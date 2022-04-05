U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Adverty Appoints Jonas Söderqvist As CEO As Brands Wakes Up to The Power of In-Game Advertising

·2 min read
  • ADVT

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game advertising specialist, has appointed industry veteran Jonas Söderqvist as CEO, as it readies itself for its next phase of growth. Jonas will consolidate the team around a refreshed vision and enable Adverty to build upon past successes and ready itself for an incoming wave of interest in in-game ad executions.

Jonas' career has spanned two decades, including four years as director at PubMatic, a publisher-focused, sell-side platform featuring omni-channel revenue automation technology. During his time within the media industry he has driven sales and management for both publishers and sales houses, Mediakompaniet, MTV, Smartclip, Specific Media, YuMe, TV3 and Metro to name a few.

Having been on the Adverty board for the past two years, he says: "I have always followed Adverty closely - from a client point of view, from a platform point of view, from a board member point of view - and now as CEO. I'm so proud of all the progress made. Everyone in this company is always listening and learning. Now is the time to gather our forces together, to educate those in the industry about our tools and how to use them and to move forward as a team even more efficiently."

With over 3 billion gamers across the world, and global mobile gaming ad spend expected to hit $131bn by 2025, the in-game advertising business is drawing growing numbers of mainstream brands; its increasingly sophisticated ads yielding highly persuasive results.

For many games in Adverty's portfolio, time in-view exceeds 25 seconds per paid impression. In addition to significant brand exposure, clients typically find click-through rates in its In-Menu™ ads to be around ten times higher than the industry standard. Adverty's revolutionary, multi-patented ad viewability system also allows advertisers to translate CPM into cost-per-minute - an important KPI for brand advertising.

With in-game advertising under consideration by a swathe of new advertisers, Adverty is ready to show brands how to achieve the very best results with gaming inventory. In particular, Jonas aims to encourage more creative bravery from brands in order to help them tap into the enormous global audiences to be found here.

"Advertisers and brands have not yet fully grasped the true potential of the inventory that is out there," adds Jonas. "This is where we come in. All the conversations we have with brands and buyers show that appetite is there, but so is some fear around shifting budget from traditional channels. This is a mistake, given the enormous power of in-game advertising. That power is the reason some of our clients have now run more than 15 campaigns with us. Their results justify their confidence."

Joachim Roos, Chairman of the Adverty board, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Jonas as CEO. Having worked alongside him for the past two years, we know Jonas's expertise in this marketplace will help us and our partners to capitalise on the huge potential in this market. We are here to help advertisers and brands grasp that potential and to seize early adopter advantage. As forward-thinking brands start to invest in gaming, the possibilities for marketers to maximise creativity and add value to audiences are immense. Brands have at their disposal the opportunity to own this space. The time is now!"

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO
Phone: +46 70 867 00 20
E-mail: ar@adverty.com

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

Attachments

Adverty appoints Jonas Söderqvist as CEO as brands wakes up to the power of in-game advertising

SOURCE: Adverty AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696080/Adverty-Appoints-Jonas-Sderqvist-As-CEO-As-Brands-Wakes-Up-to-The-Power-of-In-Game-Advertising

