Adverty and Yazle Announce Exclusive In-game Ad Partnership in MENA Region

Adverty AB
·2 min read
Adverty AB
In this article:
  • ADVT.ST

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Adverty AB (STO:ADVT)

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising provider and multi-patent-holding creator of Metaverse-ready ad opportunities, announces exclusive partnership with Yazle.

Adverty AB today unveils an exclusive partnership with Yazle - having signed an agreement that allows the digital agency to represent and sell Adverty's full inventory in MENA exclusively. This will be on a managed service basis; thereby enabling advertisers in the region to grasp seamless and immersive, in-game advertising opportunities.

The exclusive partnership between Adverty and Yazle comes at a time when growing numbers of advertisers are seeking to communicate and advertise within virtual worlds. The MENA region is fast becoming a global hotspot for gaming, with surging interest in eSports in particular, whilst the crown prince of Dubai has recently spoken of his ‘metaverse strategy' that will add 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy over a five-year period.

In partnering with Yazle, which already has a strong gaming proposition in the MENA markets, due to its partnership with Activision Blizzard in the region, Adverty is now one step closer to true global representation, says its VP Partner Sales, Alex Ginn:

"We're delighted to be able to offer our ground-breaking formats in the region, with such a credible partner with such strong knowledge of gaming at our side. This will be a huge asset to agencies and brands in these countries - opening up entirely new possibilities for engagement with audiences," he adds. "What's more, this timely partnership reflects huge investment in gaming in the region."

Digital marketing specialist, Yazle, provides its expanding client list with unique digital ad-tech solutions, thanks to exclusive partnerships with elite digital platforms. And, with Mastercard already onboard and set to leverage Adverty's formats, a number of other brands and clients have already expressed interest.

Jamie Atherton, Yazle's Managing Director, says: "We are delighted to partner with Adverty and take its world-leading, immersive in-game formats to brands and clients in the region. With such a strong partner with ground-breaking technologies, at our side, we're thrilled to be able to introduce formats such as in-game video advertising. There is so much coming up and we're truly excited about the future."

In recent months, Adverty launched industry-first streaming video technology for In-Play™ ads - bringing innovative programmatic video ad formats to the gaming world for the first time. And, with over 3 billion gamers across the world, growing numbers of businesses are opting to implement in-game advertising - with increasingly sophisticated ads yielding impressive results.

About Yazle

Yazle is a proven industry leader within the MENA digital marketplace, providing unique and innovative digital ad-tech solutions since 2013. Yazle's exclusive partnerships with elite digital platforms alongside our rapidly expanding client portfolio, means we have established ourselves as the preferred partner for the majority of agencies & globally renowned brands across all our markets.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO
Phone: +46 70 867 00 20
E-mail: ar@adverty.com

This information is information that Adverty AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-08-18 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Adverty and Yazle announce exclusive in-game ad partnership in MENA region

SOURCE: Adverty AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712608/Adverty-and-Yazle-Announce-Exclusive-In-game-Ad-Partnership-in-MENA-Region

