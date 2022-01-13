U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

Adverty Launches in Two New Mobile Games Through Partnership with Blayze Games

·1 min read
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Stockholm, 13 January 2022: Adverty AB (publ) and Blayze Games, a US-based developer of mobile First Person Shooter (FPS) games, today announce a partnership that sees Adverty's multi-patented In-Play™ ad technology integrated into hit Blayze titles Bullet Force and Forward Assault, which boast more than 30 million global downloads combined.

The integration represents Blayze Games's first step into in-game advertising and plays to Adverty's proven strengths in FPS games, which stand as one of the most potent and effective genres for brand advertising.

"We love FPS games for several reasons - not least the fact that our technology is specifically designed for 3D environments," explains Thorbjorn Warin, CSO of Adverty. "They are also very attractive to advertisers looking to reach a well-defined and often hard-to-reach ‘gamer' audience. Third, it is in 3D games such as these that our patented BrainImpression™ technology is at its strongest. These games are so much fun to play. With the addition of Bullet Force and Forward Assault we are further expanding our global reach and we very much look forward to a long partnership with our friends at Blayze Games."

Clint Wilde, CEO of Blayze Games, adds: "This is our first foray into In-Play™ advertising for our games and we are already extremely happy with the results. We took a few weeks to gradually roll the format out to our user base, carefully monitoring both player feedback as well as technical performance. I am happy to say both were unaffected by the inclusion of this new ad unit, and we are very excited to add a new stream of revenue for our games."

Bullet Force and Forward Assault with In-Play™ ads from Adverty can be viewed here:

Bullet Force
(Android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blayzegames.iosfps
(iOS) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bullet-force/id1009134067

Forward Assault
(Android) https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.blayzegames.newfps
(iOS) https://apps.apple.com/us/app/forward-assault/id1191037021

About Blayze Games: Blayze Games is a leading developer of mobile FPS games. Learn more at https://blayzegames.com/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO
Phone: +46 70 867 00 20
E-mail: ar@adverty.com

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

Adverty launches in two new mobile games through partnership with Blayze Games

