the popularity of in-app advertising.

Advertising Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BrandBurp Digital, CommCreative, Daniel Brian Advertising, Division of Labor, Experian Plc, ITHAKA, Jacob Tyler, Mayple Marketplace Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Omnicom Group Inc., Plan Z Digital, Publicis Groupe SA, REQ, SmartSites, Socialiency Advertising, Spirit Adv, and WPP Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Digital advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 TV advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Print advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 OOH advertising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 CommCreative

10.7 Daniel Brian Advertising

10.8 Division of Labor

10.9 Jacob Tyler

10.10 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.11 Omnicom Group Inc.

10.12 REQ

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

